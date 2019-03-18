Long Beach Police Department
March 10 — At 10:07 a.m. in Long Beach, a suspicious vehicle was reported hanging out in the parking lot behind a business.
March 11 — A home was reported with the door wide open at 7:03 p.m. in Long Beach.
At 10:01 p.m., an officer made contact with three homeless people.
March 12 — At 4:24 p.m. in Long Beach, it was alleged that a former employee used a company account with permission.
Skateboards in the road in Long Beach were reported at 6 p.m., with no “almost hit by a car.”
At 11:43 p.m. in Ilwaco, a large fire was reported. The caller said that trees were on fire, with heavy black smoke rolling and they heard someone yell to call 911.
March 13 — A water heater was on fire at a Long Beach home at 3:15 a.m.
March 14 — Threats were alleged in Ilwaco at 1:18 p.m.
March 16 — Downed utility lines were reported in Ilwaco at 11:52 a.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
March 10 — At 12:54 a.m. in Ocean Park, it was reported that a home appeared to be under foreclosure and locks have been changed and all their possessions are in a U-haul outside the home.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Nahcotta at 9:29 a.m.
In Ocean Park at 11:13 a.m., a suspicious vehicle with windows broken out was reported.
At 11:40 a.m. near Smith Creek, someone reported a 30-ft boat on it side on the bank.
Near Ocean Park at 4:43 p.m., a Camaro was being driven on the beach approach, speeding and doing cookies.
Suspicious activity around a South Bend home was reported at 9:45 p.m., with multiple vehicles coming and going.
March 11 — A suspicious man with a bicycle was hanging around private property in Ocean Park at 11:47 a.m.
At 2:47 p.m. in Nahcotta, a woman was seen cutting a lock of a garage.
A suspicious situation was reported at 5:48 p.m. in Ocean Park, for a female and young girl walking down the road in their pajamas.
At 8 p.m. in Ocean Park, a domestic incident was reported with the perpetrator allegedly doing drugs.
March 12 — The theft of numerous pieces of equipment from Smith Creek was reported at 11 a.m. Missing items included a hydraulic hose, boom mower, ax, shovel, spill kit, tools, and more.
At 6:40 p.m., near Naselle, a truck was alleged to be towing a possibly stolen car on a trailer.
At 7:25 p.m. in Ocean Park, drug activity was alleged.
Adult abuse was reported at 7:34 p.m. in Nahcotta.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Ocean Park at 9:59 p.m.
March 13 — A sex offense in Lebam was reported at 3:21 a.m.
The theft of a Toyota Tundra from an Ocean Park residence was reported at 7:22 a.m.
Threats were alleged on a bus at 3:44 p.m.
March 14 — Suspicious activity around a new come under construction in Ocean Park was reported at 8:09 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Surfside at 12:02 p.m.
At 3:54 p.m., in Seaview, a turtle weighing more than 200 pounds was reported at a home several doors from its home.
March 15 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:25 a.m. in Nahcotta. The man was said to be flat down on the ground.
Sex offender violations were reported in Chinook at 3:29 p.m.
A “pack of big dogs” were reported in Ocean Park at 3:31 p.m. The caller said all are poodles or mix.
A pack of six dogs running on the beach north of the Ocean Park approach were reported at 4:13 p.m. (Thanks to intervention by citizens including George Hill, they were safely conveyed to the animal shelter in Long Beach.)
At 4:22 p.m. in Surfside, a woman was alleged to be pulling on the door of a vacant home trying to gain access.
Two dogs let to run loose in Surfside were reported at 6:24 p.m. The caller said the dogs, a lab and a husky, are “eating the ducks” on the lake.
At 7:33 p.m. another call about the six dogs running loose was received. This caller reported one of the dogs is injured.
March 16 — A scam was reported in Bay Center at 9:31 a.m. The email demanded money via Bit coin.
A homeless man was reported to be panhandling outside a Seaview business at 11:50 a.m.
Squatters were reported on private property in South County at 1 p.m. The caller said they are stealing gas to run a generator, as there is no power at the property.
A problem with loose animals, including a pig, goat and 11 chickens was reported at 3:09 p.m.
