Long Beach Police Department
June 19 - At 1:22 p.m., someone littered by dropping a mattress off on a property with a free sign.
At 2:10 p.m., a domestic violence incident occurred in a vacation rental. Occupants were heard screaming at one another and throwing things against the walls.
At 9:22 p.m., a suspicious circumstance was reported at Culbertson Park where someone appeared to have broken into the concession stand and broke the lock.
June 20 - At 10:17 a.m., report of a domestic violence incident with an out of control child.
At 12:23 p.m., a report of vandalism where someone had spray painted buildings with reported gang signs.
June 21 - At 6:37 p.m., a report of a suspicious person or circumstance where someone was sleeping behind a restaurant in a van.
At 8:49 p.m., a report of a criminal trespass with someone sleeping in a reporting party’s parking lot.
At 9:09 p.m., a 911 caller reported a wanted person who was wanted for assaulting their grandmother and spotted the individual in Ilwaco.
June 22 - At 11:59 a.m., a report of a “title jump” where someone sold a vehicle without the title. The buyer purchased the vehicle from a consignment shop, but the seller alleged that they had the title at their work.
At 12:20 p.m., a report of a reckless driver driving speeding, doing “cookies” and and racing up and down the beach. The call was an assist with the Washington State Patrol.
At 4:46 p.m., a report of an assault after a delivery person delivered an order and was assaulted by the customer.
At 5:35 p.m., a citizen assist was reported involving a mother-in-law who had hacked the reporting party's social media account.
At 6:51 p.m., a report of a home invasion at Pioneer involving a person the reporting party recognized.
June 23 - At 4:56 a.m., a report of individuals running through a park and no vehicle could be spotted.
June 24 - At 2:52 p.m., report of a child left inside a Honda Pilot SUV for at least 20 minutes, the alarm was going off, and the mother was reportedly inside the bar.
At 10:15 p.m., report of a domestic violence incident in Ilwaco involving a male suspect beating a woman in the middle of the roadway.
June 25 - At 3:19 p.m., a report of a racing vehicle that is revving its engine.
At 9:52 p.m., a report of someone attempting to break into the coin machine at the Long Beach Car Wash.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
June 19 - At 12:34 a.m., a report of shots fired in Ocean Park.
At 1:10 p.m., a report of trespassing in Bay Center where someone was peeling cascara bark off of trees.
At 1:58 p.m., a caller reported that someone was inside his dad's home and it appeared a revolver was stolen.
At 6:17 p.m., someone was on a reporting party’s porch harassing them and was possible intoxicated or high on drugs.
At 6:36 p.m., a report of a fight in South Bend involving individuals who are heroin and fentanyl users.
At 8:46 p.m., a report of a domestic violence incident in Surfside involving a wife being abusive to her husband.
June 20 - At 12:52 a.m., report of someone at the Ocean Park Beach Approach hitting stuff and grunting inside a bathroom.
At 11:13 a.m., a report of a vehicle accident in Raymond where a truck was struck.
At 2:26 p.m., a report of a neighbor screaming for help and it was possibly an animal attack.
June 21 - At 12:41 a.m., dispatch was advised that a sewage alarm was going off at The Cove.
At 5:03 a.m., a suspicious person was reported in Long Beach where a “crazy neighbor” was yelling, screaming, and kicking the reporting party’s power washer.
At 10:41 a.m., a report of a domestic violence incident involving a male hitting a female for the past 5 hours.
At 12:09 p.m., a report of a subject throwing trash around at the Ocean Park Food Bank.
At 5:33 p.m., a report of a juvenile who shoplifted at a store in Seaview who took a Red Bull drink.
At 5:48 a.m., a report of a trespassing incident in Surfside involving landscapers trespassing on a property.
At 6:05 p.m., a report someone stole a propane tank from a trailer in Ocean Park.
At 8:05 p.m., a report of a mental subject in Long Beach who was yelling and screaming inside a vehicle.
June 22 - At 12:26 p.m., a reporting party stated that their mother was being scammed through Facebook.
At 5:41 p.m., a report that someone has been shooting kittens in the head and dumping them into a company garbage can in Ocean Park.
June 23 - At 9:01 p.m., out-of-towners reported to be in fist fight. Location of domestic incident was not disclosed by PCSO.
At 1:41 p.m., a welfare request was made for a patient who had an outpatient procedure that left a voicemail saying they might be having an adverse reaction to a medication. A deputy was requested to perform a welfare check in Ocean Park.
At 2:02 p.m., a report that a female was violating a no-contact order in Seaview.
At 2:39 p.m., a citizen reported that their neighbor in Ocean Park was killing cats including at least three that they know of.
At 7:27 p.m., a report of a domestic violence incident in Ocean Park involving a male smoking drugs that drug his girlfriend by her hair.
June 24 - At 1:43 a.m., a report of a vehicle versus deer in Bay Center.
At 8:31 a.m., a report of elder abuse in Seaview.
At 8:41 a.m., a report of a vehicle accident in Surfside involving a 2009 Ford F-150 and Dodge Caravan.
At 9:20 a.m., a reporting party stated that someone was posting on Facebook that her fiance was killing kittens.
At 2:44 p.m., a report of a civil dispute in Ocean Park about property lines.
At 7:36 p.m., a report that someone was on a reporting party’s property in Ocean Park without permission and was making threats towards them.
June 25 - At 6:29 a.m., a report of a domestic violence incident in Naselle involving a husband “antagonizing” his wife and threatening her.
At 6:50 a.m., report of two individuals on bikes in Ocean Park on Bay Avenue trying to break into vehicles.
At 8:23 a.m., a report of a man scratching buildings in Ocean Park and then seen ‘mooning’ traffic.
At 8:55 a.m, a report of a shoplifted from the night before in Ocean Park and their license plate was out of Oregon.
At 10:26 a.m., a report of a hit and run in Ocean Park that happened overnight where someone hit the reporting party’s parked car.
At 12:46 p.m., the reporting party’s husband’s girlfriend was trespassing on the property.
At 12:50 p.m., a wife was told to not harass the reporting party in Naselle but was harassing her and leaving notes in a vehicles.
At 8:21 p.m., a report of a domestic violence incident on State Route 105 involving a man outside a vehicle attempting to pull a female occupant out and got on top of her.
