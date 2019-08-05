Long Beach Police Department
July 28 — At 1:57 p.m., a water rescue call was received for an 84-year-old female whose kayak tipped over.
An allegedly illegal burn was reported in Long Beach at 5:39 p.m.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 6:50 p.m. in Long Beach.
July 29 — Threats were alleged at 1:04 p.m.
At 5:29 p.m. a suspicious RV was reported parked all day on 15th in Long Beach.
At 9:20 p.m. a second call came in about the RV noted above. The caller said a female unloaded stuff from the RV into a vehicle, took off and left a man there in the RV and he is not moving it and is camping.
July 30 — A burglary to a storage unit was reported at 1:16 p.m.
At 4:14 p.m. in Long Beach, it was reported a younger man on a trail displayed a small pistol with bullets. The caller said he cocked the gun and put it in his pocket. The caller said he took the gun from the younger man, who then took off running into the woods.
July 31 — Barking dogs who bark unchecked for extended times were reported in Ilwaco at 8:15 a.m.
At 10:27 a.m. someone reported a boy who was about 5 years old playing on the side of the lake and no adults were around.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:40 p.m., for a man in a red shirt “creeping” around in the backyard of a home.
A burglary in progress was reported at 3:28 p.m. after a man allegedly used a crowbar to break into a home.
Aug. 1 — Two males in a Ranger pickup were reported to be “very intoxicated” at 10:41 a.m. Another call was received at 8:39 p.m., that said two males inside a pickup were intoxicated and one was slumped over in the truck.
Aug. 2 — Drugs were found in a motel room in Long Beach at 10:10 a.m., after the guests checked out.
Aug. 3 — An assault was reported at Cape Disappointment at 1:18 a.m. According to the caller a woman and her children were assaulted by a man who was then wanting to kill himself.
At 2:29 a.m. an assault was reported in Long Beach. The man said he was “beat up and robbed.”
At 7:16 p.m., several people were reported to be loitering and drinking outside a Long Beach business.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
July 28 — A vehicle prowl in progress was reported at 2:14 a.m. in Raymond. The caller said the subjects were attempting to open car doors.
At 8:56 a.m. in Menlo, a domestic violence incident was reported, with both parties having physical contact with each other.
Threats were alleged in Surfside at 11:07 a.m.
Reckless driving and speeding was reported in Raymond at 4:07 p.m.
At 6:19 p.m. a water rescue was reported. The caller said a man on a 6-foot raft was about 600 yards off shore, west of Jacobs Jetty, with no life jacket.
July 29 — At 12:10 a.m. in Seaview, a deep fryer caught the kitchen of a restaurant on fire.
At 7:39 a.m. in Nahcotta, a shellfish biologist found a .40 caliber pistol and a couple of magazines in the water. The caller said it didn’t look like they had been in the water for too long.
On property on Hwy. 101, at 12:44 p.m., a travel trailer was reported abandoned on the property for about a month.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:30 p.m. in Surfside.
A suspicious man was seen behind a residence on S Street at 6:37 p.m.
July 30 — Vandalism was reported at 3:55 p.m. after a new Toyota pickup was egged.
At 5:18 p.m. in Ocean Park, a property owner reported someone has been dumping garbage in the back of the lot.
The theft of airpods and money from a Willapa home was reported at 5:33 p.m.
At 9:14 p.m., someone reported a man smoking out of a meth pipe with a child sitting right next to him.
July 31 — In Chinook at 11:05 a.m., someone called dispatch to report kids riding dirt bikes in the area are getting “out of hand.”
A three-car accident was reported on Pacific Highway at 12:56 p.m.
A small brush fire was reported just off the road in Raymond at 1:47 p.m.
At 5:31 p.m. out of South Bend, someone in a small pickup was driving very slowly with the passenger door open. A man then got out of the passenger side of the truck with a rifle and ran into the woods.
Suspicious activity was reported in Ocean Park at 6:43 p.m., after two people were seen taking parts off of a car parked on the side of the road.
Aug. 1 — At 8:08 a.m., a Ford pickup with the ignition punched was reportedly left behind a Naselle business all night.
A problem with loud music was reported in Seaview at 8:53 p.m.
Aug. 2 — In Nahcotta at 9:54 a.m. needles with drugs in them fell out of a toilet-paper holder in a port-a-potty.
Vandalism was reported in Surfside at 10:44 a.m., after water was found in the gas tank of a vehicle.
A bag containing multiple driver’s licenses was found alongside the road in Raymond at 11:54 a.m.
Threats were alleged in Nahcotta at 1:15 p.m.
Vandalism was reported in Surfside at 1:59 p.m., after a vehicle had been spray-painted.
Another vandalism call was received at 4:21 p.m. from Ocean Park, for damage to a beach house, that may have been hit by a truck.
At 5:29 p.m., a man was bitten by a dog in Surfside.
Vandalism to numerous mailboxes on Tokeland Road was reported at 8:54 p.m.
Aug. 3 — Criminal trespassing was reported in Surfside at 8:44 a.m., for a trailer parked on private property.
A garage in Raymond was reported to be on fire with lots of smoke at 2:24 p.m.
Power lines were sparking and caused a fire in trees in a Tokeland RV park at 3:37 p.m.
At 6:18 p.m. in Ocean Park, a man was down on the sidewalk. The caller was unsure if he was breathing but was unwilling to check as he “looked scary.”
Illegal burning was reported at 6:32 p.m. in Ocean Park.
