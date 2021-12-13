Long Beach Police Department
Dec. 5 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 2:22 a.m., with a hotel room trashed in the process.
At 8:59 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported in Ilwaco.
Dec. 6 — In Long Beach at 7:20 a.m., counterfeit money was being passed.
Dec. 7 — A structure fire was reported in Long Beach at 11:56 a.m. The caller reported smoke coming out of the windows.
An erratic driver was reported in Long Beach at 4:35 p.m., and a railing was hit in front of a business.
At 5:46 p.m., in Ilwaco, a suspicious vehicle was reported near the treatment plant.
A domestic incident was reported at 10:05 p.m. in Long Beach.
Dec. 8 — An assault was reported in Ilwaco at 8:22 a.m.
Dec. 9 — At 8:58 a.m., in Long Beach, a disorderly person upset about a water bill.
At 8:49 p.m. a panhandler was reported in Long Beach, and would not leave a business’ property.
Dec. 10 — Fraud was reported in Ilwaco at 2:40 p.m. The caller said $1,200 was taken from a Coinbase account.
At 1:25 p.m. in Ilwaco, a boat was reported sinking on M Dock.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 5 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 9:30 a.m. in Oysterville. The victim was sprayed in the face with a substance.
Malicious harassment was reported near Smith Creek at 1:04 p.m.
Suspicious activity was reported at a remote location in Naselle. The caller said cars come and go all hours of the night, and there is a tree down across the road that is lifted to let the vehicles pass under.
The theft of a phone cord in Ocean Park was reported at 5:02 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:34 p.m. in Chinook. The reporting party said people are moving things into an apartment.
Dec. 6 — At 12:58 a.m. in Ocean Park, the theft of a cell phone and cord was reported.
In Oysterville at 10:46 a.m., shots were fired on Douglas Drive.
Fraud was reported in Ocean Park at 11:59 a.m., after a cell phone was stolen and private information used.
A burglary to a vacation home in Ocean Park was reported at 12:15 p.m., with a shed also entered.
At 12:27 p.m., child abuse or neglect was reported in Ocean Park.
Suspicious activity was reported in Raymond at 12:47 p.m.
In Surfside at 8:45 p.m., a burglary was reported, with a man and woman found inside the garage.
A suspicious situation was reported near Smith Creek at 11:14 p.m., with a vehicle on property driving with its lights out and without permission.
Dec. 7 — At 6:55 a.m., an assault was reported.
A theft in Seaview was reported at 10:20 a.m.
The theft of numerous antique pieces of furniture and other items was reported at 11:52 a.m. in Ocean Park.
Five NSF checks reportedly written by one person and totaling $1,400 were reported at 1:21 p.m. in Naselle.
At 7:33 p.m., an Ocean Park resident reported a pit bull dog got into a home and attacked a dog in the home, tore up and home and injured the homeowner.
Dec. 8 — Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 10 a.m.
Illegal dumping on garbage near Cranberry Road was reported at 12:46 p.m.
Dec. 9 — Child abuse or neglect was reported at 4:55 p.m. in Chinook.
A domestic violence incident in Ocean Park was reported at 5:28 p.m., with one person threatening with a hammer.
A prowler was reported at an Ocean Park home at 9:45 p.m. The caller said the man was wearing a beanie.
Dec. 10 — At 6:57 a.m. in Ocean Park it was reported a residence had a prowler last night. The suspect was seen on a security camera; occurred around 1:35 a.m., The homeowner saw one guy on a bike who came from the backyard and was last seen wearing a drip pan on his head, orange backpack and blue cooler with white lid that he was carrying in front of him.
Threats were alleged at 9:28 a.m. in Ocean Park.
In Raymond at 3 p.m., vandalism was reported.
Vandalism to property in Surfside was reported at 3:12 p.m.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Ocean Park at 6:50 p.m.
Dec. 11 — An individual who has been trespassed from an Ocean Park business was back harassing employees at 9:03 a.m.
Illegal furniture burning was reported at 1:06 p.m. in Raymond.
