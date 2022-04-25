Long Beach Police Department
April 17 — At 8:39 a.m. in Long Beach, threats were alleged after two males were refusing to leave a business.
A disorderly person was reported at 4:58 p.m. in Ilwaco.
In Long Beach at 10:12 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported.
April 18 — A female walked into a Long Beach business at 11:52 a.m., and said she had been assaulted.
A hit-and-run accident was reported at 12:12 p.m. in Ilwaco.
At 12:25 p.m. in Long Beach, disorderly conduct was reported for a person refusing to leave a business.
At 1:10 p.m., in Long Beach, a customer was refusing to pay cab fare.
In Long Beach at 1:14 p.m., a new homeowner said all the items moved into the home were gone, someone stole them.
April 19 — A suspicious vehicle was reported in Long Beach at 2:27 a.m.
In Long Beach at 1:46 p.m., an abandoned rust color motorhome was reported left near 22nd and Washington and some windows have been broken out.
At 5:12 p.m., a homeless person alleged took a tool from property in Long Beach.
April 21 — At 10 a.m. in Ilwaco, a 4-Runner was stuck in the water near the port and could not get out.
In Long Beach at 6:37 p.m., a suspicious situation was reported after a vehicle broke down and the owner hadn’t been heard from since she called.
April 23 — At 3:42 a.m. in Long Beach, a shoplifter was reported.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 2:29 p.m. in a motel in Long Beach. Then at 7:51 p.m., motel staff went to clean the room and found meth, pills, and a “ton of drugs” and the card used to pay for the room was fake.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
April 17 — At 2:36 a.m. in Ocean Park, an allegedly drunk person was punching and kicking another person.
At 2:21 p.m., the driver of a vehicle was parked in the middle of the road in Ocean Park and was hunched over the wheel.
At 11:02 p.m., a gray donkey was walking down the middle of Sandridge and was hard to see in the dark.
A disorderly person was reported at 11:14 p.m. in Ocean Park. The man was said to be yelling and screaming and kicking a wall.
April 18 — Credit card fraud was reported at 8:01 a.m. in Raymond.
At 8:25 a.m., in Ocean Park, threats with a handgun were reported.
In Seaview at 11:58 a.m., a suspicious situation was reported after it was reported someone broke into a home for sale and are still there.
In Surfside at 12:24 p.m., an elderly person was scammed out of $18,000 after she responded to a fraudulent “grandson in trouble” call.
In Ocean Park, criminal trespassing was reported a locked gate was opened and people were on private property at 12:56 p.m.
At 7:54 p.m. near Smith Creek, a car was found stripped of all belongings.
April 19 — Items, such as 1,000 feet of rope, hay wire, shackles, and more were stolen from a logging site at 9:47 a.m.
In Naselle at 10:36 a.m., the theft of a laptop, camera, drone and other items was reported.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:20 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A burglary was reported in Chinook at 2:02 p.m., with numerous items stolen and a possible suspect named.
Medication was reported stolen at 3:59 p.m.
The theft of a Yukon SUV was reported at 4:40 p.m. in Frances.
At 11:33 p.m., it was reported that someone was emptying a home in Naselle. They pulled up with a trailer and it is unknown why they would be there so late.
April 20 — Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 7:10 a.m. The caller said a transient “makes his way into people’s houses and then won’t leave.”
At 12:49 p.m. in Surfside, a power pole fell across the road blocking the entire road and there is no power in the area.
Malicious harassment was reported at 6:05 p.m. in Surfside.
At 6:11 p.m., a female shoplifter was reported in Ocean Park.
In Chinook at 7:23 p.m., it was reported that people were shooting on private property, and trespassing.
Suspicious activity was reported at an Ocean Park home at 10:52 a.m.
April 21 — Three juvenile females allegedly stole wine from a business in Seaview at 6:29 p.m. Also at 6:45 p.m., a male walked out with a bottle of liq-uor.
Two abandoned vehicles were reported at 6:56 p.m. in Surfside.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 7:01 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 8:02 p.m. a suspicious acting person was reported near Menlo.
April 22 — A cow versus vehicle accident was reported, after a vehicle hit two cows in the roadway.
The theft of two batteries from a travel trailer in Ocean Park was reported at 12:07 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:32 p.m. in Lebam, after an older male was seen walking around on private property.
April 23 — At 6:49 a.m., near Oysterville, a man with a broken axle on his RV was reported to be having other issues as well.
At 11:58 a.m., a caller reported that this morning they found their car covered in cottage cheese and sour cream.
In Ocean Park, a lab dog with a collar was found inside a fenced yard at 12:33 p.m.
A burglary in progress was reported at 1:09 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 2:15 p.m., a burglary to an Ocean Park home was reported.
The theft of property was reported in Naselle at 3:04 p.m.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 3:46 p.m. in Ocean Park.
