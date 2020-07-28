Long Beach Police Department
July 20 — At 5:18 p.m. in Long Beach, a vehicle prowl was reported, with money among the items taken.
At 9:05 p.m. in Long Beach, someone reported a “pair of young men” driving recklessly and soliciting people to buy them alcohol.
July 21 — A boat fire was reported in Ilwaco at 11:36 a.m.
A disorderly person was yelling at people at 11:43 a.m. in Long Beach.
July 22 — An apartment fire was reported at 9:52 a.m. in Ilwaco, with the unit fully engulfed.
A hit-and-run incident was reported at 11:58 a.m. in Long Beach.
At 1:08 p.m. in Ilwaco, a domestic violence report was received.
July 23 — A fireworks complaint was received from Long Beach at 12:50 a.m.
At 10:13 p.m., in Long Beach, a big party, with music playing, yelling and drinking, was reported.
July 25 — In Long Beach at 4:32 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
July 19 — At 12:06 p.m. in Seaview, a speeding SUV reportedly passed another vehicle on the right side of the road, nearly hitting the vehicle.
Malicious harassment was reported at 12:25 p.m. in Surfside.
In Menlo at 12:3 p.m., a suspicious situation was reported with one person allegedly harassing and stalking another.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Raymond at 1:13 p.m.
At 1:59 p.m., in Raymond, malicious harassment was reported.
July 20 — In Raymond, a BMW was said to be traveling at approximately 100 mph, ran a red light and nearly caused an accident.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 9:46 p.m. in Raymond.
July 21— At 3:55 a.m. in Ocean Park, several people reported hearing shots fired.
Adult abuse was reported at 2:42 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A vehicle vs bear accident was reported at 3:38 p.m. on Sandridge Road. The bear appeared to be dead.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:02 p.m. in Naselle for people cutting logs on private property without authorization.
Vagrancy was reported at 5:10 p.m. in Ocean Park.
An allegedly intoxicated driver was reported in Raymond at 5:17 p.m.
At 7:18 p.m., it was reported someone broke into a trailer and poured kerosene on the bed.
A female who was acting suspiciously came to the door of a Surfside home at 8:38 p.m. and then walked away.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 11:10 p.m. in Raymond.
July 22 — At 9:19 a.m., a man had parked his van in a Seaview parking lot and was sleeping there for several nights in a row. Would like him to move along.
In Ocean Park at 10:33 a.m., a man was in a driveway screaming.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:42 a.m. in Ocean Park.
A suspicious man on a bicycle with big handle bars was reported in a park in Ocean Park at 2:02 p.m.
The theft of a purse from a taxi cab was reported at 5:26 p.m. in Oysterville. The caller said the driver walked her to the door, helped her unlock it and then left and her purse was missing.
A domestic violence incident in Surfside was reported at 5:45 p.m.
Vandalism of a preschool playground in South Bend was reported at 7:59 p.m., with equipment busted, benches thrown around and more.
At 9:16 p.m. in Ocean Park, vandalism was reported after the tires on a vehicle was slashed.
July 23 — The alleged theft of a bag of clothes was reported at 7:45 a.m. in Seaview.
Fraudulent credit card charges were reported at 8:33 a.m. near Smith Creek.
An Oysterville resident called dispatch because a triple-wide mobile home being delivered was blocking the road at 12:43 p.m.
At 3:40 p.m., in Ocean Park, a report of shots fired was received.
July 24 — A domestic violence incident was reported in Oysterville at 3:14 a.m., after a car was dented and computer broken.
July 24 — Criminal trespassing was reported in North Cove at 2:30 p.m.
The theft of clothes from a laundromat in Seaview was reported at 8:04 p.m.
Four vans camped at the Cranberry approach for over a week were reported at 8:54 p.m.
At 9:14 p.m. in Raymond, a “drunken bum” was said to be walking the street, threw a rock at a car and broke out the back window.
July 25 — A report of a loud party that had been going on since 8 p.m. the day before was reported at 1:28 a.m.
At 7:17 a.m. in Ocean Park, a domestic incident in progress was reported.
A burglary was reported to a home in Surfside at 2:34 p.m.
At 5:27 p.m., a beach property in Ocean Park was burglarized.
At 6:05 p.m., someone reported an alarm going off at a home in Ocean Park.
Threats were alleged in Naselle at 6:42 p.m.
At 10:16 p.m. in Raymond, a big party with about 40 cars parked around the property and bonfires was reported.
A narcotics complaint was received from Raymond at 10:31 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.