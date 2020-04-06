Long Beach Police Department
March 30 — In Long Beach at 4:50 a.m., a report of vehicle prowling was received. When contacted, a female on scene said she was trying to move the vehicle before it was towed.
At 5:02 p.m., in Ilwaco, the theft of a tow bar and gasoline from an unlocked vehicle was reported.
March 31 — Malicious harassment was reported in Long Beach at 9:32 a.m.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:37 a.m. in Long Beach.
An officer was dispatched to a possible illegal burn in Long Beach.
At 3:09 p.m. in Long Beach, disorderly conduct was reported.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Long Beach at 6:31 p.m.
April 1 — Child abuse or neglect was reported in Long Beach at 11:40 a.m. for a toddler wandering a neighborhood.
April 3 — Threats were alleged in Long Beach at 11:38 a.m.
A suspicious individual was found attempting to break into a room in Long Beach at 4:35 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
March 29 — In Tokeland at 8:46 p.m., a domestic incident was reported.
March 30 — At 1:22 a.m., it was reported someone entered a Raymond apartment and was rumbling around in the kitchen.
At 9:12 p.m. in South Bend, a man with no shoes was trying to break into a vehicle.
March 31 — At 1:48 p.m. in Raymond, a bicycle was reported stolen.
In Ocean Park at 6:10 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported.
At 6:21 p.m. in Raymond, a man was reported to be passed out in his truck.
Suspicious activity was reported near the baseball field in Naselle. The caller said there were four vehicles, mostly pickups, in the area at 8:43 p.m.
A domestic incident in progress was reported in South Bend at 8:52 p.m.
April 1 — A vehicle theft was reported at 5:33 a.m. in Chinook.
Another vehicle theft was reported at 7:52 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 9:06 a.m. in Klipsan, a vehicle theft was reported.
Several vehicle prowls were reported in Ocean Park at 9:29 a.m.
Bank fraud was reported at 10:10 a.m. in Bay Center.
The prowl of two vehicles in Chinook was reported at 11:54 a.m., with everything torn apart inside the vehicles.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:05 p.m. in Raymond.
At 1:42 p.m. in Ocean Park, malicious harassment was reported.
In South Bend at 1:56 p.m., a vehicle allegedly “flew over the curb” and into a parked car.
April 2 — Disorderly conduct was reported in Ocean Park at 10:39 a.m.
Suspicious vehicles were reported near Naselle at 1:47 p.m.
Threats were alleged in Naselle at 3:01 p.m.
At 11:33 p.m. in Surfside, loud music was reported.
April 3 — Barking dogs were reported causing a disturbance at 2:41 a.m. in Ocean Park.
A burglary was reported in Surfside at 6:56 p.m.
At 7:45 p.m. in Ocean Park, a loud party was reported.
