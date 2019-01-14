Long Beach Police Department
Jan. 6 — At 8:42 a.m., A utility line was down across the road in Ilwaco.
A complaint about ongoing loud music was received at 4:04 p.m.
At 6:13 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported in Long Beach.
Jan. 7 — A suspicious camper was reported at 9:10 p.m.
At 9:47 p.m., someone reported a diesel truck had been left running or about an hour and was very loud.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:58 a.m.
Jan. 10 — At 1:08 a.m., a “lady screaming outside for help” was reported.
A physical fight between two female students was reported at 3:28 p.m.
Jan. 11 — “Seven kids riding skateboards in the street” were reported at 12:33 p.m.
At 2:13 p.m. in Ilwaco, a vehicle was reported stolen.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:07 p.m.
A shoplifter was in custody at 4:15 p.m.
At 5:08 p.m., a disorderly person was reported refusing to leave a business.
Jan. 12 — Suspicious activity was reported at 4:20 p.m., after the driver of Jeep allegedly attempted to run another vehicle off the road
Flames were said to be “shooting” out of a chimney at 8:36 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 6 — At 12:06 a.m., a tree was down across the road.
A suspicious vehicle reportedly drove into an area near bogs and turned off their lights at 12:40 a.m.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:34 a.m. for someone “stealing checks and cashing them.”
At 8:42 a.m., an unknown line was down over vehicles and a driveway and the occupants are scared and unable to leave.
Trees and lines were reported down in front of a residence at 8:43 a.m.
At 10:50 a.m., a tree fell onto the roof of a residence.
A burglary was reported at 12:02 p.m., with a generator and tools among the items missing.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:54 p.m., after a person was seen in a yard.
Jan. 7 — Suspicious activity was reported at 4:28 a.m., with an unknown vehicle driving up and down a street.
At 12:18 p.m., someone reported two people took an inflatable raft out to Sand Island out of Fort Canby. When the raft popped a hole, they were left stranded.
Theft of items from a property was reported at 12:24 p.m. The caller alleged an ex-manager stole items and sold them on Craigslist.
The alleged theft of electronic items was reported at 12:59 p.m.
Suspicious, random burglaries were reported at 1:49 pm.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 7:54 p.m.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported at 9:20 p.m.
Jan. 8 — Vandalism was reported at 10:07 a.m. at a home for sale. According to the caller, windows have been shot out, and someone keeps tearing down the sign.
Suspicious activity was reported at a home at 2:19 p.m., after the owner received a high power bill.
A theft was reported at 5:01 p.m., with two engines and tires among the items taken.
A fight in progress was reported at 6:06 p.m.
Jan. 9 — At 12:36 a.m., in Menlo, an attempted break-in was reported, with someone banging on the door, trying to open the front door.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:18 p.m.
At 7:07 p.m., an allegedly intoxicated driver in a Ford pickup was reported going toward South Bend.
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:11 p.m.
At 10:16 p.m., someone reported people living in a vehicle parked on private property without permission.
Jan. 10 — At 9:54 a.m., it was reported a boat had been vandalized with spray paint during the night.
Adult abuse was reported at 12:29 p.m.
At 1:28 p.m., a woman who allegedly smelled of alcohol was reportedly trying to leave driving a vehicle.
Threats were alleged at 3:17 p.m.
Jan. 11 — A burglary was reported at 9:14 a.m., with “many items stolen.”
At 9:30 a.m., a burglary was reported with a lock found broken off a trailer and things missing.
A theft was reported at 2:35 p.m., after a wood splitter was taken off private property.
A burglary was reported at 3:28 p.m., after a shed door was kicked in and numerous items taken, and a set fire caused damage to floors.
The theft of a credit card was reported from North Cove at 4:19 p.m., with nearly $10,000 in unauthorized charges.
At 10:17 p.m., an assault was reported with the victim having a “gashed open” eye injury.
Jan. 12 — At 8:47 a.m., someone attempted to steal a pickup.
At 12:15 p.m., the door to a locked travel trailer was pried open and occupants were alleged to be “cooking meth.”
Propane tanks and a battery were reported stolen at 1 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 1:59 p.m. a business owner reported a guy “shooting up” right in front of the business.
Illegal burning was reported near Monohon Road at 4:41 p.m.
The alleged theft of a 400-pound fireplace was reported at 5:18 p.m.
The theft of a back license plate from a parked vehicle was reported at 9:05 p.m.
