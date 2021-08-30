Long Beach Police Department
Aug. 22 — At 12:03 a.m. in Long Beach, an incident at a local tavern was reported, with tempers flaring about people being “ripped off.”
A hit-and-run incident in a parking lot in Ilwaco was reported at 8:42 a.m.
A suspicious male who appeared homeless was said to be carrying a nice leather designer-type purse in Long Beach at 2:24 p.m. The caller said it doesn’t appear to belong to the man.
A disorderly person was alleged kicked out of the hospital at 11:13 p.m. and said he doesn’t feel safe walking down the road at night.
Aug. 23 — Fuel lines were cut on boats at the port at 8:28 a.m.
In Long Beach at 12:23 p.m., a disorderly person was said to be screaming and yelling and harassing others.
The theft of the license plate from a vehicle was reported at 9:14 p.m. in Long Beach.
Aug. 25 — In Ilwaco at 2:46 p.m. the theft of a catalytic converter was reported.
Aug. 26 — At 3:39 a.m., a call was received that dogs and a person had been attacked by a bear off the Discovery trail off Main Street. The caller said he is in a tent with two dogs and can hear the bear outside. The bear was gone upon officer arrival.
Aug. 28 — At 10:01 a.m., it was reported that fuel lines were cut on a boat and fuel siphoned in Ilwaco.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 22 — At 12:13 a.m., a couple of guys who are friends got into a “little argument” and started fighting for a gun. It went off. One person was shot in the gut and the other in the hand.
Threats were alleged in Chinook at 9:22 a.m.
At 2:01 p.m., a person in Ocean Park was reported to be eating rat poison.
In Menlo at 5:15 p.m., a pit bull and boxer mix dog allegedly bit a person who now requires stitches.
At 6:40 p.m., two racing vehicles were said to be traveling at nearly 100 mph near Naselle.
A suspicious individual was said to be working between homes in Ocean Park at 11:22 p.m., with a flashlight.
Aug. 23 — A vagrant was reported to be camping on private property at 10 a.m.
At 3:42 p.m., in Chinook, criminal trespassing was reported. The caller said a person walked into a trailer, started going through everything, stole marijuana and more.
People stealing mushrooms were reported at 5:26 p.m.
Criminal trespassing in Ocean Park was reported at 6:39 p.m., with people coming to the door asking for $5.
At 7:54 p.m. in Seaview, vandalism was reported to a vehicle after it was parked near a no parking sign. The caller said the vehicle was “attacked” and the windshield was damaged.
A vehicle near Surfside was said to be “peeling” out around the area at 9:01 p.m.
Aug. 24 — The alleged theft of building materials from a work site on Q Lane was reported at 11:03 a.m.
A license plate was reported stolen at 12:17 p.m. in Surfside.
In Raymond at 3:40 p.m., a structure was reported.
A loose dog running wild in Raymond was reported at 4:54 p.m.
At 8:02 p.m., a burglary in Ocean Park was reported. The caller said various things were taken including a motorcycle, tools, yard things and more.
In South Bend, a man was said to be “ranting and raving” about the covid vaccine at 8:57 p.m., and seems to be escalating.
The alleged theft of a vehicle from a Raymond residence was reported at 10:55 p.m. The caller acknowledged the person is a co-signer on the vehicle.
Another vehicle theft from Raymond was reported at 10:57 p.m. The caller said in taking to friends, the vehicle is crashed into a ravine.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported in Raymond at 11:20 p.m.
Aug. 25 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:20 a.m. in Seaview.
At 5:43 a.m., a dog was attacked by a pit bull in Chinook and it was “beat off with a bat.”
The theft of the back license plate of a vehicle parked in Seaview was reported at 3:24 p.m.
At 9:16 p.m., an assault was reported after someone threw a bottle at a person riding a bike and then tried to run him over with a car.
Aug. 26 — A suspicious situation was reported in Ocean Park at 5:21 a.m., for an air horn going off.
At 11:10 a.m. it was reported there is a huge pile of filleted fish in Lost Lake at the end of Birch.
Threats were alleged in Ocean Park at 12:16 p.m.
A stolen truck was recovered at 1:42 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 6:21 p.m., an older male was said to be harassing kids; stating he pulled his pants down and exposed himself to the kids.
In Raymond at 10:35 p.m., a “ton of yelling, banging and just chaos” was reported at a home.
Aug. 27 — At 9:26 a.m., in Seaview, people were reported to be arguing and yelling and threatening to fight each other.
At 10:50 a.m. in Ocean Park, a pit bull allegedly jumped a fence and mauled several dogs.
A vehicle vs. pedestrian was reported at 12:56 p.m.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported driving erratically on the beach near Ocean Park at 3:37 p.m.
Severe road rage was reported at 3:39 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A vehicle prowl in Seaview was reported at 4:20 p.m., with a wind vane, and several other items missing.
A youth escape from Naselle Youth Camp was reported at 5:40 p.m., with staff in pursuit.
Threats were alleged in Ocean Park at 8:50 p.m.
A home burglary was reported in Ocean Park at 9:50 p.m. The caller said they found broken glass and blood in the home. The perpetrators took a lot of blankets, bedding, knick-knacks and went through all the drawers.
Aug. 28 — At 4:20 p.m., near Nahcotta, someone reported seeing an “old beater mobile home” in the ditch, with the windshield broken out and no one around.
Malicious harassment was reported near Tokeland at 6:50 a.m.
A vehicle parked on private property that someone is living in was reported near Bay Center at 10:15 a.m.
At 7:35 p.m., a cell phone caller reported their vehicle was “very stuck in the woods,” near Trap Creek Road.
