Aug. 28 - At 12:10 a.m., a landlord in Ocean Park asked to speak with a deputy because a tenant kept turning the water on.
At 4:37 a.m., a friend in Ocean Park reported that their friend had just been abused by their boyfriend.
At 9:17 a.m., a creepy car sitting in the grass was reported in Naselle.
Aug. 29 - At 6:24 a.m., multiple chainsaws were reported running on state land that was not flagged for cutting in Menlo.
At 2:43 p.m., a caller reported that her husband hired a bartender but wanted the bartender to leave because they were having “nasty relations.”
Aug. 30 - At 9:42 a.m., items were stolen out of a work van in Seaview.
At 3:48 p.m., a caller advised that six boats in Chinook were recently broken into.
Aug. 31 - At 1:38 p.m., hikers on a trail in Naselle found a wasp nest and accidentally trespassed on someone's property trying to escape the bees because the caller's wife is allergic to stings.
At 5:28 p.m., a caller in Ocean Park reported that someone they have a protection order against pushed a trash can in front of their door and it was caught on camera.
Sept. 1 - At 8:15 p.m., an extension cord was running across a road in Seaview from a home to a truck.
At 10:21 a.m., dispatch received approximately 35 calls from a cell phone in Ocean Park.
At 10:59 a.m., a caller in Raymond reported he was receiving threatening messages on Facebook from his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.
Sept. 2 - At 9:06 a.m., a caller in Ocean Park reported that when they woke up they noticed that their 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander was missing.
At 11:23 a.m., a caller in Seaview reported that their garbage can was stolen.
At 3:31 p.m., a neighbor in Oysterville complained about another neighbor's chickens coming into their yard.
At 9:02 p.m., a caller in Long Beach reported that they were scammed out of $129,000 for a food trailer.
Sept. 3 - At 6:13 p.m., someone shot at a house in Seaview.
At 7:40 p.m., a man armed with a knife was threatening a couple in Seaview.
At 7:56 p.m., a caller stated meth heads across the street from them were fighting and threatening each other. No location specified by PCSO.
At 9:31 p.m., a caller stated that crackheads were lighting off fireworks. No location specified by PCSO.
Sept. 4 - At 5:12 p.m., an individual went into a store in Ocean Park and took items out of a hot case and ate it without paying.
Sept. 5 - At 9:10 a.m., a male armed with a 4-6 inch knife was making threats in Seaview.
At 12:32 p.m., a male stole a cart full of groceries from the Thriftway in Raymond. Officers caught the man near Goose Point Oysters.
At 10:02 p.m., an alleged wolf refuge in Oysterville lost a wolf and a reporting party was afraid to go outside.
At 10:37 p.m., an individual in Ocean Park reported that his dog was wrestling with either a cougar or a bobcat, or maybe a possum.
Sept. 6 - At 9:47 a.m., a homeowner reported that a friend was staying at his vacation home in Bay Center and when the friend woke up an unknown male was sleeping on the couch.
At 10:11 a.m., a surf rescue. Unspecified location by PCSO.
At 10:21 a.m., a male walked up to another male in Ocean Park and began screaming.
At 2:05 p.m., someone stole a camera and freezer in Seaview.
At 3:15 p.m., a truck vs. pickup truck collision, with grass on fire. Unspecified location by PCSO.
Sept. 7 - At 10:29 a.m., a parent called and reported a mouthy child and threatened to beat his ass for giving him attitude.
At 10:45 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported outside a home in Naselle. The reporting party saw multiple occupants but only one got out.
Sept. 8 - At 12:23 a.m., a male transient was reported dumpster diving in Seaview.
At 11:00 a.m., a report of abandoned goats and pigs at a home in Menlo that were left without food or water.
At 7:37 p.m., a caller reported that on their way home they located a Ford Focus crashed in a ditch with a female occupant inside. Unspecified location by PCSO.
At 8:06 p.m., a mobile home fire. Unspecified location by PCSO.
At 9:58 p.m., a wife in Ocean Park reported that her husband assaulted her by throwing items at her.
Sept. 9 - At 1:16 p.m., a 1967 Chevy Camaro was hit by a hit and run driver in Ocean Park.
At 1:46 p.m., a report of smoke in the Menlo area.
At 10:41 p.m., a victim was hit in the face by a pellet shot from a White Chevy four day vehicle.
Sept. 10 - At 11:37 p.m., someone was shooting arrows in Raymond and a caller almost got hit by them.
At 12:47 p.m., a caller in Menlo reported that they went to move from a home and found the windows of their vehicle busted out. Suspected it was the landlord.
At 3:33 p.m., a caller in Menlo reported that they were receiving threats that if they didn’t move an RV a property owner was going to break into it.
At 7:34 p.m., an issue with loose dogs in Surfside.
At 10:29 p.m., an active home invasion involving two suspects and only a portion of the house was broken into.
