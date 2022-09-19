Aug. 28 - At 10:17 a.m., a man was reported banging on the door of a Dodge Dakota in the McDonald’s parking lot and the reporting party sort of knew the man.
At 8:48 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in Long Beach involving a male and female fighting and the man beat on a car.
Aug. 29 - At 9:44 p.m., a patient refused to wear a mask inside a lobby at Ocean Beach Hospital and was asked to leave for not complying.
Aug. 30 - At 10:44 a.m., a minor accident was reported in Long Beach between a bus and a car with no injuries.
At 11:46 a.m., an illegal burn was reported at Cape Disappointment. The fire was less than 50 feet from dune grass.
Aug. 31 - At 1:57 a.m., dispatch received a text that two men were refusing to leave a location in Long Beach.
Sept. 1 - 10:22 p.m., a Long Beach Police Officer was out with a male standing in a yard. Less than an hour before, another person was reported hiding in bushes.
Sept. 2 - At 10:16 a.m., someone drilled into a victim's gas tank in Ilwaco and stole gas.
At 2:26 p.m., someone stole rods and poles off a boat in Ilwaco.
Sept. 3 - At 2:49 p.m., a maroon SUV was reported intentionally pulling apart access ramp at Bolstad Beach Approach.
At 8:38 p.m., a vehicle’s gas tank was on fire at a gas station in Long Beach.
Sept. 4 - At 5:53 p.m., a client in Long Beach was threatening to beat up another client.
At 10:48 p.m., a boyfriend was attempting to break into his girlfriend’s apartment and was seen banging on a wall outside the apartment.
Sept. 5 - At 11:15 a.m., a female in Long Beach requested an officer to stand by because she received an email that all her stuff was outside her work.
At 1:57 p.m., a caller reported that they suspected a neighbor was illegally burning brush.
At 6:55 p.m., a caller reported that a client swung at her, but didn’t connect.
Sept. 6 - At 6:25 p.m., a SUV in Ilwaco was reported burning out of the park and was revving its engine.
Sept. 7 - At 2:55 p.m., a female was reported going crazy at a trailer park in Long Beach.
Sept. 8 - At 3:17 p.m., a caller reported that a provocative flag was being flown on the end of a truck.
At 5:49 p.m., a caller in Long Beach reported a drunk male was at their location acting weird.
At 6:53 p.m., a caller reported cars revving their engines and driving fast in Long Beach.
At 9:52 p.m., someone called dispatch over 10 times yelling at the dispatchers about not having hot water at their home, and the landlord knows.
Sept. 9 - At 6:55 p.m., fireworks were reported going off in Long Beach.
Sept. 10 - At 6:45 p.m., a caller reported fights were happening in Long Beach.
At 7:38 p.m., people stole items from a store in Long Beach and they were being followed.
