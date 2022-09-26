Sept. 18 - At 1:21 p.m., a caller reported that he lost his wallet in Long Beach with his credit cards and everything inside of it. Possibility at the Neptune Theatre the day before.
At 4:56 p.m., a large male was puking out of a blue truck in Long Beach.
Sept. 20 - At 10:11 a.m., an individual in Long Beach reported that their neighbor will not stop petting their dog, and wants it to stop.
At 1:58 p.m., a caller in Ilwaco reported that her phone had been hacked into and her information was stolen.
At 6:51 p.m., a hit and run was reported in Long Beach involving a truck and Mini Cooper.
Sept. 21 - At 5:17 a.m., a neighbor in Long Beach reported that their neighbor was up all night in a garage with lights on and music blaring.
At 10:10 p.m., the neighbor reported an additional call that the music was blaring for the second night.
Sept. 22 - At 6:39 p.m., a patient at Ocean Beach Hospital reported being assaulted on a street by an unknown subject.
At 6:59 p.m., someone siphoned gas out of a vehicle in Long Beach.
At 9:36 p.m., a deckhand in Ilwaco departed intoxicated walking towards Long Beach.
Sept. 23 - At 9:44 a.m., a sister attempted to break into a residence she had been kicked out of in Long Beach.
At 3:04 p.m., a female was at Ocean Beach Hospital after a knife was stolen from her and she fell. After falling a male and female “accosted” her.
At 8:20 p.m., a student at Ilwaco High School received a call and threat that “when they are alone at school they will jump him.”
At 11:45 p.m., a male broke out a vehicle's headlights in Seaview.
Sept. 24 - At 12:33 a.m., guests at a hotel in Long Beach complained to the hotel that guests upstairs were being loud. Hotel staff could not hear anything but the guests threatened to cause issues if the issue wasn’t handled.
At 6:44 a.m., a storage unit of Oman’s was broken into.
At 9:43 a.m., a homeless male was yelling outside of a business.
At 11:24 a.m., a business reported that customers were complaining about homeless people at a park with dogs and using drugs.
At 5:40 p.m., a caller reported that their dad’s girlfriend threatened them with a gun while on a yacht in the Columbia River and then again while docked in Ilwaco.
At 6 p.m., a male in Long Beach was reported poking his head in the window of a business saying things were stolen from him and asking the caller to call the police.
At 10:05 p.m., a caller reported teens were drinking alcohol outside at a table at a downtown store.
