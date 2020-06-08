Long Beach Police Department
May 31 — At 1:10 a.m. in Long Beach, a suspicious vehicle with two people inside was reported.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Long Beach at 8:24 a.m.
June 1 — At 8:59 p.m., a domestic incident was reported in Ilwaco.
June 2 — A domestic violence incident in Long Beach was reported at 8:01 p.m.
June 4 — In Long Beach at 9:04 p.m., four male juveniles were said to be riding skateboards into traffic, stopping vehicles while videotaping, etc.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
May 31 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:31 p.m. in Chinook.
June 1 — Threats were alleged in Ocean Park at 5:38 p.m.
At 6:59 p.m. in Ocean Park, a man was said to be on all fours in the middle of the road, “showing his butt checks.” Another person stopped to check on him and the man said he is fine.
June 2 — Domestic violence reports were received from Ocean Park at 12:48 a.m. and at 1:43 a.m.
Another domestic violence incident was received at 3:01 a.m. in Seaview.
At 8:32 a.m., a theft was reported in Raymond.
In Naselle at 11:15 a.m., a man was seen dumping “stuff” in the brush. The caller said it was a suitcase full of tools.
Vandalism was reported in Ocean Park at 1:45 p.m., after a windshield on a vehicle had been smashed.
A safe was found at 4:23 p.m. The caller said it was about 4-feet tall, possibly a gun safe.
Computer fraud was reported at 6:15 p.m. in Ocean Park, after bank accounts and a Paypal account were hacked.
At 8:42 p.m. in Ocean Park, malicious harassment was reported.
June 3 — At 7:15 p.m. in Naselle, a window had been hit by a pellet from a gun or a BB.
June 4 — At 10:31 a.m. in Ocean Park, a theft was reported. The caller said the hasp on a shed was cut and numerous items taken.
Threats were alleged at 6:26 p.m., with bodily harm threatened and lots of harassment happening.
A hit-and-run accident was reported in a parking lot in Seaview at 7:47 p.m.
June 5 — Suspicious activity was reported in Naselle at 7:04 a.m., with screaming and a possible assault occurring.
At 9:03 p.m., someone reported a suspicious man with a long-handled shovel walking around a neighborhood with his face covered.
In Ocean Park at 10:23 a.m., someone reported seeing the man who stole a dog back in the store.
June 6 — At 1:31 p.m. in Surfside, an electric bike was found.
At 5:14 p.m. in Ocean Park, $6,750 was stolen from a home. The suspect is a female who was wearing a fake mustache.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.