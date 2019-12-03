Long Beach Police Department
Nov. 24 — At 6:29 p.m. in Long Beach, a hit-and-run accident was reported.
In Long Beach at 8:14 p.m., a man was alleged to be acting suspiciously; he was on a porch attempting to take a dog.
Nov. 25 — Threats were alleged at 1:21 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Nov. 26 — At 1:14 a.m. in Long Beach, a prowler was reported with a flashlight at a home.
A theft complaint was received at 12:14 p.m. in Long Beach.
At 3:13 p.m. in Ilwaco, a domestic violence incident was reported.
In Ilwaco at 10:50 p.m., it was alleged that a man “busted the windows and doors” out of a trailer.
Nov. 27 — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:47 p.m. in Long Beach.
Nov. 28 — A home burglary was reported at 2:17 p.m. in Seaview. The caller noted the homeowner is in Vancouver and observed a man go into the home and lock the door behind him.
Nov. 29 — A complaint about an alleged illegal burn was reported at 7 a.m. in Long Beach. According to the caller a man was on the Bolstad beach approach with a fire going.
A concern about dogs left tied in an Ilwaco yard was received at 7:59 a.m. The caller said the dogs lines are “all tangled up” and they may not have water. In addition three chickens at the same location are being neglected.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 9:54 p.m. in Long Beach.
At 10:56 p.m. someone called 911 about a man attempting to get into a room in Long Beach.
A complaint about a disorderly couple was received in Long beach at 11:08 p.m.
Nov. 30 — Numerous calls were received about a disorderly couple, and ongoing issues with them in Long Beach at 2:08 a.m., 4:03 a.m., 4:40 a.m., and 11:24 a.m.
At 9:14 a.m. in Long Beach, someone reported a man living under a shed.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 24 — At 12:11 p.m. in Oysterville, a domestic incident was reported, with one person allegedly “breaking everything in the house.”
The theft of firewood was reported at 2:13 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Nov. 25 — In Seaview, at 10:02 a.m., vandalism was reported after someone attempted to break in to an office building by kicking the door.
At 11:05 a.m. in Surfside, vandalism to a shed was reported.
A concern about two large dogs left tied up all of the time in Ocean Park was received at 1:16 p.m.
Nov. 26 — A burglary to a home in Ocean Park was reported at 2:03 p.m., with a pocketknife left behind at the scene. Two recreational vehicles had also been entered.
Theft of medications was reported at 3:54 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:21 p.m. in Seaview.
Nov. 27 — Suspicious activity in Bay Center was reported at 8:30 p.m.
Nov. 28 — In Surfside at 3:29 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported.
A burglary was reported in Seaview at 2:17 p.m.
At 4:41 p.m. a fireworks complaint was received at Seaview.
In Raymond at 8:13 p.m., a public nuisance was reported for someone playing their music extremely loud.
Nov. 29 — A one vehicle rollover accident was reported at 11:30 a.m., with individuals trapped inside.
At 7:34 p.m., in Seaview, someone attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill.
A loud music complaint was received in Naselle at 10:20 p.m.
Nov. 30 — In Raymond, criminal trespassing was reported at 10:43 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.