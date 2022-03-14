Long Beach Police Department
March 6 — At 9:32 a.m. in Long Beach, a woman was reported to be screaming and crying and running.
March 7 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:39 a.m. in Long Beach, after a van was left parked on private property.
At 11:38 p.m. in Ilwaco, a person was seen trespassing inside a vehicle.
March 8 — A suspicious situation was reported in Ilwaco at 4:33 a.m.
In Long Beach at 9:54 a.m. a sex offense was reported.
At 11:55 a.m. in Long Beach, a theft was reported after the name on a $15,000 check was allegedly changed and the check cashed.
In Long Beach at 2:24 p.m., a man was reported to be passed out in a truck with a glass meth pipe in his hand.
At 7:48 p.m. in Ilwaco, disorderly conduct was reported.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 8:24 p.m. in Long Beach.
March 9 — A suspicious situation was reported in Long Beach at 4:12 a.m.
March 10 — At 7:59 a.m. a vehicle vs. pole was reported. The caller said the pole is laying on the lines and about to fall over.
In Ilwaco at 1:46 p.m., a boat trailer was reported stolen.
March 11 — In Ilwaco at 3:01 p.m., a man allegedly brandished a knife, threatened to steal a cigarette, and then just walked out.
A hit-and-run incident was reported at 6:21 p.m., after a vehicle pulling a travel trailer hit a stop sign in Long Beach and drove off.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:29 p.m. in Long Beach after a fight in progress was reported.
March 12 — In Long Beach at 1:22 a.m., a telephone pole was reported dangling in the south lane of traffic.
Suspicious activity was reported in Ilwaco at 2:11 a.m.
At 5:37 a.m. in Ilwaco, a vehicle prowl was reported, with the registration among the items taken.
A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in Long Beach at 11:52 a.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
March 6 — At 6:13 a.m., in Seaview, the theft of diesel was reported.
Vandalism was reported at 7:22 a.m. in Ocean Park, after a large door window at a business was found shattered.
The theft of a Toyota Rav4 was reported in Menlo at 10:18 a.m.
Suspicious activity was reported at the Templin rock pit at 12:40 p.m.
A trailer in Ocean Park was burglarized at 1:45 p.m. Entry was gained through a sunroof over the shower and a gun, and two televisions were stolen.
March 7 — A shoplifter was reported in Ocean Park at 10:07 a.m., after a female wearing a trench coat allegedly took items and put them in her pockets.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 11:15 a.m. in Surfside.
Mail fraud was reported at 3:13 p.m. in Raymond.
At 4:08 p.m., vandalism was reported after two vehicles were damaged with a shotgun or rifle.
The theft of a cell phone was reported at 5:59 p.m., in South Bend.
March 8 — At 2:47 a.m. in Ocean Park, a suspicious vehicle was reported hanging around a home on Joe Johns Road.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:17 a.m. in Ocean Park, after a male said he had a chainsaw stolen.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Raymond at 10:44 a.m.
At 2:53 p.m., two suspicious bags were left at a business in Ocean Park.
A vehicle prowl was reported at 3:01 p.m. in Seaview.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 3:01 p.m.
Suspicious activity was reported at a cemetery in Menlo at 3:55 p.m.
At 9:47 p.m., in Surfside, a beeping was ongoing and a red-light blinking.
A structure fire was reported in Seaview at 10:27 p.m.
March 9 — A hit-and-run was reported at 6:38 p.m.; someone hit a mailbox in Ocean Park and the post is broken.
Malicious harassment was reported at 6:47 p.m. in Ocean Park.
March 10 — Adult abuse was reported at 9:58 a.m. in Seaview.
At 12:05 p.m. in Chinook, an individual claimed to have been scammed out of $27,000.
According to a report received at 3:38 p.m., from Menlo, a big, white dog killed numerous chickens and harmed other ones.
Vandalism was reported in Ocean Park at 7:09 p.m., after the window of a truck was broken out.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported on Sandridge Road at 10:51 p.m.
March 11 — Theft of fuel was reported at 2:46 a.m. in Ocean Park.
A disorderly person was reported at 8:16 a.m. in Naselle.
The theft of a travel trailer from Chinook was reported at 10:40 a.m.
In Seaview at 11:31 a.m., malicious harassment was reported.
In Ocean Park at 6:30 p.m., a burglary was reported. The caller said arrived home and a screen was taken off a back window, and the TV was on.
March 12 — Suspicious activity was reported at 10:51 a.m. in Ocean Park. A female was seen walking behind a garage.
A suspicious female was reported in Raymond at 11:40 a.m. The woman was allegedly seen taking mail out of a mailbox.
Threats were alleged at 11:43 a.m. in Raymond.
At 8:13 p.m. in Naselle, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Brooklyn at 9:41 p.m.
An assault was reported in Ocean Park at 10:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.