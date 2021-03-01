Long Beach Police Department
Feb. 21 — At 11:42 a.m. in Long Beach, a vehicle reportedly went off the road and hit a parked RV and a shop.
Malicious harassment was reported at 3:46 p.m. in Long Beach.
Feb. 22 — A hit-and-run accident in a Long Beach parking lot was reported at 11:40 a.m.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported at 4:19 p.m. in Long Beach. The caller said the vehicle was “flying and had excessive lane travel.”
Feb. 25 — Malicious harassment was reported in Long Beach at 5:12 p.m.
Feb. 27 — In Long Beach, a vehicle prowl was reported with tools, bag, back-pack, drill and other items stolen.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 21 — In Surfside at 8:15 a.m., it was reported that two vehicles had been prowled during the night. Among the items taken was an ice chest full of food.
A possible home burglary in Raymond was reported at 8:25 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Raymond at 12:09 p.m.
What was initially thought to be a burglary of a home in Raymond at 2:45 p.m., turned out to be kids knocking on the door and going into the backyard to get a football back.
Feb. 22 — Criminal trespassing was reported in Seaview at 4:16 pm.
A suspicious situation was reported at 6:37 p.m. in Seaview for a person allegedly making aggressive statements to another person.
Feb. 23 — An ongoing issue with a howling dog in Seaview was reported at 1:48 a.m.
At 1:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported in Seaview.
Near Frances at 4:53 p.m., someone was reported to be firing a 12 -gauge shotgun to scare off some geese.
A suspicious vehicle parked in front of a Raymond home was reported at 9:48 p.m.
A person in Seaview was screaming help and pounding on walls at 9:58 p.m.
Feb. 24 — At 1:03 a.m., an assault was reported in Seaview.
Adult abuse was reported in Raymond at 9:07 a.m.
Child abuse or neglect was reported in Naselle at 10:16 a.m.
At 2:18 p.m., child abuse was reported in Surfside.
A case for fraud in Ocean Park was received at 3:47 p.m.
An overdose was reported at 5 p.m. in Ocean Park.
In Seaview at 7:28 p.m., an assault was reported.
Feb. 25 — At 12:17 p.m., it was reported someone was camping on private property across from the cemetery, with a fire and tarp set up.
Two pit bulls were running loose at 2:30 p.m. in Chinook.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported at 5:27 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 6 p.m. in Surfside, the victim of a dog bite reportedly couldn’t get the bleeding to stop. The bite was on top of the hand and on the wrist.
A suspicious vehicle in Ocean Park was reported at 8:29 p.m.
An assault was reported in Raymond at 9:43 p.m.
Gun shots were heard at a home in Raymond at 10:47 p.m.
Feb. 26 — A burglary in progress was reported at 6:38 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 7:46 a.m., a vehicle prowl was reported in Surfside.
The theft of a purse, cash and other items was reported at 11:49 a.m., in Menlo.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported in Raymond at 12:30 p.m.
At 6:34 p.m., in Raymond, a possible overdose was reported.
Feb. 27 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:02 p.m. in Klipsan. The caller said a guy in a van with a tarp on it, and tent up, has a fire going, and a shotgun on the hood of the van.
At 7:28 p.m., a suspicious situation in Ocean Park was reported after someone was shining a flashlight into the windows of a home.
In South Bend at 7:33 p.m., a suspicious person was hanging around a business and wouldn’t leave.
Suspicious vehicles with loud music emanating from them were reported in Naselle at 11:14 p.m.
