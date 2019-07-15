Long Beach Police Department
July 7 — At 9:29 a.m., a witness reported seeing a man throw a bike under a bush on Pioneer Road and then take off walking.
July 8 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:38 a.m.
A fireworks complaint was received from Ortelius Drive in Ilwaco at 10:38 p.m.
July 9 — At 9:04 a.m., a van was parked, with people camping near the condos on Boulevard.
July 10 — A horn that was honking on a vehicle for more than five minutes was reported at 7:34 a.m.
July 11 — Suspicious circumstances were reported at 12:47 p.m. for a child in a van screaming for more than 30 minutes.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 5:39 p.m. in Long Beach. The caller said something was going on with the kids, and it sounds like one just got “choked out” as they stopped screaming.
July 12 — At 7:35 p.m., two females were reportedly starting a fire close to the dune grass near Bolstad.
July 13 — The theft of more than $2,500 in items from an outdoor kitchen was reported at 5:42 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
July 7 — At 1:02 a.m. in Seaview, a caller reported nearby campers were being extremely loud.
At 3:53 a.m. in Seaview a man and woman were allegedly fighting.
At 8:04 a.m. in Ocean Park, a woman was vomiting after she allegedly stuck her finger down her throat as she wanted an ambulance ride to Astoria. The caller said she may have walked away from the rehab center.
A suspicious motor home was reported at 9:33 a.m. on property in Ocean Park. The windows of the vehicle were covered but people were observed around it.
The theft of boots left near a fire pit was reported at 11:41 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Bay Center at 12:33 p.m. The property owner confronted the two males who were cutting bark on his property without permission.
Near Naselle it was reported that shots were fired from a fully automatic weapon at 2:16 p.m.
At 5:19 p.m. in Seaview, a man was reported lying on the sidewalk. The caller said he is breathing but possibly intoxicated.
A “homeless guy” was reported to be screaming and yelling at 8:53 p.m.
Loud music was reported coming from a Surfside home at 11:39 p.m.
July 8 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:09 a.m. in Raymond, with a person is sleeping in a trailer on private property.
A “money bag” was reported as missing from an Ocean Park business at 8:12 a.m.
July 8 — At 12:21 p.m. near South Bend, mail was found scattered around mailboxes and in a ditch. The caller had picked up the mail and was taking it to the police department.
A burglary to a shed on property in Ocean Park was reported at 12:41 p.m., with a bunch of power tools, bikes, and more missing.
Suspicious activity at a Surfside home was reported at 1:27 p.m.
At 5:25 p.m. a truck and trailer were parked in the middle of the road near Ridge Avenue in Ocean Park.
At 9:23 p.m. in Ocean Park, someone reported two guys “higher than a kite” behaving badly.
July 9 — At 12:53 p.m. a suspicious male was reported checking out a home.
July 10 — A boat was reported overturned near Washaway Beach in Tokeland at 9:12 a.m., with two people on the boat.
Malicious harassment was reported at 5:37 p.m. in Seaview.
At 6:45 p.m. a homeowner returned to find a bloody handprint on the home door.
At 10:02 p.m. in Ocean Park, someone reported a dog in a vehicle that has been there for a couple of days.
July 11 — Suspicious activity was reported at 8:05 a.m. at a home in Surfside.
An allegedly vicious German shepherd dog was reported at 11:04 a.m. in Frances.
At 4:14 p.m. someone reported a Buick blocking the road with feet sticking out of the window of the vehicle, not moving for 45 minutes.
A burglary to an Ocean Park home was reported at 4:25 p.m., with numerous items stolen. A description of the suspects and their vehicle was provided also.
Computer fraud was reported at 5:26 p.m. in Tokeland.
Two dogs were reported to be howling for an extended time while out in a yard in Ocean Park at 6:21 p.m.
A home burglary was reported at 7:28 p.m. in Ocean Park after a man and woman went onto private property without permission.
At 8:54 p.m. in Ocean Park, a man was reported to be sleeping in a vehicle parked in a residential area. The car had a bunch of junk in it.
July 12 — At 9:44 a.m. in Ocean Park, a second call was received about a man sleeping in his vehicle, there since the night before.
A suspicious situation was reported in Menlo at 1:07 p.m. for a home with the door open all day long, which the caller said is not usual.
At 4:20 p.m. in Raymond, a man was reported hanging around an apartment building, yelling at people that go by and cracking a whip.
An animal problem was reported at 7:42 p.m., with dogs alleged to be urinating on a neighbors’ outdoor furniture.
A fireworks complaint was received at 9:48 p.m. in Bay Center for someone shooting off whistling fireworks that go high in the air and explode.
July 13 — A vicious dog was reported in Seaview at 9:50 p.m. The dog earlier was also alleged to be stalking people walking nearby.
Vagrancy was reported at 1:25 p.m. in Ocean Park with people on private property without authorization.
At 2:19 p.m. in Oysterville, vacationers were alleged to be shooting guns and rifles off for several hours.
Several more fireworks complaints were received from Ocean Park at 9:38 p.m.
