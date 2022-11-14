Long Beach Police Department
Nov. 7 — At 3:09 p.m., a caller barricaded themself inside a home in Long Beach and accused a niece and someone else of stealing money.
Nov. 8 — At 3:39 p.m., a woman was reported inside an abandoned home in Ilwaco and tried to take a chair.
Nov. 9 — At 9:39 a.m., trucks were reported blocking the roadway behind a new building at the Port of Ilwaco.
At 8:19 p.m., homeless individuals on fentanyl were reported inside an attic between two businesses.
Nov. 10 — At 7:33 a.m., a male made threats towards the Ocean Beach Hospital and hospital staff.
At 11:11 p.m., neighbors in Ilwaco were reported for playing loud music.
Nov. 11 — At 8:09 a.m., children were inside a vacant apartment in Ilwaco.
Nov. 12 — At 10:06 p.m., two trucks were reported at a storage unit in Long Beach and three individuals were observed leaving the unit with items. The door was taken off and was drilled out.
Pacific County Sheriff's Office
Nov. 6 — At 1:38 a.m., a caller reported that someone was breaking into their home and it was caught on surveillance camera. The suspect appeared to have kicked a door in but was not seen. Unspecified location.
At 6:32 a.m., a male dropped his girlfriend off at work in Long Beach and got mad she didn’t get out fast enough so he put the vehicle in reverse and pushed her out.
At 10:28 a.m., someone in Seaview reported hearing a woman screaming for help.
At 10:37 a.m., a neighbor in Ocean Park reported that another neighbor was going crazy and yelling and threatening.
At 1:36 p.m., someone in Ocean Park reported that a neighbor tried to hit them with a truck and was threatening them and their children.
At 3:33 p.m., a juvenile was throwing rocks at a home in Oysterville.
At 5:36 p.m., a t-bone accident was reported in Ocean Park.
Nov. 7 — At 7:42 p.m., someone was outside in Ocean Park stomping around and being aggressive.
At 8:20 a.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported in Ocean Park.
At 9:01 a.m., several pitbulls charged a child in Raymond.
At 10:47 a.m., someone in Ocean Park reported that their cat was being fed by someone else and had become obese and would no longer come inside. The cat has a tracker on its collar and they can see when it is going inside the other peoples' home.
At 1:26 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle accident on the Megler Bridge.
At 1:35 p.m., someone dressed in all black with a blue bag was reported on properties in Ocean Park.
At 4:26 p.m., a trespasser was reported on a property in Ocean Park and drove to the back of the property and threatened the caller.
At 4:28 p.m., a burglary was reported in Ocean Park and the caller advised they found a water bottle, sucker and a flashlight. Items also appeared to be missing.
At 8:23 p.m., the Surfside Mini-mart reported that after closing someone was coming up to pet a dog and would walk past a propane tank suspiciously.
Nov. 8 — At 12:55 a.m., a report of domestic violence in Ocean Park involving a male who was screaming at and hitting a female.
At 1:58 p.m., a flagger for a business went to retrieve a pack of cigarettes that were left in a vehicle but the owner stopped them.
At 2:56 p.m., an inmate reported the theft of two trailers and items in Ocean Park.
At 3:08 p.m., a homeowner inspected under their home and found insulation was missing and discovered a heater.
At 5:21 p.m., a report of a hit and run in Seaview involving a 2003 Dodge Dakota.
Nov. 9 — At 9:48 a.m., someone reported that their gas had been siphoned for the second time.
At 9:57 a.m., someone in Surfside reported that a construction company was using their electricity.
At 12:39 p.m., someone in Surfside reported that three subjects were setting up a camp at the end of their driveway.
At 3:44 p.m., someones boyfriend in Seaview borrowed a vehicle and refused to return it.
At 5:55 p.m., someone in Long Beach reported that they were being stalked by two subjects.
At 7:59 p.m., three threats to shoot up a school in Ilwaco were made by an 8th grade student.
At 8:38 a.m., a dog was stolen in Oysterville and the suspect was refusing to give the dog back.
Nov. 10 — At 4:04 p.m., a student who lived across from a school reportedly made threats to “shoot up the school.” Location was not specified by PCSO.
At 4:23 p.m., a male outside a home inside a vehicle reportedly smoked methamphetamine and then passed out.
At 5:45 p.m., a male in Brooklyn was accidentally shot in the forearm by a hunter.
At 5:55 p.m., a black 2012 Chrysler hit a vehicle at Johnson’s One Stop in Naselle and left the scene.
At 9:29 p.m., a loud bang was reported in Long Beach that knocked out power.
Nov. 11 — At 11:53 a.m., someone in Oysterville though they discovered stolen four-wheeler parts on their property.
At 2:03 p.m., a wallet was stolen from someone at the Dollar Plus Store in Seaview.
Nov. 12 — At 7:25 a.m., a husband assaulted his wife and their 7-year-old son ran to a neighbors for help.
At 8:46 a.m., an employee in Ocean Park was trapped inside their vehicle because of an individual.
At 1:07 p.m., a missing person was reported by a KOA. The person's vehicle was located and their last contact with family was 4 p.m. the day before. They may have ran out of gas.
At 2:55 p.m., someone in Raymond took a vehicle with permission but has had it for over a month.
At 3:32 p.m., gas was siphoned from a white 1994 Ford F-150 in Naselle.
At 5:20 p.m., a neighbor reported lights on inside a home in Ocean Park for the past three days even though the neighbors don’t live there.
At 7:09 p.m., a male went to a home on South Fork Road asking for help because his vehicle broke down.
