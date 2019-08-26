Long Beach Police Department
Aug. 18 — At 8:31 a.m. in Ilwaco, a squatter was reported parked in a fifth wheel trailer with a tarp on it and not answering the door.
A hit-and-run incident as reported in Ilwaco at 10:21 a.m.
Illegal burning was reported at 2:40 p.m. in Ilwaco.
At 8:36 p.m., an unconscious person was reported on the beach approach off Sid Snyder Drive.
Aug. 19 — The windshields on two vehicles were broken by rocks being thrown through them at 9:09 a.m.in Ilwaco.
Aug. 20 — A disorderly individual was reported to be yelling and refusing to return an employer’s property at 10:17 a.m.
Malicious harassment was reported at 12:31 p.m. for someone bothering guests at a motel and refusing to leave the premises.
Aug. 21 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 8:20 p.m.
Threats were alleged in Long Beach at 11:17 p.m.
Aug. 22 — At noon, someone alleged large dogs in the back of a pickup in Ilwaco were acting aggressively.
Aug. 23 — An allegedly intoxicated woman was falling down and “bothering people” near the beach approach at 1:22 p.m.
At 4:09 p.m., illegal burning was reported in Ilwaco.
Aug. 24 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 3:03 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Fireworks were reported in Long Beach at 9:40 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 18 — In Seaview at 2:23 a.m., a woman was found unresponsive in the surf on the beach.
At 7:22 p.m. in Ocean Park, a caller reported a puppy left trapped in a home for about four days and it has been crying the entire time.
A narcotics complaint was received from Nemah at 7:43 p.m.
People allegedly “cooking meth” were reported at 10:33 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Aug. 19 — Suspicious activity at an Ocean Park home that should be unoccupied was reported at 7:27 a.m.
Vandalism to a truck windshield was reported in Ilwaco at 9:23 a.m.
At 11:16 a.m., a Ford pickup with expired plates was found parked in a yard with a busted ignition and hotwire installed.
A burglary to an Ocean Park home was reported at 11:20 a.m. with computers, guns and other items taken.
Adult abuse was reported at 6:26 p.m. in Seaview.
At 7:04 p.m. in Raymond, criminal trespassing was reported.
Loud music was reported in Surfside at 10:45 p.m.
Aug. 20 — At 5:34 a.m. in Surfside, a tall man in a dark hoodie was in the backyard of a residence.
Malicious harassment was reported in Menlo at 7:03 a.m. for a man in a sailor hat with a bag of homemade whips who wouldn’t leave property when instructed.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:21 p.m. in Ocean Park. The caller said an SUV was driven over a gate to get onto the property, which is a vacation home.
At 7:09 p.m. in Ocean Park, a burglary in progress was reported.
In Raymond at 8:50 p.m., a vehicle was reported to be submerged in water, with the three occupants out of the vehicle.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:41 p.m. in Surfside.
Aug. 21 — At 3:09 a.m. in Lebam, someone was reported “screaming their head off.”
At 7:59 a.m. on the bay road, a power pole was in flames.
In Seaview at 12:13 p.m., people syphoning gas were reported.
At 4:03 p.m. in Naselle, there was an escape from the youth camp.
A transient was reported to be sleeping by the Ocean Park library with a blanket and a bag.
At 11:17 p.m. in Ocean Park, a woman was reported to be “screaming and screaming.”
Aug. 22 — At 11:16 a.m., threats were alleged near Butte Creek.
In Raymond at 3:58 p.m., malicious harassment was reported, with threatening texts allegedly being sent.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 9:50 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Aug. 23 — In Lebam at 12:46 a.m., a domestic incident was reported.
The theft of a utility trailer was reported at 6:58 a.m. in Surfside.
At 9:41 a.m., in Lebam someone reported hearing what sound like a machine gun going off.
In Seaview at 12:15 p.m., a shoplifter was reported.
At 2:28 p.m., a dog was allegedly dumped by the golf course in Raymond. The caller said the dog is very skinny.
Two large mastiff dogs were alleged to be chasing cars at 3:43 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Aug. 24 — A phone was reportedly stolen from a vehicle during a prowl in Ocean Park reported at 2:10 a.m.
Six horses were walking down Sandridge Road at 2:49 a.m.
In Ocean Park at 5:04 p.m. a burglary was reported.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Bay Center at 8:49 p.m., after a motorhome and several vehicles were on private property without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.