Long Beach Police Department
Aug. 4 — At 3:10 p.m. it was alleged that an employee of a business stole a wallet from a customer.
The theft of keys from the steps of a home was reported at 7:59 p.m.
A man was lying on the ground near the arch on Bolstad, allegedly speaking nonsense and not making sense at 11:24 p.m.
Aug. 5 — A suspicious vehicle with Kentucky plates was reported at 12:07 p.m. The caller said it has a broken window and a punched ignition.
Aug. 7 — An allegedly intoxicated man was reported to be acting strangely at 6:30 p.m.
At 11:39 p.m. an assault was reported.
Aug. 8 — A concern about an alleged vagrant man underneath a carport was reported at 10:26 a.m.
At 6:46 p.m. in Long Beach, a medical situation was reported.
Aug. 9 — Vandalism to the pay box at a boat launch was reported at 10:18 a.m., with the caller noting it looked like it had been torched.
Two individuals were attempting to steal a tire from the fire station at 10:40 a.m.
At 12:44 p.m., a person who allegedly sells drugs out of a vehicle every day at the boardwalk was reported.
Aug. 10 — Threats were alleged at 11:09 a.m.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:35 a.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 4 — Vandalism was reported in Surfside at 7:51 a.m., after a garage and house had been spray-painted.
At 1:20 p.m. near South Bend, two “road rage” vehicles were reported, with a truck ending up in the ditch.
At 3 p.m. it was reported three vehicles, one Jeep and two Toyota trucks, were stuck in the sand with water coming up to them.
In Ocean Park at 5:09 p.m., it was reported someone was using a hose to steal diesel from a drum.
Threats were alleged in Surfside at 7:56 p.m.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:10 p.m. in Ocean Park. The caller said there are a couple of men living in the brush.
Illegal burning was reported at 8:17 p.m. in Raymond.
A possible drunk driver was reported near North Cove at 8:55 p.m.
At 10:57 p.m. in Seaview threats were alleged.
Aug. 5 — At 10:11 a.m. an allegedly out of control individual was reported to be screaming.
A suspicious vehicle with two people “passed out” in the vehicle was reported at 10:24 a.m. in Ocean Park.
A flower-stealing female was reported in Raymond at 11:40 a.m.
The theft of firewood was reported at 1:09 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 2:38 p.m. in South Bend, a domestic violence incident was reported.
“A couple of guys” were allegedly drinking in a parking lot in Ocean Park at 2:52 p.m., and trying to get people to buy them more alcohol.
At 5:10 p.m., two large black bags of garbage were dumped in the backyard of a Surfside home.
At 7:01 p.m. near Smith Creek, a suspicious person on a four-wheeler was trying to sell “stuff,” like a whip and more.
A fireworks complaint was received from the Klipsan approach at 10:10 p.m.
At 10:48 p.m. in Bay Center, a domestic violence incident in progress was reported.
Aug. 6 — The alleged theft of a dog from an Ocean Park home was reported at 6:08 a.m.
A bottle of prescription medication was reportedly stolen at 7:51 a.m.
At 8:07 a.m. in Frances, a vehicle prowl was reported.
A burglary in progress was reported at 1:29 p.m. in Surfside.
Vehicle prowling was reported near Smith Creek at 5:56 p.m.
Multiple cows and a black Angus bull were reported loose on the road at 6:54 p.m.
Aug. 7 — Cattle roaming a neighborhood in Lebam were reported at 9:14 a.m.
Threats were alleged at 12:39 p.m.
The possible theft of mail was reported in Lebam at 1:30 p.m., after a mailbox was found open who no mail in it.
At 3:18 p.m. a woman was reported to be going through mailboxes in Seaview
A large pig was on the loose at 4:31 p.m.
At 10:20 p.m. a concern about kids skateboarding near Surfside was reported. The caller said the kids scream and yell until it is quite late.
Aug. 8 — Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 7:39 a.m.
A suspicious situation was reported at 12:09 p.m. in Ocean Park, for a house that appeared to have been entered via a back window.
At 5:21 p.m. in Tokeland, a narcotics complaint was received for possible meth found nearing charging stations.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported at 5:39 p.m. on Sandridge Road. The caller said the driver of the silver car almost hit two telephone poles.
Aug. 9 — Threats were alleged at 10:07 a.m. in Raymond.
At 11:05 a.m. a battery was reported stolen from a skiff, with the incident caught on camera and a suspect named.
“Out of control” boys were reported to be throwing rocks at cars and calling people names in Ocean Park at 12:24 p.m.
An assault was reported in Seaview at 1:19 p.m.
Aug. 10 — Four or five males were reported to be “yelling” on a street corner in Ocean Park at 4:43 a.m.
Threats were alleged from Raymond at 4:45 a.m.
In Ocean Park at 10:30 a.m., disorderly people were reported to be having a “big huge party” with lots of noise and music with lots of bass.
Syringes were found on private property in Chinook at 2:22 p.m.
At 4:53 p.m. in Raymond, a suspicious situation was reported after a huge, deep hole was reported behind a city building.
An ongoing issue with loud parties until the early hours in the morning was reported at 9:07 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 11:37 p.m. in Ocean Park with “blood everywhere.”
