Long Beach Police Department
Jan. 21 — At 12:33 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported with one person allegedly punching the other in the throat.
A woman was reported to be yelling at 7:50 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Jan. 22 — A small white car was allegedly being driven on a lawn at 1:37 a.m.
Jan. 23 — A suspicious acting guy carrying gas cans with a bucket with gas in it was reported at 1:37 a.m. on a dead-end street.
Jan. 24 — At 10:16 a.m. a suspicious vehicle was reported at an apartment building.
Jan. 25 — At 5:37 a.m. in Long Beach, an “old lady” with a blanket and a purse was walking around the streets and seemed disoriented. At 3:18 p.m., another call came in about the older lady “crying in the street.”
At 6:22 a.m. a caller reported hearing someone yelling at 5 a.m., and looked outside and someone was on the porch and there is “blood everywhere.”
A bunch of disorderly people were reported at 9:26 p.m.
Jan. 26 — The theft of a Huffy bicycle was reported at 12:29 p.m.
Possibly intoxicated individuals were reported at 7:06 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 21 — At 10:44 a.m., a window was found ajar at a home.
At 12:15 p.m., a younger female was reported to be dancing in the roadway, carrying a stick.
Suspicious activity was reported near the Naselle boat ramp at 8:17 p.m.
Jan. 22 — A suspicious vehicle “filled with lots of stuff” was reported near a school at 10:19 a.m.
Theft of money from a bank account was reported at 2:29 p.m.
At 5:36 p.m., it was reported someone was trying to break into a home under construction.
Jan. 23 — At 1:59 a.m., an attempted burglary in progress was reported.
Gasoline was reported stolen during a vehicle prowl incident reported at 8:10 a.m.
At 9:44 a.m. a one-vehicle non-blocking accident was reported. The vehicle, a truck, was in the ditch and the canopy from it was in the road.
A wallet was found and turned in at 11:25 a.m., and the caller noted there will two identifications in the wallet with pictures of two different people.
A motorcycle accident was reported at 12:12 p.m., with one person laying on the ground.
Mail fraud was reported at 12:24 p.m.
At 12:46 p.m., it was reported that while cutting wood a cash register was found near Teal Slough and it had some paperwork in it.
The burglary of a vacation residence was reported at 1:19 p.m., with numerous items stolen.
The theft of electronic items was reported at 1:20 p.m.
Counterfeit currency was reported at 2:28 p.m.
At 3 p.m., a wallet was reported stolen from a counter. The wallet contained money and identification.
Jan. 24 — At 1:38 a.m., occupant of a small truck without a bed and no taillights was alleged to be “looking at all the RV’s.”
Criminal trespassing was alleged at 8:54 a.m.
The theft of an “heirloom” was reported at 11:42 a.m.
At 3:38 p.m., a vehicle prowl that possibly occurred at 3 a.m. was reported. Keys were stolen as well as other items.
“People and animals” in unsafe living conditions were reported at 3:44 p.m. According to the caller two people are living in a car and numerous animals living in a cage and inside the car.
Jan. 25 — A vehicle prowl was reported at 9:01 a.m. The gas caps were open on two vehicles at the location.
At 9:29 a.m., someone reported seeing a man fishing in the surf and then he was under water.
A white and gray female pig was reported loose in a yard at 1:05 p.m.
Vandalism was reported to a boat in Chinook at 2:40 p.m.
Mail fraud was reported at 4:39 p.m.
