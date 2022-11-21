Long Beach Police Department
Nov. 13 — At 9:48 a.m., a wife in Ilwaco reported that she was sexually assaulted. She said her husband raped her while she was sleeping.
At 4:12 p.m., an elder in Long Beach had a concern about elder abuse regarding water heater temperature.
Nov. 14 — At 8:31 a.m., a black dog, possibly a black lab, was running around in the Black Lake area of Ilwaco.
Nov. 15 — At 11:51 a.m., it was reported someone in Long Beach stole a firearm from a trailer. The firearm was identified as a Walther 9mm pistol.
At 1:10 p.m., someone in Long Beach reported that their son was being threatened and was not being allowed inside an apartment by a girlfriend’s brother.
At 7:27 p.m., someone at Bolstad Beach Approach reported that they had been assaulted and had a cut on their head and were choked.
Nov. 16 — At 1:36 p.m., three females were reported trespassing on a property in Long Beach and were in a silver four-door car, possibly a Lexus.
Nov. 17 — At 8:01 a.m., someone reported they were threatened by a “crackhead that parked in his neighbor’s driveway.” Unspecified location.
At 10:51 a.m., someone reported information about a suspect who crashed into the City of Long Beach building. The individual allegedly had injuries from the incident and was being hidden by their mother in Vancouver.
At 2:07 p.m., a missing person was reported who left Discover Recovery in Long Beach and hadn’t been heard from for several days.
Nov. 18 — At 9:42 a.m., someone reported two new squatters had moved into a trailer in Ilwaco.
At 8:03 p.m., a male reported that he went out for drinks with his girlfriend, who was now running around Long Beach on foot. She reportedly got into his car and attempted to break out the windshield and was “getting mad.”
Nov. 19 — At 2:37 a.m., someone attempted to break into a parking lot behind condos in Long Beach.
At 10:46 a.m., a structure fire at a residence in Ilwaco was reported.
At 11:26 a.m., someone found drugs outside their door and brought them inside. Unspecified location.
At 11:34 a.m., Washington State Patrol advised the Long Beach Police Department that two large logs were going in and out of the road near Black Lake.
At 10:06 p.m., a bar requested an officer to “86” someone.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 13 — At 1:59 p.m., someone reported a dog in trouble at an abandoned house in Ocean Park. Its leash was hanging out from a broken window. The dog was possibly still attached to its harness.
At 8 p.m., someone in Raymond requested a check on an individual who was involved in a collision.
At 9:51 p.m., someone in Seaview confronted a prowler in their yard and the prowler took off on foot.
At 11:36 p.m., someone in Ocean Park reported they could hear yelling and screaming coming from an apartment.
Nov. 14 — At 7:24 a.m., a business in Ocean Park reported an individual was outside the store cussing at people and refusing to leave.
At 8:56 a.m., a homeowner in Ocean Park who is selling a home reported that a neighbor hung signs on a fence on the property line.
At 9:10 a.m., someone reported a red dump truck traveling down a roadway was speeding and throwing rocks. Unspecified location.
At 9:37 a.m., a landowner reported an issue with family members living in a trailer refusing to leave.
At 10:11 a.m., a neighbor in Willapa reported that five aggressive dogs were breaking out a fence and keep coming onto their property.
At 1:29 p.m., a woman in Surfside pulled into a driveway and yelled at someone about nearly driving her off the roadway.
At 2:14 p.m., a white car ran someone off the roadway and nearly into the ditch. The occupants then got out and had a verbal altercation. Unspecified location.
At 2:33 p.m., a landowner reported that someone went through their gate and was looking all around.
At 3:06 p.m., someone in Chinook reported that someone had a camera on them and knew their every move and also had control of their phone.
At 4:02 p.m., someone reported that a bike gang was after them and wanted to kill them. Unspecified location.
At 4:21 p.m., a 2-year-old was locked inside a van in Seaview.
At 4:43 p.m., someone stole everything inside a shop in Seaview.
Nov. 15 — At 1:02 a.m., someone discovered a vehicle in a ditch with two adult and two juvenile passengers inside and everyone was okay. Unspecified location.
At 8:09 a.m., someone passed a bus in a no-passing zone. Unspecified location.
At 10:28 a.m., someone in Raymond reported that someone living with them was cutting down out buildings and giving them away.
At 11:30 a.m., a report of a possible out-of-control fire on a hillside near Chinook.
At 12:05 p.m., someone in Nemah reported their Kia Sorento was stolen.
At 12:45 p.m., a person in Raymond reported that their daughter’s fiance was waiting for them on a porch with a bat.
At 5:52 p.m., a deer was hit on US 101 between Raymond and Aberdeen.
At 9:02 p.m., someone in Naselle reported that they had a concern that their son stole a phone.
Nov. 16 — At 3:45 a.m., a caller reported someone was standing outside the Dollar General store in Ocean Park screaming and yelling.
At 9:08 a.m., a caller reported that they could hear a domestic violence incident and could hear things breaking and a female yelling to “quit hitting me.” Unspecified location.
At 11:20 a.m., a student at the North River School District who previously made a credible gun threat was trespassing.
At 12:52 p.m., someone attempted to steal propane tanks from a travel trailer in Seaview.
At 1:06 p.m., a person stopped by a home in Ocean Park and threatened to kick the reporting party’s ass.
At 4:09 p.m., someone drove onto a property in Naselle and a reporting party could hear a male yelling at her.
At 4:14 p.m., someone attempted to break open a lock in Ocean Park.
At 5:16 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported involving a female who was hit in the face and was crying. Unspecified location.
At 7:33 p.m., a caller in Long Beach reported somebody was illegally burning on a lot.
At 8:38 p.m., a 2010 Nissan Altima with a 24-year-old driver hit a deer in Long Beach. The driver was uninjured.
At 10:51 p.m., caller reported they had cellular camera footage of a trespasser. Unspecified location.
Nov. 17 — At 7:31 a.m., the Department of Homeland Security contacted the Long Beach Police Department about a possible human trafficking report in Long Beach.
At 8:52 a.m., a residence in Ocean Park was broken into.
At 9:31 a.m., someone in Ocean Park reported the whereabouts of a wanted person.
At 9:45 a.m., a person alleged false certification regarding the count of mail-in ballots because none of them have been certified as legal. They requested a deputy go to the auditor’s office with them because they had questions. The individual was at the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office north county office.
At 10:16 a.m., a neighbor in Ocean Park complained about a neighbor parking vehicles along the road.
At 10:19 a.m., a two-vehicle non-injury accident involving a Toyota Highlander and a Nissan Maxima was reported in Seaview.
At 11:17 a.m., someone in Ocean Park reported that a male across the street was yelling, screaming and freaking out.
At 12:52 p.m., a caller in Naselle reported that their daughter saw someone drive through their backyard. When they got home they found tire marks through the yard.
At 1:09 p.m, a caller in Willapa reported that someone opened up a cellphone account in their name and it was now in collections.
At 4:48 p.m., an Ocean Park resident reported a violation of court order. They received an email from the suspect.
At 8:02 p.m., called said they think their son was at their home on the porch and do not want him there. They did not see him though.
At 9:17 p.m., someone reported a narcotics complaint in Ocean Park involving people “shooting up heroin.”
Nov. 18 — At 8:06 a.m., someone in Raymond reported a chicken coop had been stolen and they want it back.
At 12:42 p.m., someone thought that their stepson was at the door and might try to break in. Unspecified location.
At 2:18 p.m., someone reported a package was left on their porch and it was not addressed to them. Unspecified location.
At 2:22 p.m., caller in Ocean Park reported that someone was “acting up again, stomping and stuff.”
At 3:28 p.m., caller discovered someone unloading a truck full of debris onto a roadway. Unspecified location.
At 7:11 p.m., caller reported that their friends had crashed and rolled a vehicle in the woods.
At 7:41 p.m., caller in Naselle reported a hillside was about to fall. They were trying to get to Snag Lake.
At 8:49 p.m., someone busted the windshield out of a truck with a bat. Unspecified location.
At 9:02 p.m., a husband was violating a no contact order. Unspecified location.
At 10:03 p.m., caller in Long Beach reported someone was in the back of their property and they could hear doors shut and lights came on.
Nov. 19 — At 10:44 a.m., a tenant reported the landlord’s husband was cussing and yelling and threatening him. He grabbed him and threw him to the ground.
At 3:10 p.m., caller in Raymond reported a male in a pickup truck was driving around asking where the deer are at.
At 3:38 p.m., a hunter reported they lost a pistol while they were out hunting near Salmon Creek.
At 10:32 p.m., a spouse in Ocean Park reported that they were going through a divorce and their wife just came by and took their vehicle.
