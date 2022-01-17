Long Beach Police Department
Jan. 9 — At 6:36 a.m., a domestic violence incident in progress in Long Beach was reported.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:24 a.m. in Ilwaco, for a person refusing to leave a business.
Jan. 10 — A narcotics complaint was received in Ilwaco at 2:44 p.m.
Jan. 11 — In Long Beach, a dog left outside that was said to be barking and crying all day was reported at 2:40 p.m.
Jan. 12 — Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:52 a.m. in Ilwaco.
At 2:18 a.m. in Ilwaco, criminal trespassing was reported.
In Ilwaco at 2:45 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported for a person who would scream when asked to leave a business.
Jan. 14 — A concern about improper parking at a business in Long Beach was reported at 7:03 p.m.
Jan. 15 — A screaming child was reported at 12:38 p.m. in Long Beach.
At 7:11 p.m. in Ilwaco, possibly intoxicated persons were reported.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 11:48 p.m. in Long Beach.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 9 — At 9:29 a.m. in Ocean Park, a shoplifter was reported. The reporting party said boxes of cereal and other items were taken.
Two horses in the road in Oysterville were reported at 9:49 a.m.
Malicious harassment was reported at 6:12 p.m. in Seaview.
Jan. 10 — A suspicious situation was reported at 6:49 a.m. in Ocean Park, with a shot fired in the process.
An abandoned vehicle was reported left on private property in Seaview at 9:44 a.m.
At 11:36 a.m. in Ocean Park, a 15-16-year-old alleged sent some “filthy/derogatory” video to another minor.
A suspicious individual was reported walking around a Surfside resident at 2:06 p.m. When confronted the man said he was the gutter man and the homeowner noted they don’t have a “gutter man.”
The theft of a drivers license, debit and other cards were reported stolen at 3:56 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A very large knife was found at the side of a building in Ocean Park at 4:49 p.m.
Jan. 11 — At 9:05 a.m. in South Bend, fraud with vehicle plates was reported.
The theft of a propane tank from a deck in Seaview was reported at 10:39 a.m.
At 1:34 p.m. the attempted theft of alcohol from a Seaview business was reported at 1:34 p.m.
Vandalism was reported 1:45 p.m. in the county. The reporting party was a property owner who evicted tenants and then the tenants allegedly came back to the home and caused about $45,000 damage to the place.
Jan. 12 — At 1:21 a.m. in Ocean Park, a disorderly person was reported; the caller said the female would be quiet and she wanted her to leave.
At 7:30 a.m., a car hit a tree in a landslide, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.
Identification theft was reported at 10:04 a.m., in Surfside after an authorized address change was made and credit cards opened.
Another case of fraud was reported after an unauthorized account was open with Verizon at 10:18 a.m.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 10:18 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 10:20 a.m. someone reported an extension cord running across a county road from a residence, hooked to trailer, without authorization.
A fifth-wheel parked blocking a county road was reported at 12:20 p.m. in Bay Center.
A suspicious vehicle was reported casing a neighborhood in Naselle at 12:38 p.m.
At 8:54 p.m. a disorderly person was said to be out of control in Ocean Park.
Jan. 13 — Criminal trespassing was reported in Seaview at 9:18 a.m.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 11:39 a.m. in Ocean Park.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:29 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 12:54 p.m., a property owner in Ocean Park reported a trailer had been moved onto the property and there is power running from a neighbor’s property and sewage running onto the yard.
At 2:23 p.m. in Ocean Park, a vehicle had been “gutted” and was up on blocks with wheels and tires stolen.
Alleged fraud was reported at 2:40 p.m. in Naselle, after a building contractor allegedly defrauded the owner.
A sex offense was reported at 4:17 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 5:08 p.m. in Ocean Park, a suspicious situation was reported.
Vagrancy was reported at 6:13 p.m. in Seaview, after a homeless person was said to be moving into a parking lot.
At 9:30 p.m. in Surfside, a suspicious vehicle was reported, with a person shining a flashlight into a home.
Jan. 14 — At 7:05 a.m., in Seaview, a homeless person left belongings by a building, and was staying across the street.
The door of a vacant home in Ocean Park was found broken in at 7:57 a.m.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:11 a.m. in Willapa.
At 4:29 p.m. in Surfside a young man jumped over a fence and went up to house and wanted the owner’s WiFi password.
At 4:43 p.m. in Surfside, kids were said be running around a neighbor.
Jan. 15 — At 9:21 a.m. a break-in was reported in Raymond.
The theft of alcohol was reported from Seaview at 7:11 a.m.
Help fight abuse
For information on domestic violence or sexual assault support groups, please call Crisis Support Network at 800-435-7276. All calls are confidential. Concerned about possible child abuse? Call toll free 866-ENDHARM or 911 to report suspicions of abuse or neglect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.