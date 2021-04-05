Long Beach Police Department
March 28 — At 4:15 a.m., a vehicle prowl was reported in Ilwaco, after a car alarm went off and someone was seen in the vehicle.
At 4:25 p.m., a living room window had been shot in Long Beach.
March 29 — A theft in Long Beach was reported at 12:32 p.m.
Malicious harassment was reported at 6:42 p.m. in Long Beach.
March 30 — Kids were said to be “ding dong ditching” at a home in Long Beach at 6:58 p.m.
March 31 — Computer fraud was reported in Long Beach at 3:05 p.m.
A dog was said to be left inside a closed-up car in Long Beach at 4:01 p.m.
In Long Beach at 5:37 p.m., a vicious dog was allegedly chasing people, barking at their feet.
A child was bitten by a dog in Long Beach and taken to the emergency room at 5:53 p.m.
April 1 — A severely impaired driver was reported at 6:53 p.m. in Long Beach.
April 2 — An abandoned fifth wheel trailer in Ilwaco was reported at 8:44 a.m.
At 8:20 p.m., in Long Beach someone reported a “guy working the drive through clearly on something, pants falling down … manager is aware but unsure what to do about it.”
In Long Beach, a truck left parked in a parking lot was reported at 10:22 p.m.
Suspicious activity in Ilwaco was reported at 11:25 p.m.
April 3 — At 8:35 p.m. in Long Beach, a long skateboard was reported stolen. A LBPD officer located the skateboard and returned it to the owner.
A disorderly individual was reported in a motel in Long Beach at 10:42 p.m. The person was said to be screaming and arguing and refusing to leave.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
March 28 — At 7:34 a.m., in Ocean Park, an abandoned travel trailer was reported left blocking the roadway.
At 10:54 a.m., vandalism was reported after a person was said to be trashing a home and he had punctured tires on a vehicle in Ocean Park.
In Naselle at 11:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported involving an African American person.
Two people were reported to be arguing in Raymond at 4:42 p.m.
At 4:57 p.m. in Menlo, someone abandoned a travel trailer “in the middle of the roadway,” blocking a lane. The trailer has no plates, windows broken out etc.
March 29 — At 12:47 p.m. in Raymond, a security camera recorded someone stealing fishing poles form a residence.
An issue with a transient at a Raymond residence was reported at 2:21 p.m.
The theft of $500 was reported at 4:41 p.m. in South Bend.
March 30 — Someone reportedly is living in a motorhome right on the road at 8:42 a.m. near Smith Creek.
At 2:48 p.m., in Menlo, a vicious dog allegedly attacked nearby geese and tried to get at some goats.
Criminal trespassing in Raymond was reported at 3:35 p.m.
At 3:36 p.m., a disgruntled employee in Raymond was said to be disorderly, screaming and yelling.
Adult abuse was reported at 5:48 p.m. in Nahcotta.
A bicycle was stolen from Ocean Park at 6:52 p.m.
March 31 — Suspicious individuals were reported in Ocean Park at 9:30 a.m.
Malicious harassment was reported in Ocean Park at 12:19 p.m.
At 3:07 p.m., in Seaview, a disorderly individual was reported.
In Ocean Park at 5:29 p.m., a theft was reported. A property owner said someone was cutting down trees and clearing property without permission.
April 1 — At 11:59 a.m., a young boy alleged walked into an Ocean Park home. He was wearing sweatpants, no shoes and carrying a tablet. He left walking an unknown direction.
A pitbull dog allegedly attacked another dog in Ocean Park at 12:46 p.m.
April 2 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 2:50 a.m. in Ocean Park.
A theft was reported in Ocean Park at 8:14 a.m.
The theft of a wallet was reported at 10:59 a.m. in Ocean Park. The caller said the man was wearing an AC/DC shirt, and drinking beer.
April 3 — At 12:31 p.m. in Nahcotta, two travel trailers were reported stolen.
A burglary to a shop in Ocean Park was reported at 3:07 p.m.
A structure fire outside of Raymond was reported at 3:14 p.m., with flames visible.
At 3:32 p.m. in Ocean Park, playstations were reported stolen.
In Seaview, a burglary to a cabin was reported at 6:56 p.m.
In Raymond at 10:22 p.m., an intoxicated individual was refusing to leave residence when asked.
Threats were alleged at 10:24 p.m. in Nahcotta.
