Long Beach Police Department
Jan. 5 — At 12:38 a.m. in Ilwaco, someone reported a vehicle parked blasting music.
Suspicious activity was reported at a Long Beach residence at 12:16 p.m.
An alleged shoplifter was reported in Long Beach at 5:20 p.m. According to the business a sweatshirt was taken.
The theft of a gray, custom bike valued at about $1,000 was reported stolen at 6:40 p.m. in Long Beach.
Jan. 6 — At 7:54 p.m. someone reported a car with two female occupants alleg-edly pouring alcohol headed to Ilwaco.
Jan. 7 — A domestic incident in progress was reported in Ilwaco at 3:03 p.m.
At 4:12 p.m. a home burglary was reported in Long Beach.
Jan. 8 — At 7:34 a.m. in Long Beach, a suspicious situation was reported. The caller noted that a person was slumped down over the steering wheel of a pickup. It was discovered the woman was waiting for a court appointment and went to sleep. She was advised to move along and did.
In Long Beach at 8:39 a.m., a dog was allegedly stolen.
Jan. 9 — At 1:29 a.m. in Long Beach, a vagrant was reported near the school.
A burglary was reported at 7:24 a.m. in Long Beach.
At 6:41 p.m. in Long Beach, a disturbance was reported. It was discovered that two individuals had come from Arizona and had been panhandling to pay for the trip, holding up signs, begging for money. They were in a parking lot arguing about who earned what and how it should be split. One was allegedly threatening the other. They were told to move on and decided to head to Oregon.
Jan. 10 — At 11:57 p.m., in Long Beach, a possibly attempted burglary was re-ported with someone trying combinations of a code lock to get into the home.
Jan. 11 — A domestic incident in progress was reported at 7:12 a.m. in Ilwaco.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 5 — A suspicious vehicle was reported in Surfside at 11:29 a.m.
At 2:09 p.m. two strays allegedly killed a pig in Ocean Park.
Criminal trespassing at a Raymond location was reported at 11:26 p.m.
Jan. 6 — Two vehicle prowls were reported in Ocean Park at 7:59 a.m., with binoculars and other items taken.
At 12:50 p.m. in Ocean Park, a man was alleged to be running around a yard naked, and throwing chairs onto a neighbor’s roof.
At 2:25 p.m., a small, red truck was reported to be submerged on a small piece of property with a camper by it.
At 3:43 p.m. near Surfside, a sailboat washed up on shore.
The theft of a truck from an Ocean Park residence was reported at 4:05 p.m.
In Ocean Park at 6:06 p.m., a dog that was lost, hungry and wet, showed up at a home.
Jan. 7 — A “big slide” was reported three miles north of Raymond.
At 12:12 p.m. in Naselle, three vehicles were involved in an accident. One vehicle was allegedly driving through floodwaters in the wrong lane and the other two ran into each other.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 5:56 p.m. in Raymond, with one person sustaining a bloody nose.
A burglary to a home in Ocean Park was reported at 7:01 p.m. The caller numerous items have been taken from, hoses to food to tools.
At 10:48 p.m. in Surfside, a motor vehicle accident was reported with the front of the vehicle over an embankment and the back end up in the air. The caller said there is no one around the vehicle and it was still running. It was determined the driver was a person for whom a silver alert had been issued, and she was found.
A domestic incident was reported in Ocean Park at 11:35 p.m.
Jan. 8 — At 10:48 a.m. in Seaview, a vehicle was alleged blocking a business for about 45 minutes.
Vandalism was reported in Naselle at 3:05 p.m. after someone alleged hit a garage, drain pipe, corner wall and also hit a garbage can at 1 a.m.
Jan. 9 — A suspicious vehicle that had been parked for several days was reported in Naselle at 2:14 p.m.
Suspicious activity on property in Ocean Park was reported at 2:26 p.m.
At 3:56 p.m. near Dismal Ditch a “float pen” was reportedly found floating in the river.
Jan. 10 — Vandalism was reported in Ocean Park at 7:58 a.m. after a catalytic converter was allegedly cut from a vehicle.
At 8:27 a.m. in Surfside, suspicious activity around a shed was reported.
At 4:34 p.m. in Seaview, a large tree fell and broke a fence and was said to be blocking 42nd Street.
Jan. 11 — Threats were alleged at 9:01 a.m. in a Seaview business.
