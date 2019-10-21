Long Beach Police Department
Oct. 13 — At 11:24 a.m., a boat was found dumped on private property. The caller said the trailer had a flat tire so was unhooked and left. There is no plate on the trailer but the boat has an Oregon registration.
Oct. 14 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 10:12 a.m. in Ilwaco.
Theft of medication was reported at 10:15 p.m.
A suspicious van parked outside a business with a man sitting inside was reported at 11:33 p.m.
Oct. 17 — A disorderly possibly intoxicated male was reported at 9:52 p.m. for refusing to leave when asked.
Oct. 18 — At 12:38 p.m., an alleged assault was reported on a woman on crutches.
At 2:12 p.m., an attempted burglary to a home on Spruce Street in Ilwaco was reported.
Oct. 19 — At 12:37 a.m. in Long Beach, two people were allegedly trying to break into a home, and playing with the lock code.
A Long Beach resident reported someone had slashed the tires on a vehicle at 8:46 a.m.
An accident involving a car and a transit bus was reported at 10:10 a.m.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:26 a.m. in Ilwaco.
A disorderly, possibly intoxicated man was reported in Long Beach at 10:34 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 13 — At 9:49 a.m. a body was found on the beach in North County.
A burglary to a fifth-wheel parked in Nahcotta was reported at 1:14 p.m.
At 3:04 p.m., “around 3 people dressed like warlocks” were reported to be “dancing on the beach and in the middle of the highway” near Naselle.
Illegal burning of plastics was reported at 5:55 p.m. in Raymond.
An allegedly sick/neglected dog that was said to be skin and bones with cysts on it was reported at 6:16 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Oct. 14 — Suspicious activity was reported at 8:29 a.m. after someone reported a motor boat overturned against the pilings.
The alleged theft of an iPad and body camera was reported in Ocean Park at 12:41 p.m.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife were called to a location in Ocean Park for a big bear.
At 10:20 p.m. in Nahcotta, possible prowlers were reported shining flashlights into homes and onto properties.
Oct. 15 — Suspicious activity was reported on private property after a light was knocked down and a game camera stolen at 12:10 p.m.
At 3:38 p.m., a third party reported a “handful” of youth passing around a stolen 22 cal. pistol.
At 7:48 p.m. in Ocean Park a suspicious situation was reported. A homeowner reported returning home after two days to water pouring out of a travel trailer.
Oct. 16 — The theft of a Bluetooth speaker and a Gallery 9+ phone was reported at 1:28 a.m.
The theft of six individual shoes from an Ocean Park home was reported at 12:46 p.m.
Possible drug activity was reported at 1:08 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 2:09 p.m. it was alleged that a school bus was “following too closely behind a red sedan” which pulled over as “they were so scared.”
An abandoned Honda on private property in South Bend was reported at 2:47 p.m.
Suspicious activity at an Ocean Park home was reported at 3:45 p.m.
At 5:55 p.m. in Ocean Park, malicious harassment was reported.
The theft of two puppies from a Naselle residence was reported at 5:59 p.m.
Oct. 17 — A burglary was reported from Ocean Park at 8:82 a.m., with a handgun, change, a bicycle and more allegedly taken. A possible suspect was named.
The theft of more than $632 of merchandise was stolen in Raymond at 5:43 p.m.
Oct. 18 — At 2:34 a.m. in South Bend, an “old man” was said to be banging on the door of a home.
Several vehicle prowls were reported in Seaview. At 6:53 a.m. and at 8:31 a.m. prowls were reported, with the vehicles having been gone completely through, a jacket taken and more.
At 11:30 p.m. near South Bend, a “naked female” was reported in the river floating on her back, unknown if help is needed.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 12:38 p.m.
At 6:06 p.m. in Naselle a domestic incident in progress was reported.
A burglary was reported at 6:31 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Oct. 19 — Computer fraud was reported in Raymond at 9:46 a.m.
At 1:48 p.m. an allegedly intoxicated man was sitting in a parking lot of a business in Naselle.
At 2:27 p.m. in Surfside, a shed had been entered with the doors wide open and items pulled out.
Criminal trespassing was reported near Smith Creek at 3:31 p.m.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 3:34 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A burglary to a shop in Smith Creek was reported at 3:58 p.m. with multiple items taken.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:37 p.m., with an allegedly intoxicated person causing issues.
