Sept. 18 - At 7:07 a.m., a vehicle vs. deer collision. The driver was okay but the deer was hurt. Unspecified location by PCSO.
Sept. 19 - At 4:23 p.m., a caller heard 6-7 gunshots and was concerned it was not against a back stop. Thought it might be a kid target shooting. Unspecified location by PCSO.
At 5:47 p.m., caller made a complaint about a silver car in Ocean Park that speeds all the time.
At 7:57 p.m., a homeless person sitting outside the visitor center in Seaview kicked a caller's dog.
At 8:15 p.m., a person kicked off a property in Naselle was caught by a caller with a flashlight and went into the bushes.
Sept. 20 - At 8:51 a.m., a propane truck driver came onto a property and cut tree limbs in Long Beach.
At 9:16 a.m., a trailer was stolen from a parking lot. Unspecified location by PCSO.
At 11:42 a.m., a caller reported a court order violation in Surfside with the suspect in the middle of the roadway screaming about a motorcycle.
At 4:23 p.m., a caller from Lebam reported that a suspect was threatening to kill her kids and her. She was at the sheriff’s office for contact.
At 9:07 p.m., an assault in progress in Ocean Park.
At 9:27 p.m., a male reported that another male came up to him and threatened to kick his ass. Unspecified location by PCSO.
Sept. 21 - At 12:53 a.m., a report of either shots fired or fireworks in Seaview near Depot Restaurant.
At 4:16 a.m., a bike was run over in the roadway and someone might have been hit. Unspecified location by PCSO.
At 9:03 a.m., a suspicious package was left outside a church in Seaview.
At 12:56 p.m., a caller in Chinook reported they were threatened by a person in another RV space.
At 1:20 p.m., an intoxicated driver was reported in Ocean Park.
At 1:58 p.m., a caller reported their neighbors were fighting and throwing bricks at each other. Unspecified location by PCSO.
Sept. 22 - At 9:59 a.m., a caller in Bay Center reported that her estranged husband took their dog.
At 5:15 p.m., a caller gave the location of the “biggest thieves in Surfside.”
At 5:56 p.m., a male was inside the Ocean Park post office throwing discarded items all over the floor.
At 7:11 p.m., a shoplifter in Ocean Park stole $50 worth of items.
Sept. 23 - At 7:06 a.m., a male on drugs was lying in the roadway in Seaview.
At 10:53 a.m., two males were caught on camera stealing gas from trucks at Cranberry Farm in Long Beach.
At 3:26 p.m., a male assaulted an employee in Ocean Park and broke glass.
At 4:03 p.m., vehicle prowling was reported in Seaview.
At 10:43 p.m., two males yelling and screaming in Seaview.
Sept. 24 - At 12:16 p.m., a neighbor assaulted another neighbor who was holding their dogs from them.
At 2:13 p.m., a caller in Oysterville reported someone was messing with items at their house.
At 2:30 p.m., a caller reported that they were using binoculars and could see squatters “coming in” with chainsaws. Unspecified location by PCSO.
At 4:21 p.m., someone was shooting an AR into a river in Raymond.
At 7:52 p.m., a band at a house in Seaview was playing loud music.
At 8:18 p.m., a neighbor complained about loud music in Seaview and the culprits harassing people.
