Long Beach Police Department
Oct. 6 — At 12:32 a.m. in Long Beach, disorderly conduct was reported near a business, with people “screaming.”
Suspicious activity was reported at Culbertson Park in Long Beach at 12:46 p.m.
At 5:06 p.m. in Ilwaco, a woman was reported to be living in a blue van on Howerton Way.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:55 p.m. in Long Beach.
Oct. 7 — Two disorderly individuals were reported to be yelling at each for more than an hour in Ilwaco at 12:13 a.m.
At 3:13 p.m., a caller reportedly moved into a residence and found used needles in the vent.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 9:50 p.m.
Oct. 8 — At 1:27 a.m. someone reported a “garbage can and other stuff on fire.”
In Long Beach at 10:29 a.m., a man was reported to be sleeping on a bench in the walkway.
Oct. 9 — At 12:34 p.m. in Long Beach, a homeless man was reported sleeping in a covered walkway off and on for several days.
In Long Beach at 1:21 p.m. a female shoplifter wearing a pink jacket and pink slippers was reported.
Illegal burning was reported in Ilwaco at 5:49 p.m.
Oct. 10 — In Long Beach at 12:09 p.m., a shoplifter was recorded walking out of a store with a Harley Davidson jacket.
At 1:12 a.m. in Long Beach, suspicious activity was reported, after four people allegedly yelling/being loud and barking.
Oct. 11 — In Ilwaco at 1:12 a.m., someone reported a strange noise, grinding and screeching sound near Spruce Street.
At 8:28 p.m. in front of a Long Beach business, a man was reported to be chiseling cement on the sidewalk with a crowbar.
Oct. 12 — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:16 p.m. in Ilwaco, and the vehicles are blocking parking and the drivers disagreeing with each other about the incident.
At 4:07 p.m., someone reported a “friend” got locked in the men’s restroom and cannot get out. About 10 minutes later they called back and were finally able to get out from the door handle is not working correctly and someone else could end up stuck inside.
At 8:46 p.m. officers were out with someone at the Ilwaco Community Building who was acting suspiciously.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 6 — At 12:10 a.m. in South Bend, a fight in progress was reported with one person said to be “beating up” another.
At 2:59 p.m. near Cranberry, a two-vehicle accident was reported and three “kids” allegedly took off running.
Oct. 7 — At 9:48 a.m. near 170th, a vehicle was in the ditch and the occupant could not get out.
Vandalism was reported in Frances at 2:12 p.m. after a vehicle allegedly hit and destroyed a mailbox and took off leaving a tire, both running boards and a front light at the scene.
At 3:55 p.m. near Menlo, a vehicle was nose end down in a ditch and the driver couldn’t get out.
A vicious dog was reported at 6:46 p.m. in Ocean Park. The caller said the dog has been chasing deer and allegedly charged at another dog that was inside its own fenced yard.
A domestic situation with lots of yelling was reported in Naselle at 9:26 p.m.
Oct. 8 — At 3:45 p.m., near Bay Center, a woman was allegedly kicked in the back of the knee.
Fraud was reported in Tokeland at 7:36 p.m.
An allegedly homeless woman living in her van was reported in Ocean Park at 8:05 p.m.
Oct. 9 — A residential fire alarm was reported at 9:46 a.m. in Surfside.
At 9:48 a.m. in Surfside an assault was reported.
Two utility trailers were reported stolen at 10:51 a.m.
At 1:27 p.m. in Seaview, the theft of a rusty, 1998 Nissan was reported.
At 10:35 p.m. near Smith Creek, a “super skinny” man in a cowboy hat and tights was reported walking down the road.
Oct. 10 — At 5:32 a.m. vandalism to a car was reported in Ocean Park.
An allegedly vicious retriever-type dog was reported at 11:57 a.m. in Chinook.
Two kids were alleged to be “racing back and forth” at 2:47 p.m., near South Valley Road in Naselle.
In Surfside at 5:09 p.m., a kid that had been hanging around a Surfside neighbor-hood was allegedly opening up mailboxes and looking inside.
Theft of services was reported in Ocean Park at 9:40 p.m., after a man refused to pay and used obscenities toward an employee.
Oct. 11 — Suspicious activity was reported in Surfside at 1:40 a.m.
Vehicle prowling was reported at 5:42 p.m. in Surfside.
At 5:33 p.m., occupants of a red truck were allegedly dumping a “bunch of stuff” in the road.
Oct. 12 — At 8:07 a.m. in Ocean Park, a vehicle with people and cats living in it was reported.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Ocean Park at 7:46 p.m.
