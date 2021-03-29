Long Beach Police Department
March 21 — At 10:22 a.m., in Long Beach it was reported a key box was vandalized and the keys were stolen out of it.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 11 a.m. in Long Beach.
Theft of funds was reported at 1:57 p.m. in Long Beach after a check was issued and “lost” and a replacement check issued and also cashed.
A hit-and-run accident in the parking lot of a Long Beach apartment complex was reported at 7:24 p.m.
At 8:33 p.m., a suspicious van was reported parked outside an apartment complex in Long Beach all day and a man was said to be living in the vehicle.
March 22 — The back window of a pickup was reportedly shot out with a BB gun during the evening in Long Beach. It was reported at 6:15 a.m.
At 6:27 a.m., a loud truck that was left running near a residential area in Long Beach was reported.
A utility trailer was reported stolen from Long Beach at 8:12 a.m. The tilt trailer is 20 feet long.
Two vehicles reportedly came “speeding” off the beach approach in Long Beach at 3:46 p.m., and “almost killed somebody on a bicycle.”
A domestic incident was reported in Long Beach at 10:19 p.m.
March 23 — At 5:53 a.m., it was reported that a Toyota Rav4 was prowled during the night in Long Beach, and a side window broken.
On 3rd Street in Long Beach, it was reported at 7:34 a.m., that a window was broken out of a truck parked on the street.
At 8:02 a.m., and at 8:50 a.m., two more vehicles with broken windows were reported. At 9:57 am., and 11:07 a.m., two more vehicles were vandalized and had broken windows.
Malicious harassment was reported in Ilwaco at 2:35 p.m.
Suspicious activities were reported at a home in Long Beach at 10:19 p.m., with people coming and going often.
March 24 — At 9:18 a.m. in Long Beach, a burglary was reported.
A suspicious male was at the door of a Long Beach residence at 7:33 p.m.
March 26 — At 11:53 a.m. in Long Beach, a vehicle prowl was reported and tools were among the items taken.
March 27 — During the night a window of a vehicle was shot. At 8:27 a.m. the owner saw the hole, shut the door and the window broke.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
March 21 — At 12:49 a.m., and assault was reported in Ocean Park.
In Naselle near the library, it was reported at 3:33 a.m., that a dog had been barking for three days.
Theft of numerous items from an Ocean Park residence was reported at 7:10 p.m.
March 22 — In Raymond, someone reported seeing a man with a backpack smash a bus shelter glass at 9:24 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:30 a.mm.
At 1:36 p.m. in Seaview, a parking problem was reported for a vehicle left three days blocking a gate to enter/exit a residence.
An “out of control” individual was reported at 3:51 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A shoplifter in Chrysler was reported at 4:36 p.m. in Seaview. The individual allegedly stole candy and an energy drink.
Illegal burning was reported at 5:13 p.m. in Seaview, after carpets, blankets, vacuum cleaner and bags of trash were being burned.
In Ocean Park at 5:14 p.m., a disorderly individual was reported causing issues.
March 23 — The theft of a Ford Ranger from an Ocean Park residence was reported at 5:48 a.m.
A possible road rage incident in progress was reported at 7:53 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 8:42 a.m., a person who has been trespassed “about 50 times already.”
A computer scam was reported in Raymond at 2:06 p.m., with someone trying to extort money from another person.
Vagrancy was reported in Raymond at 5:14 p.m.
March 24 — A theft was reported at 12:39 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A possible overdose was reported in Raymond at 8:06 p.m.
March 25 — A package delivered to the wrong address in Seaview at 1:31 p.m. was reported stolen.
At 7:07 p.m. on Monroe Street, a female was reported walking down the street with a large knife in her hand, jabbing it in the air.
March 26 — Vandalism was reported in Seaview after the back window of a vehicle was smashed.
At 11 a.m. in Seaview, it was reported that someone tried to steal the tires off of a parked vehicle.
At 6:11 p.m. in Ocean Park, a man and woman were reported to be physically fighting.
March 27 — At 5:08 p.m. in Seaview, someone allegedly threw glass bottles over a building onto a vehicle.
In Seaview at 5:40 p.m., a man was pushing a vehicle that wouldn’t start, and the person who tried to help saw the ignition wires hanging from the dash.
