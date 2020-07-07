Long Beach Police Department
June 28 — At 8:29 p.m., in Ilwaco, two female shoplifters were reported, and took off in a white van.
In Long Beach at 9:14 p.m., an intoxicated person was said to be on a sidewalk cussing at people.
June 29 — In Ilwaco at 3:20 p.m., kids on skateboards were reported.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Long Beach at 10:26 p.m., after several “drunk” tenants were loud and fighting.
July 1 — At 6:22 p.m. in Long Beach a suspicious situation was reported after a woman pulled back some soil and left a coffee cup and purse. Then at 7:40 p.m., she returned for her belongings that had been picked up by the police.
July 2 — A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 1:55 p.m.
A sick deer was reported in the parking lot of a Long Beach business at 5:09 p.m.
Numerous fireworks complaints were received through the evening in Long Beach and Ilwaco.
July 3 — Two disorderly males were yelling at each other in Long Beach at 5:40 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ilwaco at 8:29 p.m., after several transients cut through private property before heading south.
Big fireworks were exploding at 10:23 p.m. in Long Beach.
A dumpster fire was reported at 10:40 p.m. in Long Beach.
July 4 — Young kids were allegedly drinking and trying to start a fight in Long Beach at 3:22 a.m.
At 2:17 p.m. in Long Beach, a person was “on a sidewalk walking up and down yelling and screaming with a megaphone.”
In Long Beach, at 2:52 p.m., a motorhome with 10 to 15 people around it was parked blocking a driveway with folks drinking beer in the road.
A surf rescue was reported at 4:24 p.m. off the Sid Snyder beach approach in Long Beach.
Someone reported cars racing up and down the road in Long Beach at 6:26 p.m.
At 7:52 p.m., a vehicle with an allegedly “really drunk driver” headed east out of Long Beach.
Numerous fireworks complaints were received in Ilwaco and Long Beach at 9:42 p.m., 9:50 p.m., 10:22 p.m., 10:39 p.m. and throughout the night.
A vehicle theft was reported in Long Beach at 11:43 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
June 28 — A prowler was reported in Surfside at 8:24 a.m. The caller said sheds were broken into, unknown what if anything was taken.
At 9:16 a.m., a Raymond resident reported that around 4:30 a.m., someone was trying door handles trying to get into a home.
At 12:22 p.m., a person was at the emergency room after being bitten by a dog on the beach.
Fraud was reported at 4:41 p.m., in Naselle after bank information on a GoFundMe accounts was changed to access the money.
At 7:42 p.m., in Raymond, a drone was reportedly being flown over private property.
A one vehicle accident was reported in Oysterville at 8:25 p.m. The truck went into a power pole and the power is out. The driver alleged ran away.
A complaint was received about workers using a nail gun at 9:12 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Illegal fireworks were reported in Surfside at 9:19 p.m.
Suspicious activity was reported at a Surfside home at 11:01 p.m., after the lights were on in a home and a man was sitting on the porch and the owners were out of town.
June 29 — Threats were alleged in Seaview at 6:45 p.m.
Criminal trespassing at a vacant home was reported at 8:13 p.m. in Seaview.
Numerous fireworks complaints were received throughout the evening.
June 30 — The theft of a Chevy Cruze from a Willapa location was reported at 7:41 a.m.
Child abuse or neglect was reported at 11:43 a.m. in Naselle.
In Ocean Park at 11:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:24 p.m., for an RV parked on private property for several months with no permission to be there.
At 2:21 p.m. in Surfside, four people were allegedly breaking into a home. The owner was headed home but was concerned as there are rifles in the home.
Near Smith Creek, at 7:23 p.m., a red cow with a yellow ear tag was reportedly hanging around homes for several days and no one has come looking for it.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on private property in Raymond at 10:27 p.m.
July 1 — Adult abuse was reported at 8:51 a.m., in Seaview.
A structure fire was reported in Surfside at 1:16 p.m.
At 4:22 p.m., a suspicious male with an 8- to 10-inch knife on his belt had been outside a store for more than an hour.
A domestic incident was reported in Ocean Park at 5:45 p.m.
At 6:39 p.m., in Ocean Park an assault was reported with aid needed.
July 2 — At 12:42 p.m., a burglary was reported with gun safes opened and multiple items missing.
Possibly 50 goats were reported in the highway near Menlo at 2:44 p.m.
In Surfside at 4:16 p.m., the theft of a cord of firewood and an attempted break in to a shed were reported.
At 10:29 p.m., a man wearing all black allegedly broke into a fireworks stand in Chinook.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:22 p.m. in Naselle.
July 3 — At 5:49 a.m. in Ocean Park, child abuse or neglect was reported. The caller said two kids are living in a motorhome with no power and horrible living conditions.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:43 a.m. in Chinook, for a man building a fort out of driftwood on private property.
Someone was alleged to be firing an automatic weapon near Menlo at 3:16 p.m.
In Ocean Park, fraud was reported for counterfeit money given in change at 3:30 p.m.
Disorderly individuals were reported to be in a scuffle at 3:43 p.m. in South Bend.
At 5:07 p.m. on the Astoria Megler Bridge, a two-vehicle accident was reported, with a physical altercation between the parties involved.
Many, many fireworks complaints were received throughout the day and evening hours, with callers saying people were “shooting fireworks into trees,” “lots of fireworks being set off in Surfside where they are not allowed,” “widespread fireworks gong off, sounds like gunshots,” “fireworks being shot off towards the dunes.”
July 4 — At 12:09 a.m. in Seaview, an alleged intoxicated man was reported driving around the area.
Vehicle prowling was reported in Surfside at 2:26 a.m.
A domestic violence incident in progress in Oysterville was reported at 8:25 a.m.
A fireworks complaint was received at 11:04 a.m., in Ocean Park. The caller said they are so loud they are setting off car alarms.
A suspicious situation was reported near North Cove at 5:31 p.m., for a person that got into a verbal altercation and has stabbed a knife into a vehicle’s tires and is hitting the vehicle.
At 7:55 p.m., in Seaview, a caller reported “someone is setting off bombs, shaking the house.”
In Naselle at 9:16 p.m., someone was looking into two abandoned trailers that have “been there” for years.
An out of control structure fire was reported in Raymond at 9:29 p.m.
Lots more fireworks complaints were received, “M80s being set off,” “five houses are doing crazy fireworks like bombs,” “heavy explosions.”
At 11:56 p.m. in Ocean Park, a possibly intoxicated man with a gun was threatening to shoot himself.
