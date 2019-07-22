Long Beach Police Department
July 14 — At 1:59 a.m., a fireworks complaint was received, with several calls stating they started about around midnight.
July 15 — The theft of a Ford Ranger pickup was reported at 11:03 a.m. from Long Beach.
July 17 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 7:55 a.m.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:17 a.m., with a man and woman with a dog.
July 18 — At 6:25 a.m. near the Bolstad beach approach, a woman was reportedly doing donuts near the barbecue pits.
July 19 — At 10:12 a.m. in Long Beach, it was reported that an “old cowboy” on a horse was letting his dog run loose in the street. When confronted, the man allegedly told the caller to f*ck off and rode away.
July 20 — In Ilwaco at 4:32 a.m., a man was reported to be rolling around in a yard and said he got “beat up” by a whole family.
Illegal burning was reported at 11:54 p.m., just east of Idaho Street in Long Beach.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
July 14 — At 2:53 a.m. in Surfside, a noise complaint was received regarding construction work underway in a home.
A burglary was reported in Naselle at 6:06 a.m. The caller said a younger male tried to enter through the door and a window and then eventually headed across the street to another home.
At 11:42 a.m. in Ocean Park, a man was reported to be walking in circles, screaming and waving his arms around. The caller said he may be on something.
Vandalism was reported at 12:14 p.m., after a tire was knifed.
A domestic incident in progress in Raymond was reported at 1:27 p.m.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:36 p.m. in Seaview. According to the caller a “guy” took a tire from the fire district in Seaview and rolled it across the street to the church.
At 10:02 p.m. in Ocean Park it was reported that for the fourth night in a row, firework were still going off.
July 15 — A suspicious situation was reported at 7:44 a.m. in Surfside, car doors, and a gate were open, with no one around.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:24 a.m. in Ocean Park, with one person loitering outside a business and becoming a hassle for customers.
Threats were alleged at 9:34 a.m. near Smith Creek.
The theft of a wheelbarrow from the yard of a Surfside home was reported at 11:29 a.m.
A hit-and-run accident was reported at 11:46 a.m. in Seaview after a truck with a fifth wheel allegedly pushed a picnic table into another vehicle causing damage.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Surfside at 1:44 p.m., for an RV being parked on private property without permission and using the owner’s water and electric.
At 3:06 p.m. in Seaview, the driver of a van allegedly drove into a Seaview business and into the windows.
Another fireworks complaint was received at 6:29 p.m. from Surfside.
July 16 — At 12:48 p.m. in Ocean Park, a heavy, sealed box, possibly a sealed military ammo box, was found by a chimney.
A counterfeit $10 bill was reported in Tokeland at 2:08 p.m.
At 2:35 p.m. a home burglary was reported in Chinook, with firearms, jewelry, silver etc., all stolen.
Vandalism to a vehicle in Raymond was reported at 4:35 p.m.
The theft of a dog from a Chinook residence was reported at 5:55 p.m.
A possibly intoxicated man wearing an orange hat, blue shirt and orange shoes was allegedly causing a disturbance in Seaview at 6:05 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:34 p.m., for people on private property mushroom picking.
July 17 — An assault in the jail was reported at 6:38 a.m.
Squatters were reported on property near Vernon Avenue at 9:54 a.m., and the caller said there is a trailer on the property too.
An accident in a parking lot in Seaview was reported at 4:30 p.m. with two vehicles allegedly hit.
July 18 — Suspicious activity at a Naselle home was reported at 3:50 a.m.
At 8:27 a.m. in Seaview, an abandoned vehicle was reported left on the side of the road. The caller said it has been there since June 8.
A surveillance camera was reportedly ripped off the side of a building in Ocean Park at 3:43 p.m.
Suspicious activity around a home in Ocean Park at 6:53 p.m.
Activity around an empty home in Surfside was reported at 7:59 p.m., with several people seen exiting the garage.
At 10:31 p.m., a vehicle prowl was reported to a vehicle parked on the Seaview beach approach.
The driver of a suspicious vehicle with different colored doors was alleged to be dumping something out of the vehicle in Ocean Park at 1:13 p.m.
July 20 — At 12:13 a.m. in Ocean Park, loud music and kids screaming and partying were reported, with lots of vehicles outside the home.
In Ocean Park at 8:51 a.m., garbage had been dumped on private property, with some envelopes with names on them found in the garbage.
Uncontrolled, barking dachshunds were reported at an Ocean Park home at 8:51 a.m. The caller said they bark all the time.
Threats were alleged in Ocean Park at 12:38 p.m.
A domestic incident in progress in Raymond was reported at 1:18 p.m.
A “very old trailer” was reported dumped on 227th at 4:38 p.m.
At 5:05 p.m. in Ocean Park, it was alleged that underage individuals were drinking at a home, and out of control.
