Long Beach Police Department
Aug. 14 - At 1:34 p.m., a homeowner reported a criminal trespass involving a truck parked on their property in Long Beach.
At 11:03 p.m., a report of a vehicle vs. deer on Ortelius Dr in Ilwaco.
Aug. 15 - At 4:28 p.m., a report that wallet and binoculars were stolen in Ilwaco while a victim was using a restroom.
At 8:38 p.m., a report that a caller's son was assaulted in Ilwaco and his arm was hurt but did not need an ambulance.
Aug. 16 - At 1:45 p.m., a caller reported that their child went to their father's with a smartwatch and returned without it. The caller accused the father of the theft because the devices location showed it’s at his home.
At 9:00 p.m., a wallet was reported stolen from a laundromat in Seaview.
At 9:21 p.m., a male and female guest at a hotel in Ilwaco were reported as intoxicated and being belligerent.
Aug. 17 - At 9:22 p.m., a caller reported that a male was making threats to go to the fish alley and “kill anyone who was in his way.”
Aug. 18 - At 2:47 p.m., a report that a caller's ex-husband attempted to break into a trailer the night before in Ilwaco.
Aug. 19 - At 2:39 p.m., a female customer at a business in Long Beach was screaming and threatening and was refusing to leave until law enforcement arrived.
At 2:44 p.m., a complaint of an illegal dumping of garbage in Long Beach.
Aug. 20 - At 5:13 a.m., a court order violation was reported in Long Beach. The suspect left items on the victims front porch.
At 8:44 a.m., a 1980s sedan was abandoned in Ilwaco.
At 1:06 p.m., a disorderly conduct incident was reported at the Neptune Theater.
At 4:02 p.m., a couple was reported outside of Dennis Company yelling and screaming near a lawyer's office.
At 5:14 p.m., two juvenile males were reported to be damaging trees in a park in Ilwaco.
At 6:08 p.m., a report of a vehicle collision on Sid Snyder Drive.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 14 - At 1:14 a.m., a trespasser was reported on a property in Surfside.
At 8:54 a.m., a clinic in Naselle reported that a patient had been assaulted by a daughter earlier in the morning.
At 1:46 p.m., an ex-boyfriend assaulted an ex-girlfriend in Seaview.
At 3:52 p.m, a male walked into Fire District 1 and turned himself in for a rape.
At 9:28 p.m., a male and female were reported fighting in Ocean Park and the male was threatening to kill the female.
At 10:07 p.m., a neighbor reported that they could hear yelling from a residence next to them.
Aug. 15 - At 1:22 p.m., a homeowner in Naselle reported an attempted burglary.
At 5:27 p.m., a caller reported that a male in a green van attempted to lure their child earlier in the week and was told to call if they saw the van again. The caller reported that they spotted the van.
At 5:29 p.m., a vehicle collision was reported in Ocean Park.
At 5:32 p.m., a suspicious female was a reported walking down a driveway in Seaview.
At 8:53 p.m., a burglary was caught on a surveillance camera in Ocean Park.
Aug. 16 - At 9:03 a.m., a report that boast were siphoned. An exact location was not released by PCSO.
At 10:53 a.m., a stolen U-Haul was possibly located at Salmon Creek Road and US 101.
At 1:39 p.m., a reckless driver was reported in Ocean Park who peeled out and threw rocks at a reporting party’s truck.
At 6:16 p.m., a checkbook and credit cards were stolen out of a purse in South Bend.
At 7:08 p.m., a vehicle full of suspicious persons was reported in Chinook.
At 7:15 p.m., a report of “screaming and hollering” coming from a male and female at a residence in Chinook.
At 8:07 p.m., a neighbor took a 50ft extension cord and refused to give it back in Ocean Park.
At 9:08 p.m., a male plugged a power cord into the caller's power box, so he unplugged it, in Ocean Park.
Aug. 17 - At 2:11 a.m., a suspicious white box truck was parked behind the Grays Harbor College campus in Raymond.
At 9:05 a.m., a derelict motorhome was dumped in Ocean Park and the caller had the dumping on surveillance camera. The same suspect attempted to dump the motorhome on the beach the day before.
At 1:04 p.m., a caller reported windows were shot out in Seaview.
Aug. 18 - At 7:18 a.m., a set of home plans were stolen from a site in Surfside.
At 7:19 a.m., a neighbor in Surfside threatened another neighbor.
At 9:04 a.m., a caller complained about a vehicle speeding in Surfside.
At 4:13 p.m., a neighbor threatened another neighbor in Oysterville over a dog chasing a cat.
At 9:15 p.m., a female was reported crying in front of the Dollar General store.
At 10:53 p.m., a law enforcement unit was out with a suspicious person behind Jack's in Ocean Park.
Aug. 19 - At 3:58 p.m., a suspicious male was reported in front of the Pacific County Fairgrounds.
At 11:09 a.m., a male moved a ballot dropoff box at the Pacific County Fairgrounds and had also strewn garbage all over the ground.
At 12:26 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported in Seaview and the occupants inside a truck looked like they were removing something from the dunes.
At 3:00 p.m., a daughter was reported stealing money from a caller.
At 5:07 p.m., a landlord was attempting to take a trailer in Naselle, but the occupants had documentation that they were up to date on rent.
At 5:10 p.m., a male living inside a shop who owes approximately $6,000 in rent came home belligerent and took an item from the caller's home.
At 6:24 p.m., a RV was abandoned in front of a caller's home in Ocean Park and they were concerned emergency vehicles would be obstructed.
Aug. 20 - At 7:17 a.m., a caller reported that motorcycles were camping in a no trespassing area in Ocean Park.
At 9:39 a.m., a caller reported that someone keeps egging their Jeep in Seaview and provided law enforcement with the name of a potential suspect.
At 11:48 a.m., a caller in Seaview reported that a suspicious vehicle drove by their home and might have been a person they have a no contact order against.
At 3:42 p.m., a male was attempting to break into a home in Frances to retrieve tools.
At 4:39 p.m., a caller with a court order against another person, reported that she was still under surveillance even though a court order was issued.
At 6:44 p.m., a caller's daughter entered their home and threatened them in Ocean Park.
At 6:44 p.m., a missing person out of Pullman was possibly tracked to Tokeland.
At 7:28 p.m., someone spray painted penises on an awning at Okie's in Naselle.
At 10:43 p.m., a goat was reported stolen in Raymond.
At 10:53 p.m., an intoxicated couple in Bay Center were causing a scene.
At 11:41 p.m., a home was broken into in Ocean Park.
