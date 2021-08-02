Long Beach Police Department
July 25 — At 3:18 a.m., in Ilwaco, a disorderly person was reported to be kicking a door.
Vandalism was reported at 1:18 p.m. in Long Beach after paint had been thrown all over the hood of a vehicle.
In Long Beach at 3:11 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported for a female being disruptive and refusing to leave when instructed.
July 26 — A disorderly person with a meat cleaver was reported out on a Long Beach street at 10:31 a.m.
A disorderly individual was reported in Ilwaco at 12:21 p.m. The person was said to be aggressive and shirtless.
In Long Beach at 1:49 p.m., a person with a huge knife was threatening to hurt others.
July 27 — At 9:11 a.m., identity theft was reported in Long Beach.
Young, errant doorbell ringers were reported at 10:03 p.m., in Long Beach. Another call came in at 11:18 p.m. for the same issue, plus they were hitting the door.
July 28 — At 12:42 p.m., people were seen dumping garbage in front of a “no dumping” sign at Black Lake.
An individual who had been trespassed was back on private property at 4:26 p.m., in Long Beach.
A suspicious truck was reportedly left parked in front of an Ilwaco home for four days, with no activity.
The theft of cash was reported at 9:14 p.m. in Ilwaco.
July 29 — A burglary in progress was reported in Long Beach at 5:28 p.m.
July 30 — At 11:54 p.m. in Ilwaco, a nuisance issue was reported for a boat that has had a radio playing for nine or 10 hours straight.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
July 25 — A possible burglary in progress was reported in Surfside at 12:47 p.m.
At 3:53 p.m., a suspicious person in a Honda Civic was reported in a driveway in Ocean Park.
A verbal domestic incident was reported in Raymond at 6:19 p.m.
Possible child abuse or neglect was reported at 8:48 p.m. in Lebam.
In Surfside at 9:37 p.m., a suspicious individual was walking around a street.
July 26 — At 10:03 a.m. in Bay Center, a car was reported to be blocking the entire lane of the road.
Vandalism to a cell tower site on Highway 101 was reported at 11 a.m.
In Ocean Park, adult abuse was reported at 1:19 p.m.
A skateboard valued at more than $75 was one of the items stolen from Seaview at 2:35 p.m.
July 27 — A disorderly individual was reported in Raymond at 10:15 a.m.
At 2:46 p.m., a suspicious individual, who appeared confused, was reported in Raymond.
In Ocean Park at 4:54 p.m., a person allegedly filled their gas tank and then said they had no money to pay.
The alleged theft of hand tools from a Chinook location was reported at 8:28 p.m.
Threats were alleged at 8:44 p.m. in Raymond, with the caller saying the suspect parties are “tweakers.”
A disorderly person was reported at 8:49 p.m. inside a South Bend store, arguing with people.
July 28 — Suspicious persons were reported in Raymond at 1:19 a.m.
Threats were alleged at 6:43 a.m. in Menlo.
In Ocean Park at 6:49 p.m., a three-foot tall, 200-plus pound gargoyle was stolen from a home.
At 10:19 a.m. in Seaview, a disorderly man was screaming and yelling and causing a scene.
Threatening text messages were reported from Raymond at 12:01 p.m.
About 20 gunshots were reported near 267th in Ocean Park at 10:42 p.m.
July 29 — At 2:33 p.m. in Ocean Park, a vehicle had been dumped on private property.
July 30 — At 7:47 a.m. in Naselle, loose cows were reported out all night and the caller said they have been unable to get hold of the owners, even after going to the house and calling.
Adult abuse was reported at 12:43 p.m. in Raymond.
At 6:01 p.m. in the Chinook County Park, a male allegedly shot himself in the chest. There was another person in the vehicle, and both had been drinking. His condition was not provided.
July 31 — The theft of multiple hanging baskets and several plants was reported at 8:58 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 7:43 p.m., a possibly intoxicated driver was reported in Ocean Park, going west on Bay Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.