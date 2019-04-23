Long Beach Police Department
April 14 — At 2:14 a.m. in Long Beach suspicious activity was reported at a local motel.
At 7:43 a.m. in Long Beach, a person was reportedly sleeping in flower beds and had set up a camp.
An assault in progress was reported in Long Beach at 8:10 p.m.
April 15 — At 2:09 p.m. a car was reported to be on fire in Long Beach, with a dog inside it.
April 16 — A disorderly person was “causing a ruckus” in Ilwaco at 1:36 p.m.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 4:40 p.m. in Long Beach.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported in Long Beach at 10:10 p.m.
April 17 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:26 a.m. in Long Beach.
April 18 — A hit-and-run incident that occurred during the night was reported at 9:39 a.m. in Long Beach.
Someone reported “bones in a burlap sack” that eagles are feeding on at 9:39 a.m. in Long Beach.
Suspicious activity was reported back near the woods behind a Long Beach business at 6:20 p.m.
Threats via text message were reported at 9:41 p.m. in Long Beach.
April 19 — At 7:39 a.m. in Long Beach, a hit-and-run accident was reported.
Vandalism was reported at 2:49 p.m. in Long Beach after a laptop was allegedly damaged with water.
April 20 — At 9:02 p.m., a caller reported someone across the street “spitting and looking” at her.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:22 p.m. in Long Beach, for a report of people on top a business building.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
April 14 — Property damage to a vacation home in Seaview was reported at 1:16 p.m.
At 2:13 p.m. it was reported “a group of people” were pushing an old Volkswagen bug to the beach to possibly dump it.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 8:45 p.m. in Menlo.
April 15 — Criminal trespassers were captured on a trail cam in Naselle at 8:49 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported on a vacant lot in Nahcotta at 10:29 a.m. The caller said the owner lives in California, and these folks left garbage all over.
At 11:51 a.m. in Ocean Park, a home had allegedly been trashed, with garage going out into the street and boats and trailers and old cars all over, plus dogs that bark “day and night.”
Vandalism to a shed in Surfside was reported at 1:38 p.m.
In Surfside at 3:32 p.m. a man was alleged to be beating a dog with a stick and kicking it.
April 16 — At 7:46 a.m. a dangerous driver alleged going in excess of 90 mph and passing vehicles recklessly was reported.
At 3:22 p.m. in Ocean Park, someone reported suspicious females selling welding equipment that “they want gone fast.”
In Chinook at 8:50 p.m., a domestic incident was reported with a male pushing a female through a window, and there are kids in the home.
Occupants of a vehicle were alleged to be casing homes in Tokeland at 8:59 p.m.
April 17 — At 10:04 a.m. near Nemah an allegedly aggressive driver in a log truck to was reported to be tailgating, etc.
Rocks were reported to be falling out of a dump truck and hitting cars near Smith Creek at 10:06 a.m.
Near South Bend, an allegedly intoxicated and combative man was lying in the road.
April 18 — Vandalism to a truck in Ocean Park was reported at 8:05 a.m.
A stolen Kia was reported on Sandridge Road at 11:22 a.m.
At 12:50 p.m. in Surfside, an abandoned trailer was reported on the side of the road with trash everywhere.
Teenagers on four-wheelers were alleged to be trespassing near Smith Creek at 1:30 p.m.
A narcotics complaint was received at 5:44 p.m. from Ocean Park.
Possible drug activity at a Surfside home was reported at 7:40 p.m.
April 19 — In Oysterville at 9:33 a.m., it was reported a man in a pickup dug up trees and took dirt on property without authorization.
A car versus semi-truck accident was reported at 11:48 a.m.
An allegedly “super aggressive” German Shepard dog was reported at 5:44 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 8:28 p.m., near Raymond, vandalism to fields was reported.
An alleged disorderly man on a bike was reported in Ocean Park at 9:21 p.m.
April 20 — At 1:05 p.m., security cameras at an Ocean Park residence showed two men attempting to break in the home.
Illegal burning was reported at 7:10 p.m. near Lebam.
A domestic violence incident in Bay Center was reported at 10:51 p.m.
