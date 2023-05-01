Long Beach Police Department
April 23 — White car vs. tree accident; female driver experiencing possible diabetic crisis.
Parked unoccupied care reported in city parking lot with trunk open; no one around. Vehicle registration suspended out of CA. Attempted to secure vehicle by closing trunk.
Reporting party was assaulted in a parking lot, possible sternal fracture and possible. Suspect is a female.
April 24 — Someone tried to break into an Ilwaco office, occurred April 23; looks like subject tried to use a crowbar; door handle broken/door damaged, but no entry made.
Violation of court order reported at a trailer park: “There’s a guy that’s not supposed to be there and he is there.”
Caller says there’s a car with a baby in it in the parking lot of the Long Beach post office. Heading north on Oregon Ave. Dark Chevy Cruz.
Caller sent a package to Long Beach, it got delivered, it got signed for, but the person who was supposed to get it didn’t. It was insured and reporting party needs a police report for it. Post office won’t tell him who signed for it. Reporting party was scammed out of $1,000.
Reporting party “has a court order against this other guy, and he was at the pool first, and sporting party wants to use the the hot tub.”
Caller reports damage to their vehicle and wants an officer to come make sure it’s safe to drive.
April 25 — Theft reported of a three-wheel blue bike with basket on back.
In Ilwaco two subjects showed up last night and are staying in shed on property, not supposed to be there, have two dogs that run around.
People are on the closed street: Reporting party “said she snuck a peek and it sounds like there are two people on the closed road!”
April 26 — Oregon State Police advised of a reported disabled vehicle in the middle of the Astoria-Megler Bridge.
April 28 — Reporting party advised “it is really packed and people can’t see around corners… Pickup truck parked backwards opposing traffic in a compact spot, people are rude and blocking view.”
There’s a guy laying in the yard moaning and yelling; reporting party thinks he may be on something but cannot tell.
Reporting party advised there are a couple off-road motorcycles speeding up and down the road, going at least 40 mph.
Two vehicle accident in Ilwaco. The other vehicle t-boned reporting party, whose neck hurts and she is shaken up.
Caller: “There is a lady that lives in a trailer she isn’t supposed to be, she is on drugs, she grabbed the manager by the shirt and attempted to hit her.”
Dad hit reporting party with a remote control.
April 29 — Subject is threatening to shoot up grandma’s house and reporting party thinks he could actually do that.
Reporting party is trying to pick up her stuff but ex-husband will not grant her access.
Caller found a stray dog that someone else witnessed getting dumped.
Reporting party says ex-wife is trying to kick the door in and pounding on the door.
“A homeless guy came in talking about dark things.”
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
April 23 — Naselle caller just had her vehicle broke in by suspects who left on foot; they took $500.
Caller is reporting loud partying people; they are drunk.
Car observed on its side; two subjects out of vehicle.
In Seaview there is a disgruntled male in front of Sid’s Market, walking between Sid’s and the Shelburne Hotel, yelling across street at customer who was afraid.
Caller has four dogs in her car that were running in the street; doesn’t know what to do with them.
Welfare check requested in Surfside for a baby in gray Ford F250. There is garbage all shoved around in the vehicle; no one else in the car but there is someone walking around.
Ex-husband moved into neighborhood, drives around, acting suspiciously. Just stopped at the end of her driveway a few minutes ago and drove off.
Caller just got a Facebook message from nephew who is stuck on a spit in Willapa Bay. Out commercial clam digging and the tide came in. Subject took a boat out there, can’t get the boat going.
Abandoned travel trailer in a state of disrepair, full of trash and appears unoccupied.
Coast Guard dispatched to Willapa Bar between Tokeland and Leadbetter Point where there is a 15-20 foot skiff, possibly beached. “Treating it like a person in the water. WDFW also involved. Launching helo, 2 boats and requesting eyes on the land to see if they can see anything.”
Vehicle off roadway, one male occupant getting out, non-blocking, non-injury, “Thought he saw an animal.”
Female lying outside the tavern said that a male was “kicking her” but he went back into the bar. She was wearing a red plaid shirt, hair in a ponytail, looked about 50s.
Law enforcement asked to watch for a runaway Raymond juvenile missing since Friday, has a history of running away with her parents and grandparents. Friday she wrecked a vehicle.
Reporting party’s estranged wife took off with U-haul containing about $5,000 of his stuff and won’t return his call.
April 24 — Dog has been barking for last hour in Smith Creek area. Reporting party knocked on door and there was no answer. Reporting party needs his sleep.
Ocean Park caller just caught a lady putting a whole bunch of garbage in the garbage can.
Welfare check requested in Surfside relating to a a mother and child who disappeared after a domestic violence situation in San Antonio.
Criminal trespass reported in Chinook unknown involving a female trespassing on property.
Dispatch asked to advise unidentified officer who just drove up and dropped female off out front who had been picked up from from Loomis Lake that she cannot be there.
Ocean Park called advised there has been an unlicensed travel trailer next to his house for a couple months.
In Seaview, two guests have felt threatened by subject in big black truck who was driving over speed limit, cruising through neighborhood for last two weeks. Today guest was walking down to beach on the approach and subject in truck went by and she felt threatened.
Welfare check requested because a person’s car is outside with spiderwebs all over it, mail box is getting full, a package was left out overnight, and that is abnormal. No answer to door knock.
Disorderly conduct reported in Willapa. Woman in residence is “terrorizing it.” The female in the house has destroyed the camera and tearing is apart the house because she was mad at reporting party.
Ocean Park caller advised that his neighbor cut down trees; they were not encroaching his property, except for maybe one.
U-haul reported to be on its side. Second caller witnessed car swerve and trailer flipped. Driver is pinned.
In Ocean Park a male and female are fighting, “and he pushed her, and he threw some bottles around, and he’s had some beer, and he would rather go to jail right now. … They were talking about the daughter’s birthday party, they got into a fight.”
April 25 — Naselle caller reported a truck parked just north of the school with its lights on. “Just looked suspicious this time of night to have a vehicle at the school.” Deputy called in to say it was him.
A tenant from a facility that shut down is now camped out along roadway 100 yards past cannery at a pullout — trailer/boat/car parked along road, non-blocking but is a hazard, concerned about it becoming homeless encampment.
Abandoned trailer sitting for last 4-5 days, no one around, falling apart/dumpy and leaking something.
Caller reports there is a horse running in the road.
Older-model black Chevy truck with metal frame on back speeds up and down the Seaview beach approach. Male driver with strawberry blonde hair has been saying things to guests.
Yesterday a lady called reporting party claiming to be with Publisher’s Clearinghouse claiming that reporting party won. Reporting party gave some personal details, including checking account, debit card number and Social Security number.
Ocean Party caller wants a sheriff to “bust” the person who took everything off her computer three years ago, and now he is telling her that he is going to take $6,000 from her account.
Juvenile ran away from home. Mom said that he ran away yesterday as well, but he got his phone taken away.
People setting up, camping on the property next to his with a fire going. They have a gray van parked over there, back open.
Sister’s ex in a loaded dump truck has threatened to dump it out at Ocean Park residence, and has run over bikes. Caller said he could be drunk and high on cocaine.
April 26 — Deputy contacted person sitting in a vehicle and he advised he was just getting some sleep. Deputy told him to get it registered before driving it.
Deputy contacted person parked at Seaview approach and told them overnight parking is not allowed. Also told to deal with a Department of Corrections warrant.
Caller needs to speak with an officer about a tenant who is stealing from her home, and charged $9,000 to her credit card account.
Tools and equipment stolen from work site, subjects broke into residence.
Burglary reported in Ocean Park. House was broken into again.
Let friend use vehicle for two days, but this was three weeks ago. Told her she need bring it back by today and hasn’t.
Something going on in the street in Chinook; party going on, sounding drunk, crude language. Male and female voices “that sound threatening.”
April 27 — Caller was flagged down by male and female who were out in the roadway with a child and dog. Was able to contact mother of child and she came to get him.
Ongoing problem with unbearably loud music in caller’s area of Ocean Park. It is so loud reporting party “can’t hear the ocean or the birds, all you can hear are these selfish toddlers and their gosh darn personal soundtrack.”
Reporting party found a few grams of meth.
Theft reported in Oysterville of an Outlander sports utility vehicle with 2003 plate.
Homeless man passed out/sleeping under snack shack at baseball field in Naselle; team is getting ready to have a game there.
Seaview caller has a problem with neighbor. He is pushing debris and railroad ties and broken wood and stuff in his yard over into the right of way.
Caller says that hidden in the trees on a Seaview property there are some abandoned cars. They had them removed, but now a new group of squatters has moved in.
Between Long Beach and Ocean Park a person is lying in the grass kind of up against the trees; they were not moving. Doesn’t look right to reporting party.
Ongoing issue in Naselle with abandoned vehicles, one blocking his driveway. People in and out. Reporting party said that he has been broken into, things stolen.
Two-car accident in Ocean Park, multiple people yelling and young girls involved.
On the Fowler side of Raymond golf course, pitch black out, vehicle with no headlights is doing about 50-60 mph.
Female can be heard yelling “he won’t leave the room, trying to protect me and my child” not answering any of 911 questions, and not providing an address.
April 28 — Neighbor is harassing reporting party who is trying to put up fence going by what county told her. He is screaming at her, calling her names.
Caller found a hose by her car and her gas lid open, AC unit is also missing.
Raymond caller wants son removed because he is “throwing a tantrum.”
An RV and a black Ford Explorer are parked at the Seaview beach approach blocking the path of travel.
Reporting party in Seaview has a big leak in propane tank, which is hissing really loudly. Attempted to contact propane company with no luck.
Caller coming into Raymond by Monohon Landing saw “a little kid not even kindergarten age pushing scooter across the bridge all by himself; he is very small and almost fell off sidewalk into the road.”
Seaview caller reports a break in. Drug paraphernalia everywhere.
April 29 — Caller says there is some guy chasing a girl down State Route 4 screaming. They went onto Valley Road. They’ve been screaming and walking around for the last 30 minutes. Deputy unable to locate.
Reporting party says someone drove by doing 100 mph — stopped, threatened and tried to fight reporting party. Said he iss a local and can do whatever he wants.
Heroin overdose is South Bend. One Narcan administered. Subject is awake and breathing but out of it.
Squatters in silver Jeep Cherokee has been asked to leave Raymond property three times.
Reporting party says a vehicle prowl/theft, vehicle theft and then an assault have occurred over the course of a couple days in different locations in Ocean Park/Surfside.
Caller is looking for her father who is an oyster farmer in Ilwaco.
Reporting party wants someone to go tell subjects to keep their pitbull tied up, because it’s coming and growling at customers.
Caller: There is a young man with a backpack on walking towards Aberdeen. “He is way too young to be walking that direction.”
Reporting party’s boyfriend is freaking out and broke the TV.
Raymond caller: “In the neighborhood is it legal noise ordinance to run industrial-size lawnmowers from basically dawn to dusk?”
A drunk driver reported on Sandridge Road. Black GMC Sierra older model.
Reporting party hit a bicyclist — breathing, feet hurt.
Caller whispering “get in the car, get in the car, go go.”
