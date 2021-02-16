Long Beach Police Department
Feb. 7 — At 3:49 p.m., the bicycle of a young person from Long Beach was reported stolen.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:55 p.m. in Long Beach at a motel, after a guest was reported to be belligerent.
Feb. 8 — At 7:38 p.m. in Long Beach, an assault in the school was alleged.
Two people fighting in downtown Long Beach were reported at 9:12 p.m.
Feb. 9 — A narcotics complaint was reported at 11:17 a.m. in Long Beach.
At 2:27 p.m., a sex offense was reported in Long Beach.
Feb. 10 — A allegedly vicious dog in Long Beach was reported at 5:15 p.m.
A hit-and-run to a Long Beach building was reported at 8:27 p.m.
Feb. 12 — A concern about two animals kept crated in a trailer in Long Beach was received at 12:58 p.m.
The alleged theft of personal belongings from Long Beach was reported at 3:28 p.m.
A weapons offense in Ilwaco was reported at 3:59 p.m., after a firearm was allegedly pointed at another person.
Feb. 13 —An assault in progress was reported in Ilwaco at 8:28 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 7 — At 12:43 a.m. in Ocean Park, a woman accused a family member of using a debit card without permission to buy games on the app store.
Gasoline had been syphoned from three vehicles in Ocean Park as reported at 11:11 a.m.
A suspicious person was reported at an Ocean Park home at 2:03 p.m.
A domestic violence incident in Raymond was reported at 4:01 p.m., after one person had been beaten up.
A structure fire in Raymond was reported at 4:10 p.m.
At 4:58 p.m. in South Bend, a domestic incident was reported.
At 9:53 p.m., a man with a gun was reported on property in Chinook.
A two-car accident was reported at 11:16 p.m.; one vehicle alleged took off toward the ocean. At 11:30 p.m., a call was received that the individuals involved in the accident were “out fighting each other.”
Feb. 8 — Suspicious activity in Ocean Park was reported at 1:14 a.m.
Possible child abuse was reported at 8:16 a.m. in Lebam.
Suspicious activity was reported in Menlo at 10:37 a.m., after a duffel bag was found in a driveway.
The theft of a chainsaw was reported at 11:22 a.m. from near Smith Creek.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:09 p.m. in Surfside.
In Seaview at 1:53 p.m., a female with medical issues was reported on the street.
A burglary to a Raymond home was reported at 2:04 p.m.
Counterfeit money was reportedly received in Ocean Park at 3:49 p.m.
Feb. 9 — A possible assault was reported at 8:47 p.m. in South Bend.
Vandalism was reported in Seaview at 12:01 p.m., for individuals allegedly driving in the grass on private property.
A sex offense was reported at 12:48 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 9:01 p.m. in Chinook one shot, that sounded like from a rifle, was reported.
Feb. 10 — A sex offense in Brooklyn was reported at 10:02 a.m.
A suspicious person “known to be weird” was reported on private property in Ocean Park at 12:33 p.m.
Possibly illegal burning was reported in Chinook at 7:10 p.m.
A disorderly person beating on walls in Seaview was reported at 10:49 p.m.
Feb. 11 — At 12:24 p.m., two giant logs were placed blocking a private driveway in Ocean Park.
A domestic violence incident in Willapa was reported at 2:39 p.m.
A jack-knifed semi was reported at 9:45 p.m. on Hwy 101 out of South Bend.
Feb. 12 — Vandalism to two vehicles in Ocean Park was reported at 5:01 a.m.
At 8:46 a.m. in Naselle, adult abuse was reported.
Several accidents were reported from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at various locations due to the weather.
Possible theft of mail from an Ocean Park mailbox was reported 3:23 p.m.
At 4:06 p.m., near Smith Creek, a vehicle went off the roadway into the river.
Malicious harassment was reported in Seaview at 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 13 — Three trees blocking a road near Raymond were reported at 1:15 a.m.
Several other reports of trees blocking were reported throughout the day.
A suspicious individual was reported in the bushes near an Ocean Park home at 11:42 a.m.
A domestic violence incident in progress in Ocean Park was reported at 12:20 p.m.
At 1:39 p.m. in Surfside, a person with dementia was reported missing.
Suspicious illegal activity on Ocean Park property was reported at 1:45 p.m.
The door to a Seaview home had been kicked in at 2:08 p.m.
