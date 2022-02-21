Long Beach Police Department
Feb. 13 — At 9:30 a.m. in Long Beach, a domestic violence incident was reported.
Feb. 14 — A man possibly on drugs was reported acting suspiciously at 10:36 a.m.
Feb. 15 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:50 p.m. in Long Beach.
At 9 p.m. in Long Beach, a person wearing a dark jacket and hood over the head would not leave a business when requested.
Feb. 16 — A trailer was reported stolen at 10:52 a.m. in Long Beach.
Feb. 17 — At 6:46 p.m. in Long Beach, a suspicious situation was reported after screaming was heard.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported at 7:02 p.m. in Long Beach, and allegedly hit another vehicle.
Feb. 18 — In Ilwaco at 5:01 a.m., a person was refusing to leave the emergency room after they had been cleared to go.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:14 p.m. in Long Beach.
Feb. 19 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 12:08 p.m. in Long Beach, with two people needing housing as a result.
The theft of cash money from a purse was reported at 6:23 p.m. in Long Beach.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 13 — At 2:21 a.m., four or five boys were alleged to be prowling a Seaview home.
In Nahcotta, at 2:21 a.m., a man reported someone tried to run over him.
The theft of a pickup truck was reported at 6:23 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 8:43 a.m., a suspicious person was said to be inside a building, walking around taking pictures in South Bend.
Criminal trespassing was reported in North Cove at 12:32 p.m., after a person was seen checking out a house and looking in the windows.
An assault was reported at 3:43 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 6:44 p.m. in Naselle, gas had been syphoned from a vehicle.
At 6:52 p.m. in north county a person was seen with a flashlight looking in a front window and there was a knife stabbed into the front porch. The suspect took off on a bike.
In Surfside, a van full of a “bunch of stuff” was abandoned at 8:18 p.m.
Feb. 14 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 8 a.m. in Seaview.
At 9:13 a.m., a man was said to be jumping in front of cars.
Suspicious activity was reported in Naselle at 9:39 a.m., with lots of coming and going all hours.
A homeless camp was set up at Joe Johns and J Lane at 10:13 a.m. in Ocean Park.
Malicious harassment was reported in Naselle at 12:25 p.m.
At 2:28 p.m., the theft of fuel in Naselle was reported.
Malicious harassment was reported at 6:10 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A homeless person was hanging out at a Seaview business at 10:40 p.m. and would not leave.
Feb. 15 — At 7:42 a.m. a person who had been trespassed from a Seaview business was back and would not leave.
Adult abuse was reported at 8:44 a.m. in Ocean Park.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 9:14 a.m.
In Seaview at 2:54 p.m., a shoplifter was in custody.
Feb. 16 — At 10:27 a.m. in Ocean Park, a vehicle was stolen.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:31 a.m. in Chinook. The caller said the vehicle was full of garbage, smells strongly of gasoline, and the front window is broken.
In Ocean Park at 12:49 p.m., cats were reported left in a trailer for three days with no food or water.
A person setting off fireworks was reported in Ocean Park at 2:07 p.m.
In Raymond, a disorderly person was reported at 6:13 p.m.
Feb. 17 — At 1:26 p.m. in Chinook a burglary was reported for someone trying to break into a home with a hatchet.
Vehicle theft was reported in north county at 3:14 p.m.
Several reports for criminal trespassing were received in Seaview, for a female refusing to leave various businesses throughout the day.
Feb. 18 — Possible animal neglect was reported in Ocean Park at 12:32 p.m.
Threats were alleged in the Chinook park at 5:01 p.m.
A person possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol was reported in Seaview at 9:35 a.m., after the man pulled into a parking lot and passed out.
Feb. 19 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 1:05 a.m. in Ocean Park; both parties allegedly had been drinking.
At 1:04 p.m. in Raymond, a man was trespassing on private property and the owner ran him off.
Vandalism was reported in Naselle at 1:46 p.m., after someone rammed a gate to the Upper Naselle Road.
Threats were alleged at 2:15 p.m. in Raymond.
