Long Beach Police Department
April 9 — Caller reports fire in the oven; thinks they got it out, “but maybe fire could come check.
Theft reported in Ilwaco of white 2017 Ford F350 sometime after 3 a.m. Caller does not know the plate number, owner is out fishing.
Strange phone call regarding male in Ilwaco demanding to get into reporting party’s house.
April 10 — Ilwaco caller “wanting to report malpractice.” Subject is stalking reporting party.
Reporting party in Ilwaco says there are “some undesirables in the park,” playing music loud. Driver been sitting behind the wheel flashing around.
April 11 — Subjects keep harassing reporting party in Ilwaco, telling him he can’t go to the gym, also telling reporting party he can’t talk to the children, who says he doesn’t want to talk to the children and the people are being delusional.
A pedophile lives down the street from Ilwaco reporting party. “Could an officer please come make him leave.”
Reporting party had someone babysit for her, “a last minute” thing, and this person took pictures of her kid. She didn’t know the female that watched her kids. Wants phone contact right now with officer over some questions about making the other person delete the photos.
April 12 — Suspicious vehicle in Ilwaco park, now they’re leaving. Thinks they were smoking drugs.
There’s a lady claiming she is going to kill Long Beach reporting party. Believes she is having a mental breakdown.
April 13 — Male driving a car hit another car, vehicle is blocking, unknown if there are injuries, male is out of his car walking around but reporting party doesn’t think he is cognitive.
Someone all in black, fully masked walking around the back of the building. Reporting party thinks they are trying to break in, because of the way they are dressed. Officer was unable to location any subjects.
Suspicious activity; caller thinks subjects are selling drugs.
April 15 — Someone set up a travel trailer, two vehicles, and a generator in a parking lot without owner’s permission.
Neighbor in Ilwaco cut all the trees between his house and reporting party’s house; trees have been up for 31 years and according to reporting party they are his trees.
Caller: “There is a tall gentleman over at a property with vacant yellow house, wearing black jacket, black pants and has a backpack with driftwood, unknown where he is now.”
Reporting party advised there is an ongoing issue with someone who is falsifying prescriptions over the phone, impersonating two different doctors. A male calls in the prescriptions but a female claims the prescriptions.
Reporting party says there is a car with to dogs with no water, acting distressed. Windows are steaming.
An Ilwaco caller believes her father was roofied by a female who went on a date with him to hustle him. Trying to get him to buy her stuff. Reporting party’s uncle said his dad was hallucinating and acting strange.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
April 9 — Son is going crazy drunk and on drugs. Officer observed male run into the woods in the back of the house.
Subject is in an Ocean Park store shoplifting and the manager is with him.
Someone slashed back passenger side tire and also slashed reporting party’s boyfriend’s back passenger tire.
Reporting party’s relative noticed reporting party’s cabin has been burglarized; back window and front window broken out; went inside and everything is tossed.
Welfare check requested on reporting party’s mother, who hasn’t been heard from in three weeks. Deputy contacted subject, who stated she was fine and would call daughter.
Raymond caller borrowed someone’s car, returned it, but now car owner won’t let him have his stuff back.
Vehicle accident in Surfside; caller can be heard asking, “you guys OK?’ Male said “I am fine.” Two-vehicle accident pushed out of way.
A reporting party hasn’t heard from niece since last October. She lost her apartment and was homeless, last known to be staying on a beach somewhere in a bathroom.
U.S. Marshals requesting agency assistance in Long Beach area.
Naselle culvert is plugged, road is under water.
Break-in at Ocean Park house over the weekend. Stole valuables, watches and rings. Left behind a crowbar, looks like they maybe used it get in the window. No suspects. No weapons stolen.
Tree over the lines, power is out; between mileposts 34 and 35 on U.S. 101.
Someone riding a bike in the area with loud exhaust in Ocean Park. They are “stopping and going” and it’s been going on and off and on for hour tonight.
Car in a ditch, pretty smashed up in Johnson’s Landing area. Driver walking away. Off-duty fire personal advised that there was no one in the car.
Theft reported in Oysterville of stamps worth a lot of money.
April 10 — Theft reported of reporting party’s wallet containing $2,000, license in Smith Creek area. Reporting party “thinks he woke up and saw someone in the bedroom but he thinks he might have been dreaming too but he knows it wasn’t a dream.”
A subject has been following reporting party in a red 97 Toyota Tacoma, tailgating and giving reporting party the bird. This has been going on for a few months.
Reporting Party in Oysterville found her front driver-side tire flat. Ex threatened her last night saying, “good luck getting to work tomorrow.”
Residential alarm in Willapa.
Reporting party had court. The husband threatened reporting party and his family, once in the courtroom and once outside.
Cars parked on side of road in Seaview, sticking out into the road, over white line.
Verbal arguing going on in Ocean Park. Subject blocking the exit to the RV and yelling at reporting party to leave.
Caller found a gal sitting in the restroom parking lot pavement, and then she left, went “uptown.” Homeless, running away. She needs some kind of help.
Reporting party trying to get in contact with a subject who needs critical lab work. Subject bounces around from RV park to RV park in Pacific County.
Ocean Park tenant just threw a rock through the window on caller’s house.
Subject in Surfside is weak and has stomach pain; mental and verbal abuse going on.
April 11 — There is a vagrant at a bus stop in Ocean Park and customers can’t use the bus shelter.
A subject in jail sent his girlfriend to pick up a 2003 F350 diesel and now someone else is driving it.
Wallet stolen out of white 2009 Yukon.
Caller: “Somebody placed a pink plastic tie on a blackberry bush on her property. There is a right-of-way nearby but she’s concerned about why it’s there, if she can remove it, does it have any significance.”
Residential burglar alarm in Ocean Park.
Caller has a court order allowing her to talk to kids and she is not being allowed to contact them. Her number is blocked and she can’t get a hold of them. Wants to be able to check them.
Caller says her “baby Daddy’s” mom is trying to ram her.
Raymond reporting party found piece of paper behind shop with threat written on it, have it for officer to see, unknown how long it’s been there or who put it there.
Neighbors are shooting guns again in Frances. No one got back to her last week when they were shooting for over an hour.
Reporting party in Oysterville needs to talk to a deputy about someone who came back after 30 days and took stuff off her property. He had lived there, he was a squatter, and now he is coming back and taking things.
Suspicious male in the flowers; looked like he was pulling them up.
Tribal officers found drugs at the casino.
April 12 — Male has been outside Ocean Park storage unit business for over an hour, talking to himself/acting strange, threw can of chew at reporting party’s car.
Three horses loose in area, alongside road/not in roadway; possibly belonging to person that has the horse rides.
There is a male with backpack walking south bound, wielding a three-foot machete and waving it aggressively.
Ocean Park reporting party’s son doesn’t have a license, but he took the car and is in Puyallup now; also took money from bank account.
Stepson sneaked in during the night in Raymond and put stuff in the padlock so the padlock is useless. Also put something in the truck, and mechanics advised the truck is blown up.
Ocean Park reporting party wants to report a dangerous abandoned house. House has been abandoned for years, kids play at the house and get into the garage.
Reporting party advised she has a very high electric bill at her cabin in Ocean Park and no one should be there.
Mid-20’s female was at Ocean Park store, screaming at everything, yelling, very distraught.
A man came to an Ocean Park store yesterday, used products inappropriately. Would like to have the man trespassed.
Vandalism reported to a 2003 John Deere tractor.
Ocean Park caller says his trash can was empty before the trash truck came. Concerned someone may be stealing trash to steal identities. Deputy thinks likely from a bear.
Ocean Park caller was doing yard cleaning and found a flare gun. Seems corroded, would like someone to come pick it up. Deputy found it was a broken plastic flare gun, non-functional.
Alarm audible reported in Bay Center.
Suspicious vehicle seen behind restaurant in Naselle, lifting stack of lumber.
April 13 — Caller almost ran in to a vehicle parked on the roadway; no light on the vehicle, nobody around it, looks abandoned.
Someone trespassed on property and stole maple trees, broke through gate to property.
For the fifth time in four days reporting party’s ex-husband has acted suspicious, parked his car across the street, driven by reporting party’s office.
A male attempted to take a digital probe thermometer in Ocean Park, left the store on a bicycle headed east.
Callers in Raymond had a disturbed person who was yelling and screaming. She appears to have left, but she keeps coming in and out, getting progressively more agitated, talking about people being after her, having a crisis.
Female caller advised a local druggie is raging again today, yelling/screaming in area.
Two women constantly come in caller’s Ocean Park house and think they live there. They live in an RV in front of the house but she doesn’t want them there or in her house. One of them is in the shower.
Neighbor came over to talk to reporting party’s mom in Ocean Park. Has a gun in his pocket. Caller says he is drunk and there to “rile mom up.”
People broke into caller’s Seaview SUV last night and stole quite a few things out of the vehicle. Survivor knife but no other weapons. Left behind a pry bar.
Two people out prowling around with flashlights in Menlo area turned the lights out when they saw reporting party watching them.
April 14 — Vehicle seen at old hotel in Naselle. Apparently there are tweekers that moved in. There are bunch of people and pit bulls back there.
There is a blonde girl in the middle of the street yelling at people; third day in a row she’s been drugged out of her mind, wearing a “bedazzled green short-sleeved shirt and smoking a cigarette.” There is also a homeless male in a car, begging people for money.
Naselle caller says their mother was on a walk behind property and was attacked by two dogs.
Caller says a house is supposed to be vacant, but obviously someone has broken in. There is drug activity and neighbors are concerned.
Reporting party has a neighbor that is “driving him into the ground.” Yelled at reporting party because reporting party’s dogs were off the leash.
Someone slumped over in a silver Mazda in Ocean Park.
Reporting party says father of her kids dropped the kids off drunk and that he wrecked a car earlier today with the kids in the car. He hit a pole and totaled it and pulled it into his shop.
Raymond caller says his brother-in-law is going of rails and destroying everything.
April 15 — Caller reports two people pulling a dirt bike out of the bushes. There was a car or motorcycle racing up and down Sandridge.
Ocean Park caller wants to report son as runaway possibly en route to Portland area. Having issues with him not going to school or listening.
Burglary reported in rural Long Beach. House broken into at 4: 02 a.m. through side door. Observed on camera wearing masks and hoods.
Silver Ford f350 pickup in ditch on Cranberry Road near Birch.
Criminal trespass in Seaview: male on property ran north, arguing with husband now. Reporting party saw him messing with tractor.
Underage kid riding dirt bike without helmet going excessive speeds.
Neighbor being aggressive. Property lines were adjusted and reporting party is putting fence up and the neighbor put no-trespassing signs on their property. When dispatcher asked caller why she says neighbor was being aggressive, reporting party said by putting up signs.
Seaview reporting party said she was sent a photo of a bicycle and bag on her property.
Ocean Park tenant has been abusive; he went after a lady with a sword and threatened to burn reporting party’s trailer down while they slept.
Caller suspects domestic violence after witnessing a couple with a young baby in the car take off really quickly heading toward Raymond in older black Mustang. Concerned about child’s welfare; parents are homeless. Child is never cleaned, always in dirty diapers, and not being feed properly.
In Raymond, a Rottweiler attacked reporting party’s golden retriever.
Fraud suspected in Ocean Park after caller received a message on phone that someone took over Instagram and Facebook. Sid they wanted $150 or would go to hospital and kill reporting party’s mom.
People riding motorcycles very fast, not wearing helmets, racing for past two weeks up Vernon and back down Ridge in Ocean Park.
Ocean Park caller says a car and motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed failed to stop at the stop sign.
Caller is coming into Chinook following a drunk driver who crossed the centerline multiple times at varying speeds after almost wrecking on the bridge.
