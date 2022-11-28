Long Beach Police Department
Nov. 20 — At 2:10 a.m., a neighbor in Ilwaco reported that they though their neighbor was being robbed.
At 12:12 p.m., someone in Long Beach reported a vehicle prowl and the prowler was driving a Ford F250.
Nov. 21 — At 1:09 a.m., a male in Long Beach stated that the government was in his room and above him watching him.
At 8:29 a.m., a driver in Long Beach allegedly drove through a red light going 60 mph.
At 11:19 a.m., a person in Long Beach requested an officer drive by because a new contractor was working in the area.
At 11:41 a.m., a report of a unsecure premise in Long Beach with a door wide open.
At 8:12 p.m., someone reported that their boyfriend had been “jumped.”
Nov. 22 — At 1:59 a.m., a male knocked on a person’s sliding glass door.
At 3:31 a.m., a older male approximately 50s with long brown hair was reported vehicle prowling in Long Beach.
At 9:58 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle accident in Long Beach.
At 12:23 p.m., a hotel in Long Beach requested an officers assistance removing a guest.
Nov. 23 — At 1:08 p.m., someone in Long Beach reported that another person went into a guests room.
At 6:34 p.m., someone reported a possible injured bear cub that was “wondering around” and looked like it had a “hurt paw.”
Nov. 24 — At 5:47 a.m., a report of a possible domestic violence incident in Long Beach involving a male and female who were yelling.
At 10:30 a.m., someone reported that they were assaulted by their wife in Long Beach. They were hit and their shirt was ripped off.
Nov. 25 — At 11:07 a.m., someone had items belonging to a woman that was found hiding in a pickup truck in a driveway in Long Beach.
At 6:25 p.m., a woman in Ilwaco reported she was robbed by her husband.
Nov. 26 — At 10:33 a.m., the tires of a vehicle in Long Beach were slashed overnight.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 20 — At 7:52 a.m., someone in Long Beach reported their son was trying to break into their home and had already stolen a firearm.
At 8:19 a.m., a male driver in a truck in Long Beach crashed into a telephone pole and the pole snapped in half.
At 10:18 a.m., a caller in Surfside reported that a home was broken into and guns were stolen.
At 10:58 a.m., a person in Ocean Park reported someone was violating a court order by texting them.
At 6:37 p.m., caller in Seaview reported that someone called pretending to be the Long Beach Police Department needing them. It was a set up and someone broke into the persons home.
Nov. 21 — At 7:23 a.m., a Seaview resident woke up to find their home was burglarized.
At 9:26 a.m., a report of a stolen 1978 GMC flatbed commercial truck in Ocean Park.
At 12:08 p.m., someone visiting a relative at a hospital noticed that their mother showed signs of domestic violence.
At 5:21 p.m., a golf cart was stolen in Raymond.
At 7:55 p.m., a business in Ocean Park reported a possible shoplifter who might have stolen some booze.
At 10:57 p.m., an ex-boyfriend was attempting to get into a residence in Naselle.
Nov. 22 — 12:17 a.m., a white horse was reported walking down Monohon Landing Road in Raymond.
At 9:31 a.m., a tree was reported down across the roadway and into a driveway in Ocean Park.
At 10:57 a.m., a Long Beach resident reported they are being followed on purpose to violate a court order.
At 12:11 p.m., a residence or business was broken into in Seaview and approximately $3,000 of stuff was taken.
At 2:08 p.m., a business owner found an opening in their attic and found a heater inside and Christmas lights.
At 2:24 p.m., someone who was trespassed from a property in Ocean Park still had their vehicle in the parking lot.
At 2:50 p.m., a report of an alarm going off for the past three hours in Surfside.
At 6:12 p.m., a Raymond caller reported they could hear loud screaming.
At 7:10 p..m., someone reported a suspicious black Jeep with an occupant who might have been doing a drug deal.
Nov. 23 — At 12:02 p.m., a report of a male walking down Monohon Landing Road in Raymond carrying an assault rifle with his finger on the trigger.
At 3:03 p.m., a person was at an old business in Ocean Park dismantling things.
At 4:05 p.m., a report of an abandoned truck on a road in Ocean Park.
Nov. 24 — At 4:31 p.m., caller said someone saw their stolen golf cart.
At 9:38 p.m., caller reported that a juvenile in Raymond attacked them.
Nov. 25 — At 12:29 p.m., a report of domestic violence violence involving a couple who had been fighting all morning.
At 12:58 p.m., a one vehicle rollover involving a Chevy Suburban,
At 2:44 p.m., a report of hunters trespassing on a property in Naselle.
At 4:03 p.m., someone was walking up and down a driveway in Ocean Park making threats.
At 4:05 p.m., a report that a neighbor in Ocean Park was harassing a neighbor.
At 5:14 p.m., a report that a neighbor was “casing out” deer in the neighborhood.
At 5:42 p.m., a report that hunters were still trespassing on a property in Naselle.
At 5:56 p.m., someone said a gray car crashed into a ditch on milepost 21 of US 101.
At 6:57 p.m., caller in Raymond reported they needed an ambulance because a deputy assaulted them earlier.
At 7:08 p.m., someone in Menlo reported someone was at their door and wouldn’t leave.
Nov. 26 — At 7:54 p.m., a black Chevy truck stopped at mailboxes on a road in Ocean Park.
At 9:58 a.m., someone burglarized a restaurant in Naselle.
