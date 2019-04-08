Long Beach Police Department
March 31 — At 2:09 a.m., LBPD was out with a vehicle on Spruce Street in Ilwaco.
At 11:14 a.m. in Long Beach near the dunes, someone reported a Mustang was being driven erratically and doing donuts.
A speeding skateboarder was reported at 4:53 p.m. in downtown Long Beach.
April 1 — At 8:24 a.m. in Ilwaco, a suspicious vehicle was reported. The caller said the vehicle was initially stopped in the middle of the road and the driver was “acting all weird.”
A domestic incident was reported at 9:34 a.m. in Long Beach.
At 12:55 p.m. in Long Beach, illegal burning was reported for individuals using a burn barrel.
Someone not paying for a room and allegedly drinking and swearing was reported in Ilwaco at 5:35 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:46 p.m. in Long Beach. The caller reported an older male wearing a hat and a Halloween mask, who arrived on a bike, entered a home that has been foreclosed and is posted no trespassing.
At 7:55 p.m. in Long Beach, criminal trespassing was again reported for a female who went over the gates to access the carnival rides.
Someone reported a “fool” on a go-cart in Ilwaco at 11:38 p.m.
April 2 — At 7:35 a.m. in Ilwaco, someone in a pickup was alleged to be driving aggressively and excessively tailgating other vehicles.
At 8:42 p.m. a male who “rolled up on a bike” was in the doorway of a Long Beach business that was closed.
April 4 — At 6:02 p.m. a theft was reported. The caller said someone entered a pickup that broke down on the road and stole numerous items.
April 6 — At 9:50 a.m. in Long Beach it was reported someone stole a bank card and allegedly took more than $600 from an account without authorization.
In Long Beach at 2:34 p.m., a flatbed trailer full of garbage was at the approach near the restrooms.
The theft of clothing from a laundromat in Long Beach was reported at 4:44 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
March 31 — At 11:54 a.m., in Ocean Park, a potentially vicious dog was reported. According to the caller the dog growls and shows its teeth when people ride by on bicycles.
A fairly large brush fire that appeared to be growing was reported in Menlo at 12:32 p.m.
Threats were alleged about the sale of a motorhome in a park in Ocean Park at 6:54 p.m.
At 7:41 p.m. in Ocean Park, a dog was howling in pain, and the caller believed it is being abused.
April 1 — At 5:36 a.m. in Seaview, disorderly conduct was reported for a person making threats to beat someone up who he thought stole his pot.
At 8:17 a.m. in Bay Center, a domestic incident was reported, and a window busted in a residence.
Another domestic violence incident was reported at 9:09 a.m. in Seaview. The caller was allegedly struck in the face several times.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Menlo at 11:58 a.m. for an elderly dementia person who continually enters a nearby home and takes things.
A burglary was reported at 12:07 p.m. in Ocean Park after a TV and remote were stolen and the residence had been rummaged through.
At 5:36 p.m. near Tokeland, someone reported an unoccupied vehicle was down in a mud bog.
April 2 — A domestic violence incident was reported in Seaview at 5:49 a.m., after one person alleged he was kicked him in the face.
A door had been pried open and another door broken in the burglary of a Seaview home reported at 10:55 a.m.
Bank fraud was reported at 12:12 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 2:07 p.m. someone reported a camper “letting off waste” into the river near the Station Camp rest area.
April 3 — An allegedly intoxicated male in a Jeep was reported in Seaview at 10:56 a.m.
Suspicious activity was reported at a Tokeland home at 2:15 p.m., with possible drug activity involved.
A problem with chickens running wild in a neighborhood was reported at 2:47 p.m.
At 4:17 p.m. in Ocean Park, someone reported a two-year-old boy and his dog showed up at their home.
An assault was reported at 8:21 p.m. in Surfside.
April 4 — An ongoing problem with packages being stolen off property was received at 10:13 a.m.
A man was reported to be in the middle of the road in Ocean Park shooting what appears to be an airsoft gun at various things in the neighborhood.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:11 p.m. in Surfside.
April 5 — At 9:42 a.m. in Ocean Park, a “very strange smell” was reported, like possibly some kind of spill or someone dumping stuff.
The theft of welding and acetylene tanks along with other items was reported from Ocean Park at 4:27 p.m.
A domestic violence assault was reported at 9:24 p.m. in Ocean Park after a woman allegedly hit another person in the face with her phone.
April 6 — At 8:28 a.m. in Ocean Park, a car was on fire. One occupant was out of the vehicle and advised to get away from the car.
A suspicious vehicle was reported sitting outside an Ocean Park home at 3:02 p.m., blocking the driveway.
At 9:05 p.m. fireworks complaints were received from the Klipsan Beach approach.
Someone parked in a Naselle business’ parking was reported to be blasting their stereo loudly at 9:40 p.m.
