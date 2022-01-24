Long Beach Police Department
Jan. 16 — At 6:16 p.m. in Ilwaco, a burglary in progress was reported at a second-hand store. The caller said the “lights are off and people are running in and out taking stuff with them.”
Jan. 17 — Illegal burning was reported at 3:46 p.m., with dark smoking coming from a yard.
At 7:26 p.m. in Long Beach, a suspicious vehicle was parked near a closed business with people with flashlights inside the vehicle.
Jan. 18 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:35 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Jan. 19 — Vagrancy was reported in Long Beach at 12:55 p.m.
At 3:36 p.m. in Long Beach, a suspicious situation was reported after a “guy in a tent with an oxygen tank, tripod” was reported to be acting strangely.
Jan. 20 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:13 a.m. in Long Beach.
At 4:10 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported in Long Beach.
Jan. 22 — At 11:09 a.m. in Long Beach, a shoplifter stole a set of tools and then returned later attempting to steal additional items.
Cars racing up and down Washington in Long Beach were reported at 2:34 p.m.
Several other calls were received about racing and revving engines in Long Beach at 3:13 p.m. and 5:02 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 16 — At 12:34 a.m. in Ocean Park, a burglary was reported.
In South Bend at 2:52 p.m., an assault was reported.
A domestic violence assault was reported at 4:20 p.m. in Ocean Park.
In Raymond at 7:48 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported with one person cut on the hand.
Jan. 17 — In Seaview at 7:55 a.m., a cap missing from a sewer cover in the roadway with concrete in the road as well.
A structure fire was reported at 11:42 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 11:59 a.m. in Seaview, malicious harassment was reported.
In Ocean Park at 3:23 p.m., a shoplifter was reported.
Suspicious activity at a Surfside home was reported at 4:59 p.m., with a squatter possibly on the property accumulating stuff.
In Menlo a suspicious male was reported at 7:46 p.m., after he allegedly entered a home.
Jan. 18 — At 4:27 p.m. in Seaview two beanies were reported stolen.
A dog running loose, barking, defecating on sidewalks in Nahcotta was reported 8:13 p.m.
Jan. 19 — Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:47 a.m. in Raymond.
Threats were alleged in Naselle at 12:23 p.m.
A vagrant was reported hanging around the Naselle school at 1:24 p.m.
At 8:53 p.m. in Seaview, criminal trespassing was reported.
Jan. 20 — A vehicle prowl was reported at 7:38 a.m. in Ocean Park.
A burglary was reported at 9:31 a.m. A shed door was pried open with multiple items missing and a crowbar was found on the ground.
At 11:42 a.m. in Lebam, a .22 gun was reported stolen.
Fraud was reported in South Bend at 12:15 p.m., with more than $1,150 stolen.
Threats were alleged in Willapa at 9:30 p.m.
Jan. 21 — Vandalism was reported at 8:41 a.m. in Ocean Park with tools among the items missing, and downspouts were torn off the back of the home.
The theft of gas from a vehicle in Raymond was reported at 1 p.m.
A counterfeit bill was reported at 2:11 p.m. in Ocean Park.
The theft of a 2007 Mercedes was reported at 11:16 p.m.
Jan. 22 — Adult abuse was reported at 4:15 a.m. in Bay Center.
At 12:53 p.m., an abandoned RV on property in Naselle was reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.