Long Beach Police Department
June 12 - At 10:42 a.m., a vehicle accident involving two Dodge Chargers non-blocking. Male pacing back and forth. No location specified.
At 11:21 a.m., a one-year-old was locked inside a vehicle.
At 12:35 p.m., a welfare check in Long Beach. Neighbor left their car hatch open all night. Reporting party went out and closed it and is concerned about their neighbor. The reporting party knocked on their door and got no answer.
At 4:39 p.m., a truck was stolen in Ilwaco sometime the day before.
June 13 - At 7:52 p.m., a man with a broken leg allegedly assaulting another person with crutches and spit at the victim. Victim had to lock themself in their daughter's room.
June 14 - At 8:48 p.m., a public nuisance was reported regarding ongoing construction behind a home. Happens every night and isn’t supposed to have any noise.
June 15 - At 4:24 p.m., approximately six boys were walking down Ocean Beach Blvd near 3rd Street and were beating up someone before walking towards some white apartments on 10th Street.
At 5:17 p.m., a report of a mental subject in Long Beach who had become paranoid and had previously pointed a firearm at random people.
June 16 - At 7:46 p.m., an alarm company reported three separate alarm trips at a home in Long Beach: bedroom, master-bedroom and living room motion detector.
June 17 - At 8:46 a.m., a suspect was allegedly calling and harassing a victim at work in Ilwaco, who had a court protection order against the suspect.
At 5:04 p.m., a report of two small subjects swimming out in the surf off of the beach approach.
At 7:14 p.m., a subject in Ilwaco claiming to be a transgender doctor was allegedly pouring boiling hot water on people and was going after the victim next.
At 10:27 p.m., an intoxicated woman asked for a ride home and once there advised the good samaritan that she didn’t live there and wanted to be taken to another place she thought she was staying. The good samaritan requested a welfare check for the intoxicated woman.
June 18 - At 2:40 a.m., report of a person screaming down the road in Long Beach and the reporting party heard a shriek south of them.
At 9:07 p.m., a dirt bike was allegedly driving down the Discovery Trail near 17th Street SW.
At 9:34 p.m., in Long Beach a woman pretending to be a bartender. Approximately 100 people in the bathroom and toilet paper had to be removed.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
June 12 - At 8:31 a.m., a .22 revolver was found and was handed over to law enforcement.
At 9:14 a.m., someone vandalized a park in Bay Center overnight and had spun “brodies” with a vehicle and had suspicion who did it.
At 10:23 p.m., a victim in South Bend reported an alleged sexual offense at a graduation party claiming she was touched inappropriately.
June 13 - At 7:09 a.m., report of a black Mazda two-door driving backward down the road.
At 7:40 a.m., a red Saturn car was upside down in a ditch.
At 10:31 a.m., a report of a stolen vehicle in Ocean Park after a daughter took a vehicle a week before and never returned it and didn’t have permission to take it.
At 3:42 p.m., a neighbor in Ocean Park was reportedly threatening to kill their neighbor's plants that are growing onto their property.
At 5:23 p.m., a victim reported a theft in Long Beach after discovering signs of a forced entry.
7:57 p.m., a neighbor was allegedly threatening to shoot another neighbor and her cats in Willapa.
June 14 - At 8:56 a.m., a victim in Ocean Park reported that their neighbor was harassing them and had attempted to head butt them previously.
At 3:09 p.m., a court in South Bend requested that officers be present around 3:40 p.m. inside the courtroom for a verdict reading to keep the peace.
At 3:21 p.m., a subject was reported defecating on themself in a yard in Ocean Park.
At 4:15 p.m., a report of a mental health emergency in Menlo involving a student making suicidal statements.
At 9:06 p.m., a court order violation in Seaview with a female refusing to leave after being allowed to use a bathroom.
June 15 - At 12:37 a.m., a concerned citizen notified law enforcement that they suspected someone was cooking meth.
At 1:08 a.m., a vehicle prowler was reported in Ocean Park that sounded “femalish.”
At 10:12 a.m., a disorderly conduct was reported in Ocean Park involving a female who had thrown a cinder block through a vehicle.
At 11:17 a.m., a horse was reported running down Sandridge Road near 296th.
At 9:36 p.m., a victim reported being assaulted over a pair of shoes. She allegedly paid to stay with someone who turned out to be a “weird pervert.”
June 16 - At 12:11 a.m., an alleged female mental subject in Ocean Park attempted to assault a male who gave her a place to stay.
At 9:40 a.m., a vehicle prowl was reported in Seaview and items were stolen from a vehicle.
At 11:15 a.m., a victim reported a burglary in Oysterville that involved two sheds that had been broken into and items stolen out of.
At 1:05 p.m., a citizen reported a logging operation on Mill Creek Road was consistently blocking the roadway.
At 1:40 p.m., a report of an animal problem in Ocean Park with two German shepherds.
At 4:17 p.m., a report of property damage in Ocean Park where a vehicle backed into a mailbox.
At 6:39 p.m., according to a reporting party, their ex-wife was camping and was stuck in the area with a broken down vehicle and they wanted a welfare check on her.
At 8:55 p.m., a park ranger discovered an abandoned RV trailer at the Cranberry Beach Approach.
June 17 - At 10:56 a.m., a report of derelict motor homes on the beach approach with people inside.
At 11:19 a.m., a reporting party advised that they evicted occupants and discovered guns, lots of ammo, and a meth lab on the property.
At 11:39 a.m., a report that a step-son broke into a reporting party’s safe in Raymond and stole the deed to their home.
At 3:02 p.m., a cat had been shot by a BB gun and was deceased and placed in a garbage can.
June 18 - At 8:47 a.m., a neighbor in Ocean Park reported that their neighbor came onto their property and dug in the bushes and stole stuff.
At 1:24 p.m., a report in Raymond of suspicious persons involving two people looking over a reporting party’s fence asking for personal information.
At 4:42 p.m., a report of a cult gathering at the Pe Ell and Pacific County line and the reporting party is concerned that her son is there with his father. The gathering reportedly involves witchcraft and she wanted to make sure her son was okay.
At 5:44 p.m., Ocean Beach Hospital reported an alleged assault involving two patients in the emergency room involving a splitting maul and stabbing in Seaview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.