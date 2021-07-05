Long Beach Police Department
June 27 — At 8:29 a.m. in Long Beach, someone reported a female dressed in racing gear screaming at the top of her lungs, possibly at the children in her car.
At 9:49 a.m., a female allegedly had moved into a storage unit in Ilwaco and left her dog out wandering around. The caller said it does not appear she has plans to leave anytime soon.
In Long Beach at 1 p.m., a male was sitting on the sidewalk near the Bolstad approach with an open container between his legs and blocking the sidewalk.
Child abuse or neglect was reported at 1:22 p.m. in Ilwaco.
At 5:12 p.m. in Long Beach, a possibly intoxicated man was driving about 5 mph through town and overcorrecting his driving.
June 28 — At 6:35 a.m. it was discovered that a bag of belongings left in Ilwaco contained marijuana.
Several fireworks complaints were received from Ilwaco at 9:41 p.m. and 10:18 p.m.
At 1:37 p.m. in Long Beach, a four-year-old child was bitten by a pet boar. The bite was reported to be about an inch wide and it is deep.
June 29 — In Long Beach at 12:33 p.m., someone reported that two dogs are being left inside a crate under a canopy on a truck, and they bark all day long.
Another complaint about different dogs left in a kennel in the back of a truck parked in Ilwaco was received at 4:30 p.m.
June 30 — Possible drug activity was reported in Long Beach at 12:49 a.m.
Off 10th Street in Long Beach, vandalism was reported at 10:24 p.m., for a vehicle reported to have been damaged by fireworks.
July 1 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:52 p.m. in Long Beach.
July 2 — Loud music and screaming were reported at 12:06 a.m. at a Long Beach area home.
At 10:33 a.m. in Ilwaco, someone was throwing explosives out of a vehicle window.
In Long Beach near 2nd and Oregon, a large open fire was reported near trees at 10:03 p.m.
July 3 — Two males and one female were in the middle of the street near 10th in Long Beach, yelling at 12:55 a.m.
Illegal fireworks were reported at 12:43 p.m. in Long Beach.
A narcotics complaint was received from Ilwaco at 9:20 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
June 27 — At 3:03 a.m. in Seaview, people were reported to be screaming and banging things.
In Raymond at 8 a.m., the theft of more than 10 guns was reported in Raymond.
At 9:24 a.m. in Raymond, an attempted break-in was reported. The caller said someone used a pipe on the doorknob and bent it so that they cannot get inside the home now.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 9:53 a.m.
In Nahcotta, child abuse or neglect was reported at 10:13 a.m.
At 2:31 p.m. a tree reportedly fell into a powerline and was on fire on Sandridge Road.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:31 p.m. in Seaview, with people fighting, doors being slammed and more.
At 3:59 p.m. near Naselle, the road was reportedly degrading from the heat and potholes are forming and debris is being flung from tires.
At 7:44 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported in Raymond.
In Surfside at 9:51 p.m., a woman walked into a home and sat down on the couch and will not leave. The caller said she appears to be high on something.
July 28 — Two people living in an SUV on the Ocean Park beach approach were also reported to be panhandling at 8:46 a.m.
A travel trailer was stolen from private property at 9:31 a.m.
The theft of a wallet was reported at 11 a.m. in Ocean Park, and cards were used in local stores shortly after it was taken.
Child abuse or neglect was reported at 1:06 p.m. in Nahcotta.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:12 p.m. at an Ocean Park business.
June 29 — At 6:29 a.m., a man was walking northbound, throwing rocks at vehicles going past him.
A disorderly male was reported at 7:34 a.m. in Seaview.
In Raymond at 8:49 a.m., possible fish poisoning was reported after all the fish were found floating in a pond.
At 9:46 a.m. in Ocean Park, a suspicious male was reported sitting on the porch of a home, and he seemed very confused.
A male was reported to by lying on the ground near Sunset Sands at 1:49 p.m.
A female shoplifter was reported at 1:50 p.m. in Raymond.
Threats were alleged at 2:34 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 5:09 p.m. near Chinook, a man was in a yard with a chainsaw. The same man allegedly destroyed trees and took wood a week ago.
June 30 — A burglary in progress was reported at a business in Ocean Park at 1:26 a.m.
At 6:40 a.m. someone reported a Hertz van parked on the approach for several days with camp chairs out around it.
A two-vehicle accident was reported in South Bend at 3:50 p.m.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 5:43 p.m. in Surfside.
Suspicious activity was reported at a South Bend home at 11:32 p.m.
July 1 — Threats were alleged at 9:37 a.m. in Ocean Park.
A fire with yard debris was reported in Lebam at 9:57 a.m.
In Raymond at 12:16 p.m., a man with a gun was reported by storage units.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:52 p.m. in Ocean Park, for a man with a tent camping on private property.
At 7:01 p.m. near Nemah, three younger kids reportedly had a bonfire burning.
A disorderly female was reported at 9:24 p.m. in Naselle.
An assault was reported at 10:04 p.m. in Seaview.
July 2 — “Meth heads” reportedly dumped a vehicle at the end of 225th Street at 12:01 a.m., and everything on the property is stolen.
At 6:21 a.m. an abandoned stripped vehicle was reported at 225th Street by the restrooms.
An out-of-control fire was reported at 9:47 a.m. in Seaview.
Near Beards Hollow at 10:21 a.m., a person suffered bites to the right arm and left kneecap from a vicious dog.
A burning hay bale was reported in Lebam at 11:07 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:59 p.m. in Ocean Park, for a male and female camping on private property without permission.
Three loud explosions were reported in the Ward Creek area at 3:11 p.m.
Vandalism was reported at 3:37 p.m. in Ocean Park, after a cyclone fence was hit.
Trees were reportedly being cut illegally on private property without permission in Ocean Park at 3:51 p.m.
A burglary was reported in Raymond at 7:10 p.m. for stolen guns.
July 3 — At 12:22 a.m. in Bay Center, a naked man was reported to be kicking a door trying to get into a home.
Loud music was reported in Nahcotta at 2:36 a.m.
Numerous fireworks complaints were reported around Ocean Park at 10:27 a.m.
Animal neglect was reported at 3:04 p.m. in Naselle.
July 3 — Threats were alleged in Surfside at 5:42 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:39 p.m. in Raymond.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported at 8:49 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A suspicious female was sitting in the front yard of a home in Ocean Park at 9:30 p.m. and will not leave.
A domestic incident was reported in South Bend at 9:51 p.m.
Threats were alleged in Ocean Park at 10:27 p.m.
Near Chinook at 11:08 p.m. criminal trespassing was reported.
