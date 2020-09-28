Long Beach Police Department
Sept. 20 — At 2:08 a.m. in Long Beach, a burglary in progress was reported at a storage unit.
At 4:51 p.m. in Long Beach illegal burning was reported.
Malicious harassment was reported at 5:54 p.m. in Long Beach.
A disorderly female without a mask was alleged to be “giving everybody a hard time,” at 6:49 p.m. in Long Beach.
Sept. 22 — At 12:43 a.m. in Long Beach, someone allegedly drove through the backyard of a hotel and got stuck in the mud.
Two dogs left alone in a room had allegedly been barking for more than an hour at 8:59 p.m. in Long Beach.
Sept. 23 — Suspicious activity was reported at a business in Ilwaco at 4:59 p.m.
Camping “stuff” was found on the porch of a Long Beach home at 5:06 p.m.
At 10:02 p.m., a man was found digging in a dumpster in Ilwaco.
Sept. 24 — A homeless person was found sleeping at the bottom of the back steps of a Long Beach home at 9 a.m.
Sept. 25 — At 6:13 p.m. in Long Beach, an assault in progress was reported.
In Long Beach at 8:54 p.m., someone reported a big group of teenagers, early to mid-teens on bikes, yelling at each other and possibly going to fight.
At 9:53 p.m. in Long Beach, it was reported that a woman was assaulted in a bathroom, and her head was slammed into the floor by another female. The suspect was allegedly over-served and was puking after she assaulted the victim.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported in Long Beach at 10:12 p.m.
Sept. 26 — At 2:40 p.m., a possible illegal burn was reported in Long Beach for someone burning branches with no firepit.
At 4:45 p.m. in Long Beach, an assault was reported, with one person needing medical care who was transferred to Vancouver.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 20 — A burglary to an Ocean Park home was reported at 8:25 a.m.
A political sign in Oysterville had been spray-painted at 9:12 a.m.
Vandalism was reported at 11:44 a.m. in Seaview, after the back window of a vehicle had been smashed.
A fence was damaged after being hit possibly by an ATV at 11:48 a.m. in Seaview.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:40 p.m.
At 4:50 p.m. in Seaview, a disorderly individual was reported.
A man was reported to be lying in a ditch at 4:53 p.m. The caller said they questioned him and he said he is OK.
A trespassing apple picker was reported near Smith Creek at 6:57 p.m.
Sept. 21 — At 12:07 a.m., near Chinook, a vehicle with no headlights on reportedly was being driven slowly by a residence and a spotlight was shined in the home.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:10 a.m. in Naselle.
A shoplifter was reported in Seaview at 9:01 a.m.
The theft of posts with flags on them was reported in Oysterville at 1:34 p.m.
An allegedly vicious pitbull dog was reported at 5:39 p.m. in Surfside.
Sept. 22 — A vehicle was reported stolen near Smith Creek at 7:39 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:35 a.m. in Bay Center for a person living in a shed without permission.
Suspicious activity via phone was reported at 1:26 p.m. in Surfside.
Malicious harassment was reported in Ocean Park at 2:47 p.m.
At 3:59 p.m. in Nahcotta, suspicious activity was reported. The caller said that one person is pulling a young man on quad.
Adult abuse was reported in Surfside at 4:32 p.m.
A dump truck vs bear accident was reported at 4:42 p.m.
At 11:37 p.m. in Ocean Park, an assault was reported. A female suspect allegedly threw boiling water in the face of another female and blisters were forming on her face.
Sept. 23 — Adult abuse was reported in Raymond at 9:35 a.m.
A domestic incident was reported in Raymond at 1:40 p.m.
A scam was reported in Raymond at 3:34 p.m. The caller alleged that the man had abandoned a vehicle in Texas and there was a warrant for his arrest.
A bare, white horse was reported to be heading into South Bend at 11:25 p.m.
Sept. 24 — Vandalism was reported at 8:41 a.m. in Seaview, after vehicles were painted and cement thrown at vehicles.
A burglary to an Ocean Park home was reported at 10:18 a.m.
At 4:45 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in Ocean Park.
In Seaview at 5:05 p.m., a man allegedly attempted to steal a full cart of groceries, then left them and sped away.
Ongoing malicious harassment was reported in Ocean Park at 6:55 p.m.
Complaints of fireworks being set off for extended periods of time was reported at 11:33 p.m.
Sept. 25 — A domestic incident was reported in Oysterville at 12:05 a.m.
In Surfside at 12:34 a.m., a car prowl in progress was reported.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:44 a.m.
Threats were alleged in Ocean Park at 12:06 p.m.
An assault was reported at 1:44 p.m. in South Bend.
At 2:23 p.m., at the Cranberry beach approach, a travel trailer was set up for camping.
At 7:44 p.m. in Seaview, a little girl could be heard “screaming bloody murder.”
Threats were alleged in Nahcotta at 8:54 p.m.
Sept. 26 — At 3:05 p.m. in Menlo, a man and woman in a newer car were allegedly trying to aggressively sell gold jewelry. The woman was missing most of her teeth.
A burglary to a home in Ocean Park was reported at 4:02 p.m.
The theft of firewood from an Ocean Park home was reported at 5:22 p.m.
