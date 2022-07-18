Long Beach
Police Department
July 10 - At 1:13 p.m., report of a shoplifter behind Scooper’s in Long Beach who stole a Haagen-Dazs product and candy.
At 4:49 p.m., report of a violation of a no-contact order involving a suspect who was calling a teenager and driving past her home.
July 11 - At 1:01 a.m., report of a suspicious person involving a female at Washington and 17th St checking out places. She was reportedly looking for her friend.
At 7:34 a.m., report of a civil dispute involving a husband and wife. The wife allegedly took $300 out of her husband’s wallet and the husband believed it was “unacceptable.”
At 11:10 a.m., report of two men walking down the main drag of Long Beach with one of the men screaming at the other.
At 8:58 p.m., report of a domestic violence involving a boyfriend and girlfriend.
July 12 - At 11:32 a.m., caller reported that their home had been burglarized about a half hour ago and tools were stolen and a garage was ransacked.
At 1:36 p.m., report of a bicyclist cursing at his broken bicycle.
At 2:12 p.m, report of a homeless man outside Willapa Behavioral Health in Long Beach having a fit.
July 13 - At 9:46 a.m., caller reported concerns regarding a seven-year-old running around with a running chainsaw.
At 4:16 p.m., report of a man who looked like Santa Clause entered the Long Beach Police Department and was filming, including filming a computer. The man also asked about a specific officer’s ranking.
At 4:25 p.m., a man with a heavy build and beard entered Ocean Beach Hospital with a camera and was filming patients.
July 14 - At 7:59 p.m., report of domestic violence involving a male attempting to pull a female out of a vehicle in Ilwaco in front of children.
July 15 - At 9:27 p.m., a guest reported domestic violence going on in another hotel room and could hear items being thrown.
July 16 - At 1:03 p.m., report of a public nuisance at an Ilwaco camping resport involving people being obnoxious and a reporting party was unable to locate a camp host.
At 1:35 p.m., report of a bike theft in Ilwaco where an individual took a child’s bike.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
July 10 - At 2:06 a.m., report of fireworks going off near the Astoria-Megler Bridge. A campground located near the bridge heard approximately 16 booms.
At 1:36 p.m., report of a surf rescue involving a green raft off of Long Beach with a possible occupant in the water who could not swim.
At 5:38 a.m., report of a stolen dog from Ocean Park that was allegedly let go by Jack’s Country Store.
July 11 - At 4 a.m., report of a vehicle and RV fire up Rue Creek in Menlo.
At 4:57 a.m., report of squatters robbing a home in Ocean Park.
AT 8:34 A.M., report of a burglary in Oysterville involving two men who stole items from a reporting party’s work truck and the burglary was caught on surveillance camera.
At 11:01 p.m., report of domestic violence in Ocean Park involving a male beating a female and the female was screaming for him to leave her alone.
July 12 - At 5:39 p.m., report of a male illegally dumping tires and rims on Stringtown Road.
At 9:08 p.m, caller reported that they had been robbed by a group of people in a red truck who jumped out and acted like they wanted to fight the reporting party.
At 9:46 p.m., a reporting party arrived back at her home and noticed her sliding door was open and a fan was on her deck. Inside she discovered that her coffee pot was missing and was concerned someone might still be in the home.
July 13 - At 11:09 a.m., a clinic provider in Naselle reported to law enforcement that a patient appeared to have been slapped around.
At 1:27 p.m., report of domestic violence in Ocean Park involving a reporting party’s step son who was yelling.
July 14 - At 10:40 a.m., a caller in Willapa wanted to make a report about an obnoxious neighbor who plays loud music around their daughter’s nap time.
At 12:21 p.m., a store in Seaview reported that while they were going through surveillance footage they noticed that on July 3 someone stole two bottles of alcohol.
At 1:53 p.m., caller in Seaview reported a public nuisance involving a vehicle push starting another and they may not have been up to good.
At 11:55 p.m., report of domestic violence in Ocean Park involving a girlfriend and boyfriend that were arguing.
July 15 - At 2:58 a.m., report of a burglary in progress in Oysterville and a reporting party was alerted via surveillance camera.
At 10:03 a.m., caller in Ocean Park reported that an ex was at their residence threatening them and was refusing to leave.
At 10:18 a.m., caller in Surfside reported a civil dispute involving their neighbor who was allegedly firing a firearm.
July 16 - At 1:52 p.m., a reporting party in Naselle reported fraud after looking over bills and noticing someone was attempting to send money to Texas.
At 5:14 a.m., caller reported that their grandson was being threatened on the internet and blackmailed by another child out of Tennessee.
