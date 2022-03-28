Long Beach Police Department
March 20 — A woman in Ilwaco said it felt like her trailer was moving and the wheels had been taken off the home.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Long Beach at 10:46 p.m.
March 21 — A domestic violence incident was reported from a motel at 1:03 a.m.
At 9:55 a.m., in Long Beach, the theft of a table saw was reported.
March 22 — Child abuse or neglect was reported at 8:36 p.m. in Long Beach.
March 23 — Drug items were found in Long Beach along with other garbage at 9:42 a.m.
March 24 — At 4 p.m., in Long Beach, a two-vehicle accident was reported.
In Long Beach, a bunch of needles were found near an area in Long Beach, where a homeless person sleeps.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
March 20 — At 1:21 p.m., a burglary was reported from Ilwaco.
A dog bite was reported at 4:48 p.m. in Surfside. The victim was in the emergency room.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 7 p.m. in Naselle.
Malicious harassment was reported at 10:53 p.m., for a female allegedly trying to break into a home.
March 21 — An assault was reported at 9:34 a.m. in South Bend, with one person suffering a broken nose.
A vehicle prowl was reported at 12:45 p.m., with headlamps and cash stolen.
An abandoned vehicle was reported under the bridge at the Naselle River at 4:24 p.m.
March 22 — At 8:33 a.m., child abuse or neglect was reported in Bay Center.
At 3:04 p.m., in Ocean Park, a man was reported passed out in a vehicle with the motor still running.
An intoxicated driver was reported in Ocean Park at 3:47 p.m.
A hit-and-run accident was reported at 6:50 p.m. near 55th and Sandridge Rd.
March 23 — At 11:45 p.m. near Sandridge Rd., a fence was damaged after a vehicle hit it. There were pieces of the vehicle left behind.
At 2:42 p.m., a person questioned whether it is OK to feed deer in Surfside.
Vandalism was reported at 5:13 p.m. in Ocean Park, for a person who keeps breaking into power boxes.
Prowlers were reported in Ocean Park at 5:39 p.m., after a male and female were seen walking in and out of yards.
March 24 — Threats were alleged in Chinook at 11:05 a.m.
Threats were alleged in Naselle at 11:31 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:29 p.m. in Seaview.
At 5:10 p.m., multiple trailers and motorhomes were reported parked on the beach approach with people living in them.
March 25 — A theft was reported at a Seaview business at 6:44 a.m.
A shoplifter was reported at 8:35 a.m. in Ocean Park.
A 11:07 a.m., homeless people were reported to be living in the woods off the Seaview approach. At 2:28 p.m., multiple vehicles were reported on the Seaview approach with homeless people living in them.
Vandalism was reported at 3:01 p.m. in Ocean Park, after two tires were flattened on a vehicle.
At 3:32 p.m., in Ocean Park, vicious dogs charged a yard with another dog in it and a female was bitten by the large mastiff.
Two men yelling and screaming were reported at 4:25 p.m. in Seaview.
Theft of power was reported at 7:01 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 11 p.m., a car fire was reported in Ocean Park.
Threats were alleged at 11:22 p.m. in Ocean Park, for a person threatening to set a house on fire.
March 26 — Threats were alleged at 4:59 p.m. in Surfside, after someone tried to stab a dog with a knife.
At 5:07 p.m., a fire was reported coming from behind trees from the Garden Tracks area in Raymond.
