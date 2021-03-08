Long Beach Police Department
Feb. 28 — At 5:14 p.m. a domestic violence incident was reported in Long Beach.
March 1 — Malicious harassment was reported in Long Beach at 3:33 p.m.
A disorderly person was reported in Ilwaco at 10:38 p.m.
At 10:44 a.m., in Long Beach, a suspicious vehicle with one person inside was reported. The caller said the vehicle has been parked there since 5 a.m.
In Long Beach at 9:25 p.m., a suspicious vehicle with a bunch of people around it was reported.
March 4 — A suspicious situation in Long Beach was reported at 11:34 p.m.
March 5 — At 9:41 a.m. a window had been broken out of a Long Beach home.
At 2:59 p.m. in Long Beach, a caller reported being threatened that there was a warrant out for her arrest, but it is a scam.
Malicious harassment was reported in Long Beach at 7:01 p.m.
March 6 — Drugs were found in a Long Beach motel room at 10:39 a.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 28 — An assault was reported in Raymond at 3:53 p.m.
March 1 — A double pane window was broken on the outside at 12:01 a.m. in Seaview. The caller said they didn’t hear gunshots but saw a vehicle drive by when it happened.
Disorderly conduct in Ocean Park was reported at 12:05 a.m., with people yelling and slamming doors.
A home burglary was reported at 10:28 a.m. in Oysterville.
At 12:56 p.m., in Seaview, a man was reported laying on the sidewalk.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:10 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Approximately 5 to 10 gallons of gasoline were dumped from a pickup in a parking lot in Ocean Park at 6:58 p.m.
March 2 — A sex offense was reported in Naselle at 10:11 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:30 a.m. in Seaview.
A burglary to a fifth-wheel trailer in Surfside was reported at 12:55 p.m.
At 7:21 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Raymond.
March 3 — A theft was reported at 8 a.m., in Seaview.
At 8:08 a.m. in Seaview, a man was reported to be slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in a parking lot.
A chainsaw was reported stolen at 1:23 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 5:15 p.m., an intoxicated person was wandering around J Place in Ocean Park.
A suspicious man who was “babbling” and making “maneuvers” was reported in Surfside at 6:16 p.m.
An assault was reported at 6:42 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Threats were alleged in Raymond at 9:24 p.m.
March 4 — A fully-involved structure fire was reported at 5:01 a.m. in Raymond.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 9:38 a.m. in Ocean Park.
Alleged vicious dogs were reported at 12:01 p.m. in Raymond.
A suspicious situation was reported in Bay Center at 1:50 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:54 p.m. in Ocean Park.
March 5 — At 9:33 a.m., in Seaview, a homeless man who carries a bike handlebar around was reported.
Child abuse or neglect was reported at 10:50 a.m. in Ocean Park.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:05 a.m. in Surfside.
A hit-and-run incident was reported at 11:23 a.m. in Ocean Park, with yellow paint transferred along with dents and scratches to the struck vehicle.
In Nahcotta at 1:36 p.m. a suspicious situation was reported. The caller said a huge trailer was dumped in the driveway of a home and the locks have all been changed to the home. The homeowner did not authorize this.
March 6 — At 11:03 a.m. in Naselle, a caller reported a vehicle was side-swiped by a vehicle with a trailer.
A fight-in-progress was reported in Ocean Park at 12:45 p.m.
