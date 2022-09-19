Aug. 28 - At 10:17 a.m., a man was reported banging on the door of a Dodge Dakota in the McDonald’s parking lot and the reporting party sort of knew the man.
At 8:48 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in Long Beach involving a male and female fighting and the man beat on a car.
Aug. 29 - At 9:44 p.m., a patient refused to wear a mask inside a lobby at Ocean Beach Hospital and was asked to leave for not complying.
Aug. 30 - At 10:44 a.m., a minor accident was reported in Long Beach between a bus and a car with no injuries.
At 11:46 a.m., an illegal burn was reported at Cape Disappointment. The fire was less than 50 feet from dune grass.
Aug. 31 - At 1:57 a.m., dispatch received a text that two men were refusing to leave a location in Long Beach.
Sept. 1 - 10:22 p.m., a Long Beach Police Officer was out with a male standing in a yard. Less than an hour before, another person was reported hiding in bushes.
Sept. 2 - At 10:16 a.m., someone drilled into a victim’s gas tank in Ilwaco and stole gas.
At 2:26 p.m., someone stole rods and poles off a boat in Ilwaco.
Sept. 3 - At 2:49 p.m., a maroon SUV was reported intentionally pulling apart access ramp at Bolstad Beach Approach.
At 8:38 p.m., a vehicle’s gas tank was on fire at a gas station in Long Beach.
Sept. 4 - At 5:53 p.m., a client in Long Beach was threatening to beat up another client.
At 10:48 p.m., a boyfriend was attempting to break into his girlfriend’s apartment and was seen banging on a wall outside the apartment.
Sept. 5 - At 11:15 a.m., a female in Long Beach requested an officer to stand by because she received an email that all her stuff was outside her work.
At 1:57 p.m., a caller reported that they suspected a neighbor was illegally burning brush.
At 6:55 p.m., a caller reported that a client swung at her, but didn’t connect.
Sept. 6 - At 6:25 p.m., a SUV in Ilwaco was reported burning out of the park and was revving its engine.
Sept. 7 - At 2:55 p.m., a female was reported going crazy at a trailer park in Long Beach.
Sept. 8 - At 3:17 p.m., a caller reported that a provocative flag was being flown on the end of a truck.
At 5:49 p.m., a caller in Long Beach reported a drunk male was at their location acting weird.
At 6:53 p.m., a caller reported cars revving their engines and driving fast in Long Beach.
At 9:52 p.m., someone called dispatch over 10 times yelling at the dispatchers about not having hot water at their home, and the landlord knows.
Sept. 9 - At 6:55 p.m., fireworks were reported going off in Long Beach.
Sept. 10 - At 6:45 p.m., a caller reported fights were happening in Long Beach.
At 7:38 p.m., people stole items from a store in Long Beach and they were being followed.
Sept. 11 - At 1:35 a.m., a report of loud music in Long Beach.
At 1:12 p.m., a caller in Long Beach reported that a young female hit an older lady over the head and it knocked her out.
At 4:30 p.m., a victim in Ilwaco reported a “little a**hole” vandalized his vehicle.
At 10:43 p.m., two men in Long Beach were yelling at each other at two gas pumps. One of the men was accusing the other of stealing from him.
Sept. 12 - At 8:34 p.m., someone stole a fishing pole off of a boat in Long Beach.
At 6:46 p.m., an individual in Long Beach was stomping, screaming and talking to themself.
Sept. 13 - At 8:32 p.m., a victim at Ocean Beach Hospital reported that they were being stalked and felt unsafe.
Sept. 14 - At 1:03 p.m., a landlord in Ilwaco caught a tenant using drugs and wanted them removed.
Sept. 15 - At 8:10 a.m., a neighbor in Ilwaco accused another neighbor of trespassing and taking wood from a wood pile.
At 2:51 p.m., a report that someone was trespassing on a property in Ilwaco and doing a drug deal.
At 6:46 p.m., a woman armed with a sword in Menlo was being threatening, but was disarmed.
Sept. 16 - 5:50 a.m., a male in Long Beach was riding a bike and looking into vehicles.
Sept. 17 - At 8:22 a.m., a gas tank was open on a van in Long Beach and a locking gas cap was gone.
At 4:27 p.m., a child and key fob were locked inside of a car.
