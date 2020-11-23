Long Beach Police Department
Nov. 15 — At 1:21 a.m. in Long Beach, loud music that had been ongoing for more than six hours was reported.
A burglary to a Long Beach building was reported at 8:20 a.m.
At 3:28 p.m., a stolen quad was reported in Long Beach.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:29 p.m. in Ilwaco.
A domestic violence incident with lots of screaming was reported at 7:54 p.m. in Long Beach.
Nov. 16 — A door was destroyed at a Long Beach building at 7:56 a.m.
At 6:15 p.m., a suspicious person was reported in Long Beach.
Nov. 17 — An assault was reported in Long Beach at 1:22 p.m.
Nov. 18 — At 8:40 p.m., a woman could be heard screaming really loudly in Long Beach.
Nov. 19 — In Ilwaco, a disorderly individual was reported at 6:52 p.m.
Nov. 21 — At 3:16 p.m. in Long Beach, someone reported four people harvesting mushrooms. The caller said the three males and one woman with two loose dogs were probably picking hallucinogenic mushrooms.
At 3:27 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in Long Beach.
A heavy chemical smell was reported in Ilwaco at 4:38 p.m.
A woman yelling at children in Long Beach was reported at 9:09 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 15 — At 12:48 a.m., suspicious, possibly illegal activity was reported in Ocean Park.
A domestic incident in Raymond was reported at 10:17 a.m.
A weapons offense was reported at 12:37 p.m.
An RV, with lots of traffic coming and going from it, was reported at 2:24 p.m. in Chinook.
Erratic driving at 2:35 p.m. in Ocean Park, was reported.
In Seaview at 4:39 p.m., a disorderly person was reported.
Nov. 16 — Near Naselle at 8:51 a.m., a foldable ladder was reported stolen.
At 2:29 p.m., in Raymond, a domestic incident in progress was reported.
Illegal parking was reported in Seaview at 4:13 p.m.
Malicious harassment was reported in Raymond at 10:18 p.m., with one person using a telescope to record others.
Nov. 17 — Mail stolen out of a mailbox near Smith Creek was reported at 2:40 p.m.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 9: p.m. in Ocean Park.
Nov. 18 — At 4:15 p.m., an illegally shot elk was reported near Skidmore Slough Bridge.
Nov. 19 — Near Naselle at 9:15 a.m., malicious harassment was reported.
A disorderly man was reported in Surfside at 12:35 p.m.
Squatters on property in Nahcotta were reported at 2:30 p.m. The owner said they are messing with the fencing on the property and staying near a shed without permission.
Suspicious people on private property in Seaview were reported at 5:37 p.m.
A burglary in progress was reported at 7:13 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on private property near Smith Creek at 9:07 p.m.
Nov. 20 — At 7:15 a.m., in Ocean Park, a domestic violence incident in progress was reported.
A shoplifter in Raymond was reported at 12:42 p.m.
In Surfside at 1:20 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported for a person coming onto private property and causing problems.
At 2:38 p.m. in Chinook, a homeless man staying under the sign in front of the fire station was urinating and drinking beer and “needs to leave.”
An aggressively domestic incident was reported in Surfside at 7:42 p.m.
Nov. 21 — At 12:51 a.m., in Naselle, malicious harassment was reported.
A homeless man was reported “camping out” in the post office in Chinook at 7:56 a.m.
