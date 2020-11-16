Long Beach Police Department
Nov. 8 — At 12:23 a.m. in Long Beach criminal trespassing and vehicle prowling was reported for two individuals on bicycles with flashlights.
At 7:09 p.m., a disorderly customer at a Long Beach business was reported to be angry about being confronted to wear a mask.
At 3:22 p.m., a domestic violence incident in Ilwaco was reported.
Nov. 9 — Threats were alleged at 9:51 p.m. in Long Beach.
In Ilwaco, suspicious activity was reported at 10:07 p.m.
Nov. 11 — At 6:38 p.m. in Ilwaco, a man was reported sleeping in a vehicle in a business parking lot.
Nov. 12 — In Long Beach, a domestic violence incident was reported.
Nov. 13 — Threats were alleged at 3:47 p.m. in Long Beach.
A hit-and-run incident was reported at 5:57 p.m. in Long Beach.
At 6:55 a.m., a burglary was reported at a Long Beach business. The door was busted open and the business ransacked.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 8 — At 7:21 a.m. near Smith Creek, a driver swerved to miss a deer, went through a bush and into a garage.
At 2:44 p.m., in Chinook, a suspicious situation was reported with a vehicle said to be blocking entry to a road.
A suspicious vehicle was reported in a Tokeland neighborhood at 3:11 p.m.
Malicious harassment was reported at 5:11 p.m. in Tokeland.
Nov. 9 — Two cats, left in a Seaview apartment for over a month, were reported at 10:09 a.m.
A suspicious woman was reported near a school in Willapa at 12:32 p.m.
In Raymond at 6:17 p.m., a possibly intoxicated individual was reported after he drove truck was in the ditch.
Nov. 10 — A one-vehicle rollover accident was reported in Naselle at 5:55 a.m.
The theft of an antenna from an Ocean Park home was reported at 2:44 p.m.
A possible shoplifter in custody in Ocean Park, was reported at 6:35 p.m.
Nov. 11 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:54 a.m. in Ocean Park.
The theft of a wallet and other items during a vehicle prowl was reported at 3:50 p.m. in Raymond.
Nov. 12 — Property damage was reported in Surfside at 10:45 a.m.
The theft of a trailer from a Chinook a location was reported at 4:57 p.m.
At 4:58 p.m. in Nahcotta, malicious harassment was reported.
A suspicious individual in Ocean Park was reported at 6:49 p.m.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 10:29 p.m., near Smith Creek.
Nov. 13 — A tree was reported leaning over the roadway in Seaview at 8:45 a.m.
At 12:40 p.m. in Raymond, an electric heater was on fire.
Airbags were deployed after a vehicle crashed into a tree at 1:58 p.m. in Ocean Park.
In Raymond at 6:21 p.m., threats were alleged.
Nov. 14 — Suspicious, possible drug activity was reported in Ocean Park at 6:02 a.m.
The theft of a vehicle from a Willapa location was reported at 8:04 a.m., and the vehicle also contained a pet.
Vandalism was reported at 3:04 p.m. after three young boys allegedly threw a rock through the window of a truck.
Multiple people yelling and possibly going to fight were reported at 10:21 p.m. in Ocean Park.
